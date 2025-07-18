Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
I thought the Nothing Phone (3) was the weirdest phone, but this right here is on another level

It looks like a prop for a David Cronenberg flick.

Nothing
Nothing Phone (3) from up close.
Long gone are the days of bold, unique phones – today, nobody makes handsets like, say, Nokia back in the day. Yes, that's the Nokia 7600, and it's a phone, not a Tamagotchi:



Today's Galaxy, iPhone and Pixel flagships (and mid-rangers) are all elegant, sleek and… predictable. They're more powerful than ever, they truly do replace the computer in most day-to-day tasks, but there's something that's missing. A breeze of design boldness, perhaps?

Are phone too predictable in terms of design?

Vote View Result


That's where the Nothing Phone comes in – currently at its third generation, Carl Pei and co.'s device is unique by all standards.

The Nothing Phone (3) is the most peculiar of them all, some say. And how could it not be, just take a look at it:



Be it as it may, I wasn't prepared at all for this Arc Pulse case that transforms the Nothing Phone (3) into a prop for a David Cronenberg movie like the 1999 cult classic Existenz.

Not to spoil it for you, but in Existenz, guns aren't metal – they're made of bones, cartilage, and other squishy bits. To make it worse, they don't fire bullets… they shoot teeth. The movie is quite the thrill ride, don't be repulsed by this element I just laid out on you.

Back to the Arc Pulse case, though: for orders that are placed now (it's July 18) the case will be shipped between July 24 and 30. Here it is:



The Arc Pulse case for the Nothing Phone (3) is designed to provide protection while building on the phone's distinct look and feel. Made from aerospace-grade Aluminum 7075-T6, it combines a metal outer shell with a custom-engineered interior to absorb shocks, offering protection from drops up to 3 meters (10 feet). The case features a minimalist, sculpted design with a precision pressure-fit mechanism, avoiding adhesives or residue.

Image by Arc Phone Accessories - I thought the Nothing Phone (3) was the weirdest phone, but this right here is on another level
Image by Arc Phone Accessories


It covers key areas of the phone without obstructing the Glyph Interface, buttons, or ports. An anti-scratch coating ensures durability, and it comes in two finishes: Matte Black and Silver.

How do you like it?

