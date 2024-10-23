Oppo to make AI go easier on the battery: world's first on-device MoE implementation
The world of AI is evolving extremely fast, so here's another abbreviation that you'll come across in the near future, when discussing smartphones: MoE.
That's short for Mixture of Experts. Basically, it's an architecture in smartphones that refers to an advanced type of AI model designed to make AI tasks more efficient.
While Apple is struggling to roll out its own Apple Intelligence AI feature pack (that's to happen in full swing as early as 2025), Oppo is taking the opportunity to announce a key development in smartphone AI technology.
Oppo claims that it's becoming the first company to integrate the Mixture of Experts (MoE) architecture on mobile devices. However, no concrete phone models are mentioned, so we'll keep an eye for further development.
As AI usage grows, more tasks are being handled locally on devices, but the demands of large AI models often require significant computational power, which can affect performance on hardware with limited resources. To address this challenge, Oppo has worked with chipset partners to bring the MoE architecture to smartphones, allowing for more efficient handling of complex AI tasks.
The MoE system activates specific sub-models, or "experts", tailored for different tasks, boosting processing efficiency while reducing resource consumption.
According to Oppo, lab tests show the MoE architecture can speed up AI tasks by around 40%, while improving energy efficiency and reducing the load on device hardware. This leads to faster AI responses, longer battery life, and enhanced privacy by processing more data locally on the device.
Oppo is focused on AI: there are over 5,860 patent applications in the field, which is impressive. The company has also established an AI Center in 2024, consolidating its research efforts to further develop AI-powered features across its product lineup.
Illustration of MoE Architecture. | Image credit – Oppo
By lowering the computational requirements of AI tasks, Oppo's on-device MoE architecture could expand the availability of advanced AI functions across a wider range of devices, from flagship models to more affordable ones. This could help accelerate AI adoption throughout the smartphone industry, making AI capabilities more accessible to a broader audience.
Things that are NOT allowed: