The latest JBL Charge 6 just got its first Amazon-exclusive discount
Upgrade your listening experience for less with this Amazon-exclusive JBL Charge 6 sale.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Have you been eyeing the JBL Charge 6 since its release this April? Well, now's your chance to buy it at a more affordable price. Amazon has launched a first-ever discount on this puppy, saving you 15% on the model in Red.
As you may know, the latest Charge is slightly more expensive than the Charge 5 and usually retails for about $200. Thanks to Amazon's sweet discount, you can grab it for just under $170—an asking price neither Best Buy nor Walmart matches right now.
But if you're willing to spend more for the newest JBL Charge, you'll be more than happy with your purchase, as there's a lot to like about it. The device features a slightly upgraded design with a detachable handle, better durability, and a higher IP rating (IP68 vs IP67 on the previous model).
Just like the JBL Xtreme 4 and the Flip 7, this fella lets you share the vibe with companion speakers through Auracast. That helps create a louder soundstage with deeper bass for truly memorable gatherings.
As far as battery life goes, you can expect up to 24 hours of music. That said, the unit boasts a new Playtime Boost feature that extends total playtime by an extra four hours. Audio quality diminishes once you enable the feature, so keep that in mind.
Add to that a built-in powerbank, and you've got what's likely to become the next fan-favorite JBL speaker. If you're impatient and don't want to wait for Prime Day 2025 deals on Bluetooth speakers to start popping up, now's your chance to save 15% on the JBL Charge 6.
If coughing up almost $170 for your next portable Bluetooth speaker sounds too much, consider Walmart's promo on the Charge 5 in Black. At the time of writing, the older model goes for $119.99 instead of $179.95, which saves you $60.
It's not just the ruggedness that impresses here—the unit sounds even better than its predecessor. The Charge 6 relies on proprietary AI Sound Boost to deliver optimal audio performance with less distortion, making your favorite tunes truly shine. On top of that, you can customize the sound extensively with a seven-band EQ, accessible through the JBL Portable app.
