Apple might redesign the iPhone 17’s front after all

iPhone 17 Series renders. | Image credit — Digital Chat Station

The other changes

iPhone 17

iPhone 17

Recommended Stories

While Digital Chat Station’s track record is rather good, Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the most respected Apple analysts and among the most reliable sources of the company’s future plans.I wouldn’t disregard the new information, but I’d be surprised if Apple makes any drastic changes to the Dynamic Island this year. I think both sources could be right, and Apple might use some new technology for the Face ID system, but that wouldn’t lead to any significant changes to the size of the Dynamic Island.The new leak vaguely mentions a few other changes that might be coming to theseries. Part of it is a fine-tuned design of the basemodel, though there’s no further explanation of what that would mean. Similarly, a “horizontal large matrix” will have a new design with unspecified consequences.On a clearer note, the leak includes a claim about the use of LIPO screens, which would allow narrower bezels, and a high-resolution 5x zoom camera. Digital Chat Station also reiterates the changes to the camera bump design.