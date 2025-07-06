Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Amazon throws a rare Marshall Emberton II promo, knocking it under $100

This Marshall speaker hasn't been that cheap in months. Grab Amazon's limited-time sale before it's gone.

Deals
Two hands holding the Marshall Emberton II, showcasing the iconic logo on its front side.
The 4th of July celebrations might be winding down, but Amazon’s still in a festive mood—offering a massive 44% discount on the Marshall Emberton II. That brings the small but mighty Bluetooth speaker just under $100 for the first time in 2025!

Yep, this music companion dropped under $100 during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, but it hasn't seen a major discount since. So, if you missed your chance to save all those months ago, now's the perfect time to grab it at its best price!

Sure, there's a new Emberton III in town, but this one still hasn't received a significant discount. At best, Amazon has offered it for about $140, which isn't exactly as tempting as this killer Emberton II deal.

But what's so good about this fella? Quite a lot, actually. First, it has a rugged design with an IP67 rating, and it's compact and light enough to carry around anywhere you go.

Moreover, it offers rich and powerful 360-degree sound. It gets surprisingly loud for its size, particularly indoors. Just keep in mind that the audio might distort slightly at higher volumes. You can also pair it with other Emberton II speakers for a louder and more immersive soundstage.

The device isn't half bad in terms of battery life, either. You can expect over 30 hours of music per charge, which is way more than what most other Bluetooth speakers on the market promise.

Overall, the Marshall Emberton II is ideal for casual home use and small gatherings. It certainly won't rock your world like, say, a Boombox 3, but it still gives you loud and clear audio. Add Amazon's rare 44% discount, and you've got one of the best sub-$100 speakers money can buy right now. Hurry up and save while the promo lasts.

