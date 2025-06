The latest JBL Charge 6 just got its first Amazon-exclusive discount

The JBL Charge 6 is 15% off in Red $30 off (15%) Amazon has just launched its first exclusive sale on the JBL Charge 6. Right now, you can get the unit in Red for 15% off, though the sale might only last for a limited time. The upgraded speaker offers better audio, higher durability, and improved water and dust resistance, making it a sough-after speaker you wouldn't want to pass up (especially at that price). Buy at Amazon JBL Charge 5: save $60 at Walmart $60 off (33%) The JBL Charge 5 is a solid alternative for users who don't want to spend over $120 on their next Bluetooth speaker. This one sells for $60 off its original price at Walmart. The promo is only available on the model in Black. Buy at Amazon

Bluetooth speaker

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Flip 7

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Have you been eyeing the JBL Charge 6 since its release this April? Well, now's your chance to buy it at a more affordable price. Amazon has launched a first-ever discount on this puppy, saving you 15% on the model in Red.As you may know, the latest Charge is slightly more expensive than the Charge 5 and usually retails for about $200. Thanks to Amazon's sweet discount, you can grab it for just under $170—an asking price neither Best Buy nor Walmart matches right now.If coughing up almost $170 for your next portablesounds too much, consider Walmart's promo on the Charge 5 in Black. At the time of writing, the older model goes for $119.99 instead of $179.95, which saves you $60.But if you're willing to spend more for the newest JBL Charge, you'll be more than happy with your purchase, as there's a lot to like about it. The device features a slightly upgraded design with a detachable handle, better durability, and a higher IP rating (IP68 vs IP67 on the previous model).It's not just the ruggedness that impresses here—the unit sounds even better than its predecessor. The Charge 6 relies on proprietary AI Sound Boost to deliver optimal audio performance with less distortion, making your favorite tunes truly shine. On top of that, you can customize the sound extensively with a seven-band EQ, accessible through the JBL Portable app.Just like the JBL Xtreme 4 and the, this fella lets you share the vibe with companion speakers through Auracast. That helps create a louder soundstage with deeper bass for truly memorable gatherings.As far as battery life goes, you can expect up to 24 hours of music. That said, the unit boasts a new Playtime Boost feature that extends total playtime by an extra four hours. Audio quality diminishes once you enable the feature, so keep that in mind.Add to that a built-in powerbank, and you've got what's likely to become the next fan-favorite JBL speaker. If you're impatient and don't want to wait for Prime Day 2025 deals on Bluetooth speakers to start popping up, now's your chance to save 15% on the JBL Charge 6.