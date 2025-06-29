The fan-favorite JBL Flip 6 has dropped to just under $100 at Amazon
Upgrade your audio experience without spending over $100 with this sweet Amazon deal.
Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals on Bluetooth speakers will go live soon. But you might not have to wait until the event kicks off to get a solid discount on the JBL Flip 6. For instance, this early Amazon sale lets you save 23% on the unit. That means you can grab the ~$130 speaker for just under $100.
Even though we've seen this sale in the past, it's still quite attractive. However, Walmart currently has a slightly better discount, so if that's your preferred merchant, feel free to get it over there. At the time of writing, that seller gives you a $44 discount.
Want to entertain a bigger crowd? Just link the JBL Flip 6 with other PartyBoost-compatible speakers for a louder, fuller sound experience. On top of everything else, you can keep the music going for up to 12 hours per charge, which should be more than enough for most users. Of course, listening at higher volumes will most likely diminish the overall playtime.
One last note—Amazon has slashed 23% off all Flip 6 colorways, allowing you to grab the model you like best without missing out on the discount. Over at Walmart, on the other hand, only the unit in Black is on sale at $44 off, so keep that in mind.
We've tested this JBL unit—check out our Flip 6 review for context—and think it's a perfect fit for casual outdoor use. First of all, it gets plenty loud to fill a small room and performs just as well at outdoor BBQ gatherings. Moreover, it features an IP67 rating, providing decent water and dust resistance.
While we already have a more contemporary Flip unit—the JBL Flip 7—this buddy is a bit more expensive right now. So, if you want to ensure a quality listening experience for less than $100, this fella is definitely a better pick.
