The latest JBL Charge 6 just got its first Amazon-exclusive discount

JBL Charge 6 in Red on a white background.
Have you been eyeing the JBL Charge 6 since its release this April? Well, now's your chance to buy it at a more affordable price. Amazon has launched a first-ever discount on this puppy, saving you 15% on the model in Red.

The JBL Charge 6 is 15% off in Red

$30 off (15%)
Amazon has just launched its first exclusive sale on the JBL Charge 6. Right now, you can get the unit in Red for 15% off, though the sale might only last for a limited time. The upgraded speaker offers better audio, higher durability, and improved water and dust resistance, making it a sough-after speaker you wouldn't want to pass up (especially at that price).
Buy at Amazon

JBL Charge 5: save $60 at Walmart

$60 off (33%)
The JBL Charge 5 is a solid alternative for users who don't want to spend over $120 on their next Bluetooth speaker. This one sells for $60 off its original price at Walmart. The promo is only available on the model in Black.
Buy at Amazon

As you may know, the latest Charge is slightly more expensive than the Charge 5 and usually retails for about $200. Thanks to Amazon's sweet discount, you can grab it for just under $170—an asking price neither Best Buy nor Walmart matches right now.

If coughing up almost $170 for your next portable Bluetooth speaker sounds too much, consider Walmart's promo on the Charge 5 in Black. At the time of writing, the older model goes for $119.99 instead of $179.95, which saves you $60.

But if you're willing to spend more for the newest JBL Charge, you'll be more than happy with your purchase, as there's a lot to like about it. The device features a slightly upgraded design with a detachable handle, better durability, and a higher IP rating (IP68 vs IP67 on the previous model).

It's not just the ruggedness that impresses here—the unit sounds even better than its predecessor. The Charge 6 relies on proprietary AI Sound Boost to deliver optimal audio performance with less distortion, making your favorite tunes truly shine. On top of that, you can customize the sound extensively with a seven-band EQ, accessible through the JBL Portable app.

Just like the JBL Xtreme 4 and the Flip 7, this fella lets you share the vibe with companion speakers through Auracast. That helps create a louder soundstage with deeper bass for truly memorable gatherings.

As far as battery life goes, you can expect up to 24 hours of music. That said, the unit boasts a new Playtime Boost feature that extends total playtime by an extra four hours. Audio quality diminishes once you enable the feature, so keep that in mind.

Add to that a built-in powerbank, and you've got what's likely to become the next fan-favorite JBL speaker. If you're impatient and don't want to wait for Prime Day 2025 deals on Bluetooth speakers to start popping up, now's your chance to save 15% on the JBL Charge 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 makes the Fold 6 look ancient
Verizon reps allegedly reaching out to customers in a personal capacity
T-Mobile just did something Verizon and AT&T haven't (yet)
Rumored T-Mobile change will be a double-edged sword for customers
T-Mobile Tuesdays-style gifts arriving for Verizon customers as part of Project 624
Take a look at what the redesigned Google Phone app will look like
The high-class AirPods Pro 2 are flying off the shelves at 32% off on Amazon
Honor reveals Magic V5 foldable phone's thickness, and it barely beats the Galaxy Z Fold 7
Apple offers college students a presentation designed to get their parents to spring for a MacBook
Apple doesn't mind that its new processors won't be as powerful as Qualcomm's new AP
Verizon agrees to change ads after T-Mobile complains to the NAD
MediaTek's new Dimensity 8450 is only a minor upgrade over the previous generation
