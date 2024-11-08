Spectacularly early Black Friday deal makes the Jabra Elite 10 cheaper than ever before





Released a little over a year ago, these are obviously not the world's top-selling earbuds, and following the announcement of the aptly named Released a little over a year ago, these are obviously not the world's top-selling earbuds, and following the announcement of the aptly named Elite 10 Gen 2 a few months back, they're no longer Jabra's most sophisticated AirPods Pro 2 alternatives either.

But that might all be for the best as far as bargain hunters are concerned, as the advanced age of the first-gen Elite 10 has probably contributed to their latest and greatest discount. This allows both Amazon and Best Buy shoppers to slash an unprecedented $100 off an admittedly excessive $249.99 list price in a number of different colorways without jumping through any hoops or waiting until Thanksgiving.





This way, you can purchase a nice and thoughtful Christmas gift for a special someone without breaking the bank or fighting off the actual Black Friday 2024 crowds at the end of the month, and although it's theoretically possible that the Jabra Elite 10 will score even deeper discounts in a few weeks, I personally highly doubt that's ultimately going to prove the case.





These bad boys are simply too elegant and powerful to plunge further into budget earbuds territory, supporting among others state-of-the-art active noise cancellation, Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, head tracking, and Jabra ComfortFit technologies without any of that negatively impacting their stellar battery life or ultra-lightweight design.





Yes, the OG Elite 10 can keep your favorite tunes going for up to 6 hours without interruption (or outside disturbances), and with the bundled wireless charging case factored in, that battery life rating jumps to 27 hours with ANC enabled or an insane 36 hours sans noise cancellation. That alone is worth this newly reduced price, and that's before you consider the all-day comfort, crystal clear calls, IP57 water and dust resistance, or multipoint functionality present in Jabra's top budget-friendly package today.