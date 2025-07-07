Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Don't miss out – check out the early deals now.
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Don't miss out – check out the early deals now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Day brings some of the best tech deals of the year

Apple might redesign the iPhone 17’s front after all

A new leak suggests Apple may change a key display element of the iPhone 17 series.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
Apple might redesign the iPhone 17’s front after all
iPhone 17 Series renders. | Image credit — Digital Chat Station

The iPhone 17 series might have a new look for the Dynamic Island and its user interface elements. That would be the first time Apple changes the front of the iPhone since the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in 2022.

Posting on Weibo, the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station leaked (source in Chinese) multiple details about the iPhone 17 series. Among them was a mention of the Dynamic Island, which, according to a machine translation, may feature a brand-new UI.

Do you think the Dynamic Island should be smaller?

Vote View Result

The post doesn’t go into details about what changes Apple might be making to the Dynamic Island, sticking to a rather vague language. That’s far from the first time we’ve heard about such changes on the iPhone 17 series, though.

Apple’s new island


We first heard of a smaller Dynamic Island late last year. Initially, rumor had it that the changes would only apply to the iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, in January, that rumor was debunked by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claimed the size of the Dynamic Island would remain largely unchanged across Apple’s 2025 lineup.

Fast-forward to February of this year, and Digital Chat Station was insisting on a smaller Dynamic Island for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The leaker then claimed Apple may use metalens technology for the Face ID system to shrink the size of the display’s opening.


While Digital Chat Station’s track record is rather good, Ming-Chi Kuo is one of the most respected Apple analysts and among the most reliable sources of the company’s future plans.

I wouldn’t disregard the new information, but I’d be surprised if Apple makes any drastic changes to the Dynamic Island this year. I think both sources could be right, and Apple might use some new technology for the Face ID system, but that wouldn’t lead to any significant changes to the size of the Dynamic Island.

The other changes


The new leak vaguely mentions a few other changes that might be coming to the iPhone 17 series. Part of it is a fine-tuned design of the base iPhone 17 model, though there’s no further explanation of what that would mean. Similarly, a “horizontal large matrix” will have a new design with unspecified consequences.

Recommended Stories
On a clearer note, the leak includes a claim about the use of LIPO screens, which would allow narrower bezels, and a high-resolution 5x zoom camera. Digital Chat Station also reiterates the changes to the camera bump design.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 4

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 7

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales

Latest News

The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless