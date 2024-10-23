Oppo to make AI go easier on the battery: world's first on-device MoE implementation

Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Oppo
A person holding the Oppo Find X7 Ultra in front of him.
The world of AI is evolving extremely fast, so here's another abbreviation that you'll come across in the near future, when discussing smartphones: MoE.

That's short for Mixture of Experts. Basically, it's an architecture in smartphones that refers to an advanced type of AI model designed to make AI tasks more efficient.

In simple terms, it's like having a team of specialized "experts" within your phone's AI system, and only the experts needed for a specific task are activated. This saves power and computing resources, allowing the phone to perform complex AI functions like language processing or image recognition without draining the battery or requiring as much processing power. It makes AI on smartphones faster and more efficient.

Think of it this way: MoE architecture really is a cool way to make smartphones smarter without the extra drain on resources!

While Apple is struggling to roll out its own Apple Intelligence AI feature pack (that's to happen in full swing as early as 2025), Oppo is taking the opportunity to announce a key development in smartphone AI technology.

Oppo claims that it's becoming the first company to integrate the Mixture of Experts (MoE) architecture on mobile devices. However, no concrete phone models are mentioned, so we'll keep an eye for further development.



As AI usage grows, more tasks are being handled locally on devices, but the demands of large AI models often require significant computational power, which can affect performance on hardware with limited resources. To address this challenge, Oppo has worked with chipset partners to bring the MoE architecture to smartphones, allowing for more efficient handling of complex AI tasks.

The MoE system activates specific sub-models, or "experts", tailored for different tasks, boosting processing efficiency while reducing resource consumption.

According to Oppo, lab tests show the MoE architecture can speed up AI tasks by around 40%, while improving energy efficiency and reducing the load on device hardware. This leads to faster AI responses, longer battery life, and enhanced privacy by processing more data locally on the device.

By lowering the computational requirements of AI tasks, Oppo's on-device MoE architecture could expand the availability of advanced AI functions across a wider range of devices, from flagship models to more affordable ones. This could help accelerate AI adoption throughout the smartphone industry, making AI capabilities more accessible to a broader audience.

Oppo is focused on AI: there are over 5,860 patent applications in the field, which is impressive. The company has also established an AI Center in 2024, consolidating its research efforts to further develop AI-powered features across its product lineup.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

