 Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging

iOS Apple
1
Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging
More information has now surfaced regarding possible iPhone 14 core specs, the always-on feature, and color options for the series.

The huge leak comes from tipster McGuire Wood. He notes that most of the things he has shared are merely confirmations of earlier reports, and not new intel.

iPhone 14 Pro A16 Bionic performance


First off, he corroborates previous reports that the A16 Bionic chip that will power the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will be based on the 5nm process, so we shouldn't expect drastic performance gains. This will be the third year in a row that Apple uses the 5nm tech for its chips. Meanwhile, the best Android phones of 2022 are fueled by the more modern 4nm chips.

We can still expect some performance enhancements though, and as an earlier report had said, these would result from the refined 5nm process, N4P to be exact, and increased transistor count.

The phones will apparently also feature a better heat management system.

iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display


Code snippets had previously indicated the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would have an always-on display, which was in line with reports. It will apparently be easier for Apple to incorporate the feature this year because the phones will have a more advanced LTPO panel which will be capable of dialing down the refresh rate to 1Hz. 

The latest version of iOS 16 contains hints that Apple is readying wallpapers that will work hand-in-hand with the always-on mode. Apparently, the native wallpapers have a state called Sleep now which has faded elements. This seems to indicate that a dimmed version of wallpapers will be visible in the always-on mode, which will let you view glanceable information even when your device is locked and help extend battery life.

Yesterday, MacRumors' contributor Steve Moser and developer @rhogelleim revealed that the Xcode 14 beta features a Lock Screen interface that removes details from a widget as the screen awakes, which appears to suggest that sensitive details will be hidden from the Lock Screen when the always-on mode is enabled and colors widgets will become semi-transparent. The clock will still be visible.



This sounds similar to how the Apple Watch's always-on display works as the wearable shows the watch face when the mode is active bur some visual elements are removed. 

Wood has backed up this leak too and has added that the always-on mode feature will not be enabled by default but users will be able to enable it by going to Display & Brightness settings.

iPhone 14 design


Wood has shot down rumors that had said the iPhone 14 Pro might be made out of titanium alloy and says it will stick with stainless steel.

Wood also says that the new pill-shaped and hole cutout setup that will replace the notch looks 'weird.' He also claims that the phone will have stronger MagSafe magnets which should help accessories adhere to it better. He also says that the phone's wireless charging coil will be capable of reverse wireless charging but the feature might be disabled at launch.

He also asserts that the iPhone 14 Pro will support maximum charging speeds of 30W, but it will drop down to 27-25W after the first phase of the charging cycle. 

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will apparently be available in the colors Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red, and the Pros will come in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. Basically, iPhone 14's Pink hue will be replaced with a Purple colorway, whereas the Pro's Sierra Blue will be retired for a Purple shade.

According to earlier reports, the Pros will also get a new camera. They may also feature a new RAM standard.

The regular models will stick with the notch and last year's A15 Bionic, but are still likely to perform better than their 2021 counterparts, thanks to more base RAM, a new modem, and some internal changes.

Apple will presumably reveal the iPhone 14 family next month alongside new watch models.
Story Timeline
73 stories
03 Aug, 2022
Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging
02 Aug, 2022
New leak says iPhone 14 Pro won't be the only one getting a performance uplift
31 Jul, 2022
Average iPhone 14 and Apple 2022 watch family prices seemingly set to rise
30 Jul, 2022
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
27 Jul, 2022
Problems with the camera of the iPhone 14 plague Apple's supply chain
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best OnePlus 10T deals and preorder prices
Best OnePlus 10T deals and preorder prices
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?
Is the OnePlus 10T waterproof?
OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know
OnePlus 10T battery and charging: everything we know
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13: here are all of the new changes
OnePlus announces OxygenOS 13: here are all of the new changes
OnePlus 10T pairs beastly 20-minute charging to Snapdragon 8+ specs at a value price
OnePlus 10T pairs beastly 20-minute charging to Snapdragon 8+ specs at a value price
Vote now: OnePlus 10T - hot or not?
Vote now: OnePlus 10T - hot or not?

Popular stories

T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
T-Mobile is cooking up yet another fee increase (that's totally not a price hike)
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Video shows forthcoming iPhone 14 Pro always-on mode in action
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Samsung agrees to be fined $9.8 million for misleading smartphone consumers
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
Pixel 6A: Another missed opportunity for Google sets the stage for Nothing Phone to shine bright
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
Pixel 6A: The “perfect” iPhone and Galaxy replacement - hard to recommend thanks to Google
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless