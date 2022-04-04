iPhone 14 Pro Max detailed schematics and camera specs leaked





The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to have pill and hole cutouts instead of a notch and per today's leak, the pill will have a width of 7.15mm and the pinhole will have a diameter of 5.59mm. Accompanying images suggest there will also be a gap between the pill and hole cutouts. For comparison's sake, the notch on the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a width of 26.83mm.





The phone itself is expected to have a height of 160.71mm, width of 78.53mm (with the side button), and depth of 12.16mm (including the camera bump). That increase in depth can be attributed to the camera bump, which has seemingly increased in thickness from 3.60mm to 4.18mm.





The bump has seemingly been made thicker because of the new 48MP primary sensor that will replace the 12MP camera. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier said that the camera would be 25 to 35 percent bigger than the 12MP camera and the height of its 7P lens could increase by 5 to 10 percent.





According to a new leak from a Weibo account called Fishing 8 , which doesn't have an established track record, it will be a 1/1.3 inches sensor with smaller 1.22µm pixels. The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with a smaller 1/1.65-inches main sensor with larger 1.9µm pixels. Apple will likely employ a technology called pixel binning to combine data from multiple pixels when needed, such as during the nighttime.





Back to the leaked schematics, Apple last year shrunk the size of the notch by combining the flood illuminator and dot protector into a single unit and moving the earpiece speaker to the top bezel. This year, the company may reduce the height of the earpiece speaker from 1.52mm to 0.57mm.





The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to retain the 6.7-inches screen size of its predecessor and the iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inches screen. Both models will likely be powered by a new 4nm A16 Pro chip, which would presumably make them a lot faster than the best phones of today . The regular models aren't expected to change too much. One thing worth mentioning though is that the iPhone 13 mini will be replaced by the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max.



