$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Pixel 10: this is the year base flagships turn into midrangers

This year's standard flagships sound like total ripoffs.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Editorials Galaxy S Series Google Pixel iPhone
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
iPhone 17 Air Galaxy S26 Edge Pixel 10
Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Edge | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Apple, Google, and Samsung are all rumored to shake up their lineups in one way or another this year, and I think this is nothing more than an exercise in degrading the experience for value-conscious flagship customers.

Smartphones are broadly divided into three categories: affordable, mid-tier, and high-end. As if it weren't enough that flagship models are already quite expensive, smartphone makers increasingly want to nudge you towards the variants with the most bells and whistles and the biggest price tag. This presumed strategy will be on display this year with the rumored iPhone 17 Air, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Pixel 10.

Less phone for the same price


Slimmer smartphones are supposed to be better. We spend every waking moment with our smartphones, and I don't even want to think about what that's doing to our wrists.

The reason smartphones ballooned in size in the first place is that they pack more tech than before. This is why flagships are far heavier than cheap phones.

The iPhone 17 Air and the Galaxy S26 Edge want to remedy that by offering you flagship specs in a thinner package. The only problem is that they will make far too many trade-offs to be considered high-end phones. And despite offering inferior specs, they will likely cost the same as the handsets they are replacing in their respective lineups. They are already beginning to sound like ripoffs.

Galaxy S26 Edge will replace Galaxy S26 Plus


Yes, the Galaxy S25 Edge already exists, but it's more of an afterthought now. However, the Galaxy S26 Edge will be the only option for those who want something better than the base Galaxy S26 but don't want to splurge on the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

It's unlikely to fill the void that would be left by the discontinuation of the Plus model. It's rumored 4,200mAh battery will still be no match for the Galaxy S26 Plus's 4,900mAh cell, and it will have a dual-camera setup, as opposed to the Plus variant's triple-sensor array.

Recommended Stories
And while pricing details are yet to surface, the Edge will likely cost the same as the Plus. That would be a step back in terms of value.

Is a phone with a small battery and middling camera worthy of a flagship price?

Vote View Result

iPhone 17 Air will be further proof that thinner isn't always better


The iPhone 17 Air sounds even harder to justify than the Galaxy S25 Edge. The device is rumored to pack a laughably small 2,900mAh battery and a single rear camera.

This model will likely sit above the base model and will probably cost the same as the soon-to-be-discontinued Plus model, which offers both a beefier battery and an ultra-wide sensor.

Pixel 10 is attempting something similar


On the surface, the Pixel 10 is an upgrade over the Pixel 9 with its third telephoto camera. It's even rumored to cost the same as the Pixel 9.

That doesn't mean the device will pack more value. According to one report, the Pixel 10 will use smaller sensors for the primary and ultrawide cameras. This could potentially affect its chances of making it to the best camera phones of 2025 list.

After all, cameras are the main selling points of the Pixel 10, and equipping the Pixel 10 with the same sensors as the mid-tier Pixel 9a is a downgrade.

Taking all of this together, it looks like the base flagship models from Apple, Google, and Samsung will be nothing more than spruced-up mid-tier variants. Yes, they will come equipped with blazing-fast chips and high-quality screens, but they will be lacking in the other key areas that separate a flagship from a midranger.

I don't know whether this is a move to convince customers to shell out for the priciest models or part of a broader strategy to do away with spruced-up mid-tier phones. There were some rumors about Google discontinuing the a series, for instance.

Either way, springing for a flagship will no longer be enough to enjoy top-shelf specs; you must also make sure to choose the highest-end model.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 6

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider

Latest News

iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
iPhone display supplier to be investigated by the US Department of Defense
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Truckload of Galaxy Z Fold 7 devices stolen after Samsung's record-breaking pre-orders
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
Calling all customizers: Show off your home screen setup!
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The premium Motorola Razr+ (2025) is hard to resist at its latest discount
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
The 512GB iPad Mini (A17 Pro) is a compact temptation at $100 off
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
Don't wait for the Pixel 10 — grab the Pixel 9 Pro for $200 off with this limited-time promo
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless