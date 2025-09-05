iPhone 17 Pro design revamp goes beyond camera bar, leaked pictures show

The iPhone 17 Pro may have a 25 percent smaller Dynamic Island. | Image Credit - @that_one_g3 on X





An iPhone 17 Pro rumor about a smaller Dynamic Island, which had faded after its emergence, has now popped up again. A person who works at a company that makes iPhone screen protectors says that the Dynamic Island is shrinking after all.





Since its debut in 2022, the Dynamic Island hasn't changed at all. The Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped cutout that replaced the notch. It's more than a static physical cutout, though, and acts as an interactive, shape-shifting interface.



With Apple still not any closer to putting Face ID under the screen, the most it can do to increase the usable screen area is make the Dynamic Island smaller. And according to X user With Apple still not any closer to putting Face ID under the screen, the most it can do to increase the usable screen area is make the Dynamic Island smaller. And according to X user @that_one_g3 , it's going to do just that this year.









The information, first spotted by MacRumors iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have a Dynamic Island that's 1.5cm in width, down from 2cm on the current models.



The information, first spotted by MacRumors, comes from the workplace of the X user. It reveals that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have a Dynamic Island that's 1.5cm in width, down from 2cm on the current models.

In the accompanying photos, the black cutout does look smaller, though that may not be apparent at first glance, considering it has only been reduced by 25 percent in size.









iPhone 17 family.



The iPhone 17 Pro is pretty much confirmed to have an edge-to-edge camera bar. This, paired with a smaller Dynamic Island and potentially slimmer bezels, will make the handset look visibly different from the



With Apple unlikely to announce any groundbreaking AI changes this year, an upgraded design could steer the conversation into a new direction, acting as a saving grace for the company. The rumor is back on just in time to intensify the excitement for the September 9 "Awe Dropping" event where Apple will announce thefamily.ThePro is pretty much confirmed to have an edge-to-edge camera bar. This, paired with a smaller Dynamic Island and potentially slimmer bezels, will make the handset look visibly different from the iPhone 16 Pro With Apple unlikely to announce any groundbreaking AI changes this year, an upgraded design could steer the conversation into a new direction, acting as a saving grace for the company.



