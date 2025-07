Apple might redesign the iPhone 17’s front after all

iPhone 17 Series renders. | Image credit — Digital Chat Station

Posting on Weibo, the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station leaked multiple details about theseries. Among them was a mention of the Dynamic Island, which, according to a machine translation, may feature a brand-new UI.

Do you think the Dynamic Island should be smaller? Yes, Apple should make it as small as possible The size doesn’t matter No, now it’s small enough Apple should remove it altogether Yes, Apple should make it as small as possible 42.42% The size doesn’t matter 12.12% No, now it’s small enough 6.06% Apple should remove it altogether 39.39%

iPhone 17

Apple’s new island

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The post doesn’t go into details about what changes Apple might be making to the Dynamic Island, sticking to a rather vague language. That’s far from the first time we’ve heard about such changes on theseries, though.We first heard of a smaller Dynamic Island late last year. Initially, rumor had it that the changes would only apply to the iPhone 17 Pro Max . However, in January, that rumor was debunked by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claimed the size of the Dynamic Island would remain largely unchanged across Apple’s 2025 lineup.Fast-forward to February of this year, and Digital Chat Station was insisting on a smaller Dynamic Island for the. The leaker then claimed Apple may use metalens technology for the Face ID system to shrink the size of the display’s opening.