Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

iPhone 17 Pro design revamp goes beyond camera bar, leaked pictures show

Someone who works at an accessories company has revealed the changes coming to the iPhone 17 Pro's front.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple iPhone
iPhone 17 Pro small Dynamic Island
The iPhone 17 Pro may have a 25 percent smaller Dynamic Island. | Image Credit - @that_one_g3 on X

An iPhone 17 Pro rumor about a smaller Dynamic Island, which had faded after its emergence, has now popped up again. A person who works at a company that makes iPhone screen protectors says that the Dynamic Island is shrinking after all.

Since its debut in 2022, the Dynamic Island hasn't changed at all. The Dynamic Island is a pill-shaped cutout that replaced the notch. It's more than a static physical cutout, though, and acts as an interactive, shape-shifting interface.

With Apple still not any closer to putting Face ID under the screen, the most it can do to increase the usable screen area is make the Dynamic Island smaller. And according to X user @that_one_g3, it's going to do just that this year.



The information, first spotted by MacRumors, comes from the workplace of the X user. It reveals that the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will have a Dynamic Island that's 1.5cm in width, down from 2cm on the current models.

In the accompanying photos, the black cutout does look smaller, though that may not be apparent at first glance, considering it has only been reduced by 25 percent in size.

Does a minute change in the size of the Dynamic Island matter?

Vote View Result


Early-stage iPhone 17 Pro rumors claimed that Apple would use metalens for the Face ID system to trim down the Dynamic Island. These flat and light optical lenses take up less space than traditional lenses.

Later leaks hinted that the size of the Dynamic Island would remain unchanged this year and that the only change to expect for the iPhone 17 series was a revamped interface for the Dynamic Island to make it a centrepiece of the user experience.

The rumor is back on just in time to intensify the excitement for the September 9 "Awe Dropping" event where Apple will announce the iPhone 17 family.

The iPhone 17 Pro is pretty much confirmed to have an edge-to-edge camera bar. This, paired with a smaller Dynamic Island and potentially slimmer bezels, will make the handset look visibly different from the iPhone 16 Pro.

With Apple unlikely to announce any groundbreaking AI changes this year, an upgraded design could steer the conversation into a new direction, acting as a saving grace for the company.

iPhone 17 Pro design revamp goes beyond camera bar, leaked pictures show

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Home Internet

by shawgirl3 •

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof • 1

They lied.....

by Thisfonesuxs • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Gboard for Android gets some nice new features
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
Verizon is making amends for outage by offering compensation, but don't take first offer
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 paint chipping problem has but one solution – and it's already too late
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users
Google Messages has one job, but it refuses to do it anymore for many users

Latest News

Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
Here's how the rounded Galaxy S26 Ultra will look next to the boxier Galaxy S25 Ultra
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
T-Mobile expects this transaction to work out better than first thought
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
Huawei just launched its second trifold phone before anyone else has even launched one
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
This is the world’s slimmest curved phone, and it’s coming to your local store
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
TCL announces the Nxtpaper 60 Ultra — a phone your eyes will be thankful for
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless