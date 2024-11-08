Spectacularly early Black Friday deal makes the Jabra Elite 10 cheaper than ever before

Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Although we're theoretically still three weeks away from Black Friday at the time of this writing, the Jabra Elite 10 appear to have officially joined Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 3 in a relatively small but select group of popular gadgets available at killer prices well ahead of the holidays.

Released a little over a year ago, these are obviously not the world's top-selling earbuds, and following the announcement of the aptly named Elite 10 Gen 2 a few months back, they're no longer Jabra's most sophisticated AirPods Pro 2 alternatives either.

Jabra Elite 10

True Wireless Earbuds with Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, Dolby Atmos Support with Dolby Head Tracking, Jabra ComfortFit Technology, 6 Microphones with Advanced Algorithms, HearThrough Technology with Wind Noise Reduction, Up to 6 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 27 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP57 Rating, Multiple Color Options
$100 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Jabra Elite 10

$100 off (40%)
$149 99
$249 99
Buy at BestBuy

But that might all be for the best as far as bargain hunters are concerned, as the advanced age of the first-gen Elite 10 has probably contributed to their latest and greatest discount. This allows both Amazon and Best Buy shoppers to slash an unprecedented $100 off an admittedly excessive $249.99 list price in a number of different colorways without jumping through any hoops or waiting until Thanksgiving.

This way, you can purchase a nice and thoughtful Christmas gift for a special someone without breaking the bank or fighting off the actual Black Friday 2024 crowds at the end of the month, and although it's theoretically possible that the Jabra Elite 10 will score even deeper discounts in a few weeks, I personally highly doubt that's ultimately going to prove the case.

These bad boys are simply too elegant and powerful to plunge further into budget earbuds territory, supporting among others state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, head tracking, and Jabra ComfortFit technologies without any of that negatively impacting their stellar battery life or ultra-lightweight design.

Yes, the OG Elite 10 can keep your favorite tunes going for up to 6 hours without interruption (or outside disturbances), and with the bundled wireless charging case factored in, that battery life rating jumps to 27 hours with ANC enabled or an insane 36 hours sans noise cancellation. That alone is worth this newly reduced price, and that's before you consider the all-day comfort, crystal clear calls, IP57 water and dust resistance, or multipoint functionality present in Jabra's top budget-friendly package today.
