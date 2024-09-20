Looks like Circle to Search might be expanding beyond Google and Samsung phones
Google's AI-powered Circle to Search feature made its debut earlier this year alongside the Galaxy S24 series. Right now, it is still exclusive to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones, but it seems this handy tool is about to roll out to more flagship Android phones.
According to well-known and trusted tipster Yogesh Brar, with whom we had an interview not long ago, Xiaomi and vivo are gearing up to bring the Circle to Search feature to their devices later this year.
The Chinese tech giant is also gearing up for its next flagship lineup, the Xiaomi 15 series, which is set to debut globally next year. I'm pretty confident that these phones will also come packed with the handy AI feature.
But what is Circle to Search? Imagine being able to search for anything on your phone screen without having to leave the app you're in. That's what Google's Circle to Search offers. With just a simple gesture, you can draw a circle around text, images, or even video elements and instantly perform a Google search on them.
Earlier this year, when Google shared how Circle to Search can help your child with homework by offering step-by-step solutions, it also set an ambitious goal to have the feature on 200 million devices by the end of 2024. Now, as more smartphone brands begin adopting the feature, I think Google might indeed hit that target.
Circle to Search is coming to select Xiaomi & Vivo flagship phones by the end of this year— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 20, 2024
You might be wondering which phones will get this feature. Well, Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Xiaomi 14T series next week on September 26. A recent leak of promotional materials hinted that the new devices will include Circle to Search. However, it's still a bit fuzzy whether this feature will be ready at launch or rolled out later.
In the meantime, vivo is set to unveil its X200 series this October. These will be the company's latest flagship phones, and they are likely to be the first to showcase the Circle to Search feature on a vivo smartphone.
Video credit – Google
