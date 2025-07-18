I thought the Nothing Phone (3) was the weirdest phone, but this right here is on another level
It looks like a prop for a David Cronenberg flick.
Long gone are the days of bold, unique phones – today, nobody makes handsets like, say, Nokia back in the day. Yes, that's the Nokia 7600, and it's a phone, not a Tamagotchi:
Today's Galaxy, iPhone and Pixel flagships (and mid-rangers) are all elegant, sleek and… predictable. They're more powerful than ever, they truly do replace the computer in most day-to-day tasks, but there's something that's missing. A breeze of design boldness, perhaps?
That's where the Nothing Phone comes in – currently at its third generation, Carl Pei and co.'s device is unique by all standards.
Be it as it may, I wasn't prepared at all for this Arc Pulse case that transforms the Nothing Phone (3) into a prop for a David Cronenberg movie like the 1999 cult classic Existenz.
Image credit – Shritwod, Wikipedia
Today's Galaxy, iPhone and Pixel flagships (and mid-rangers) are all elegant, sleek and… predictable. They're more powerful than ever, they truly do replace the computer in most day-to-day tasks, but there's something that's missing. A breeze of design boldness, perhaps?
That's where the Nothing Phone comes in – currently at its third generation, Carl Pei and co.'s device is unique by all standards.
The Nothing Phone (3) is the most peculiar of them all, some say. And how could it not be, just take a look at it:
Image by PhoneArena
Be it as it may, I wasn't prepared at all for this Arc Pulse case that transforms the Nothing Phone (3) into a prop for a David Cronenberg movie like the 1999 cult classic Existenz.
Not to spoil it for you, but in Existenz, guns aren't metal – they're made of bones, cartilage, and other squishy bits. To make it worse, they don't fire bullets… they shoot teeth. The movie is quite the thrill ride, don't be repulsed by this element I just laid out on you.
The Arc Pulse case for the Nothing Phone (3) is designed to provide protection while building on the phone's distinct look and feel. Made from aerospace-grade Aluminum 7075-T6, it combines a metal outer shell with a custom-engineered interior to absorb shocks, offering protection from drops up to 3 meters (10 feet). The case features a minimalist, sculpted design with a precision pressure-fit mechanism, avoiding adhesives or residue.
It covers key areas of the phone without obstructing the Glyph Interface, buttons, or ports. An anti-scratch coating ensures durability, and it comes in two finishes: Matte Black and Silver.
Back to the Arc Pulse case, though: for orders that are placed now (it's July 18) the case will be shipped between July 24 and 30. Here it is:
Image by Arc Phone Accessories
The Arc Pulse case for the Nothing Phone (3) is designed to provide protection while building on the phone's distinct look and feel. Made from aerospace-grade Aluminum 7075-T6, it combines a metal outer shell with a custom-engineered interior to absorb shocks, offering protection from drops up to 3 meters (10 feet). The case features a minimalist, sculpted design with a precision pressure-fit mechanism, avoiding adhesives or residue.
Image by Arc Phone Accessories
It covers key areas of the phone without obstructing the Glyph Interface, buttons, or ports. An anti-scratch coating ensures durability, and it comes in two finishes: Matte Black and Silver.
How do you like it?
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: