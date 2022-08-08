 New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences - PhoneArena
The iPhone 14 launch event is now less than a month away, assuming yesterday's leak about an earlier-than-expected reveal is legit. It is pretty much established that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will ditch the notch as well as the primary 12MP camera. Videos and images of an iPhone 14 Pro Max dummy unit visualize what the final product will look like.

iPhone 14 Pro Max has a thicker and wider body and bigger camera island



Posted by Twitter user @lipilipsi and screenshotted by leaker Majin Bu (via MacRumors), the images and video clip compare the design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Although the phones have the same general design, two significant changes have been made: the iPhone 14 Pro Max has pill-shaped and hole cutouts for the Face ID tech and the front camera instead of a notch and it also has a thicker camera bump.



This fits with the rumors we have been hearing. The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are highly likely to swap out the 12MP main sensor for a 48MP camera and the new module could be 57 percent larger than the unit it's replacing. This will result in a bigger camera island.

Per previously leaked schematics, the camera bulge will grow in thickness from 3.60mm to 4.17mm, and the size of the bump may also expand nearly 5 percent in each direction, which will result in an increase in the width from 35.01mm to 36.73mm and in height from 36.24mm to 38.21mm.

The new sensor will theoretically allow for brighter and more detailed photos and will also enable 8K video recording. These improvements could help the iPhone 14 Pro Max become the best camera phone of 2022.


The phone itself might also be a little thicker and wider than the outgoing model. Per one leak, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a width of 78.78mm, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 78.1mm wide. The phone is rumored to have a thickness of 7.85mm (without the camera bump), which would make it thicker than the 7.65mm thick iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will allegedly be powered by the new 5nm A16 Bionic chip. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will presumably stick with the A15 Bionic. The standard models are also likely to retain the 12MP main camera as well as the notch.

The regular models will reportedly be available in Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red hues, and the Pros will come in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite.

It was previously believed that the iPhone 14 family would be introduced on September 13, but it now looks like they will be announced on September 6 and go on sale on September 16.
