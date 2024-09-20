Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Looks like Circle to Search might be expanding beyond Google and Samsung phones

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apps Google Xiaomi
Galaxy S24 phone using the Circle to Search feature to highlight a tasty meal.
Google's AI-powered Circle to Search feature made its debut earlier this year alongside the Galaxy S24 series. Right now, it is still exclusive to Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones, but it seems this handy tool is about to roll out to more flagship Android phones.

Xiaomi and vivo phones to get access to Circle to Search


According to well-known and trusted tipster Yogesh Brar, with whom we had an interview not long ago, Xiaomi and vivo are gearing up to bring the Circle to Search feature to their devices later this year.


You might be wondering which phones will get this feature. Well, Xiaomi is all set to unveil the Xiaomi 14T series next week on September 26. A recent leak of promotional materials hinted that the new devices will include Circle to Search. However, it's still a bit fuzzy whether this feature will be ready at launch or rolled out later.

The Chinese tech giant is also gearing up for its next flagship lineup, the Xiaomi 15 series, which is set to debut globally next year. I'm pretty confident that these phones will also come packed with the handy AI feature.

In the meantime, vivo is set to unveil its X200 series this October. These will be the company's latest flagship phones, and they are likely to be the first to showcase the Circle to Search feature on a vivo smartphone.

But what is Circle to Search? Imagine being able to search for anything on your phone screen without having to leave the app you're in. That's what Google's Circle to Search offers. With just a simple gesture, you can draw a circle around text, images, or even video elements and instantly perform a Google search on them.

Video Thumbnail
Video credit – Google
 
Earlier this year, when Google shared how Circle to Search can help your child with homework by offering step-by-step solutions, it also set an ambitious goal to have the feature on 200 million devices by the end of 2024. Now, as more smartphone brands begin adopting the feature, I think Google might indeed hit that target.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Check out our subscription plans and get unlimited access to exclusive premium content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing. See the latest subscriber-only articles
See the latest subscriber-only articles Subscribe View subscription plans and pricing
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Proposed FCC rule could make life difficult for T-Mobile customers
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
Pixel phones getting Android 15 update after U.S. holiday, last update for Pixel 6
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?

Latest News

T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
T-Mobile introduces T-Priority, a dedicated 5G solution for first responders
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
Google's Pixel Studio app will now appear on your images share sheet
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The lightweight Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and MatePad 12 X are here: creativity meets style
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
The definitive guide to the new Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the Watch D2 and the green Huawei Watch Ultimate!
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
Apple finally lets you customize lock screen shortcuts—but is it too late?
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
EU pushes Apple to make iOS more open to third-party accessories
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless