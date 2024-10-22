Honor reveals plans to launch impressive AI Agent with the Magic 7 Series

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

honor
Honor Magic 7 Pro
Honor Magic 7 Pro | Image credit: Honor
Honor is the second major handset maker that has taken the stage at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2024 to announce its upcoming Magic 7 flagship will be powered by the US-based chip maker’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

More importantly, Honor revealed plans to develop an AI-first ecosystem. The AI features coming to the Magic 7 Series include “the industry’s first on-device AI Agent for an open ecosystem,” as well as the “first real-time NPU graphics rendering for mobile gaming.”

Honor touts the Magic 7 as the first smartphone to feature its on-device AI Agent, which will be able to order takeout on the user’s behalf among other things. The AI Agent will use users’ consent to learn their habits and then make intelligent decisions. For example, Honor claims the AI Agent can understand if the user prefers their coffee with coconut milk, and order accordingly.

Not only that, but the AI Agent can find and cancel unwanted subscriptions across different apps with just a simple command. Honor’s AI Agent will be usable across a wide range of activities including travel planning, ticket booking, calendar scheduling, notification management, cross-app file transfer, and more.

Honor's new AI Agent | Image credit: Honor

The new AI Agent will be part of MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15 and will launch with the Honor Magic 7 Series. Besides that, Honor announced that its new flagships will introduce “the industry’s first real-time AI graphics rendering for mobile gaming.”

According to Honor, in comparison with other smartphones, its solution reduces GPU (graphics processing unit) load, which should lead to lower device temperatures and a better overall gaming experience with higher image quality.

Last but not least, Honor confirmed once again that the Magic 7 Series will be officially unveiled in China on October 30. The flagships are expected to go global at a later date.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
