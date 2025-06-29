Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
The fan-favorite JBL Flip 6 has dropped to just under $100 at Amazon

Upgrade your audio experience without spending over $100 with this sweet Amazon deal.

JBL Flip 6 placed on a wooden table, with its retail packaging and box contents in the background.
Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals on Bluetooth speakers will go live soon. But you might not have to wait until the event kicks off to get a solid discount on the JBL Flip 6. For instance, this early Amazon sale lets you save 23% on the unit. That means you can grab the ~$130 speaker for just under $100.

The JBL Flip 6 is 23% off at Amazon

$30 off (23%)
Amazon is currently offering the JBL Flip 6 at a pretty sweet discount. That brings the well-liked speaker to just under $100. The best part? The discount is available across all colorways.
Buy at Amazon

The JBL Flip 6 is 34% off at Walmart

$86
$129 95
$44 off (34%)
Over at Walmart, the JBL Flip 6 in Black is available for 34% off its original price. However, this price cut is only available on the model in Black. Get yours and save right away.
Buy at Walmart

Even though we've seen this sale in the past, it's still quite attractive. However, Walmart currently has a slightly better discount, so if that's your preferred merchant, feel free to get it over there. At the time of writing, that seller gives you a $44 discount.

We've tested this JBL unit—check out our Flip 6 review for context—and think it's a perfect fit for casual outdoor use. First of all, it gets plenty loud to fill a small room and performs just as well at outdoor BBQ gatherings. Moreover, it features an IP67 rating, providing decent water and dust resistance.

Want to entertain a bigger crowd? Just link the JBL Flip 6 with other PartyBoost-compatible speakers for a louder, fuller sound experience. On top of everything else, you can keep the music going for up to 12 hours per charge, which should be more than enough for most users. Of course, listening at higher volumes will most likely diminish the overall playtime.

While we already have a more contemporary Flip unit—the JBL Flip 7—this buddy is a bit more expensive right now. So, if you want to ensure a quality listening experience for less than $100, this fella is definitely a better pick.

One last note—Amazon has slashed 23% off all Flip 6 colorways, allowing you to grab the model you like best without missing out on the discount. Over at Walmart, on the other hand, only the unit in Black is on sale at $44 off, so keep that in mind.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
