Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging





The huge leak comes from tipster McGuire Wood . He notes that most of the things he has shared are merely confirmations of earlier reports, and not new intel.

iPhone 14 Pro A16 Bionic performance





First off, he corroborates previous reports that the A16 Bionic chip that will power the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max will be based on the 5nm process, so we shouldn't expect drastic performance gains. This will be the third year in a row that Apple uses the 5nm tech for its chips. Meanwhile, the best Android phones of 2022 are fueled by the more modern 4nm chips





We can still expect some performance enhancements though, and as an earlier report had said, these would result from the refined 5nm process, N4P to be exact, and increased transistor count.





The phones will apparently also feature a better heat management system.

iPhone 14 Pro Always-On display





Code snippets had previously indicated the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would have an always-on display, which was in line with reports. It will apparently be easier for Apple to incorporate the feature this year because the phones will have a more advanced LTPO panel which will be capable of dialing down the refresh rate to 1Hz.





The latest version of iOS 16 contains hints that Apple is readying wallpapers that will work hand-in-hand with the always-on mode. Apparently, the native wallpapers have a state called Sleep now which has faded elements. This seems to indicate that a dimmed version of wallpapers will be visible in the always-on mode, which will let you view glanceable information even when your device is locked and help extend battery life.





Yesterday, MacRumors ' contributor Steve Moser and developer @rhogelleim revealed that the Xcode 14 beta features a Lock Screen interface that removes details from a widget as the screen awakes, which appears to suggest that sensitive details will be hidden from the Lock Screen when the always-on mode is enabled and colors widgets will become semi-transparent. The clock will still be visible.





A preview of the rumored iPhone 14 Pro ‘Always on Display’ feature might have been leaked by Xcode 14 beta 4 Simulator. Attached are the first two frames of a video of waking the sim. The first image (Always on Display mode) removes texture from the whale image in the widget https://t.co/YDsTmuHotbpic.twitter.com/jPYDGh7m6k — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) August 1, 2022







This sounds similar to how the Apple Watch's always-on display works as the wearable shows the watch face when the mode is active bur some visual elements are removed. This sounds similar to how the Apple Watch's always-on display works as the wearable shows the watch face when the mode is active bur some visual elements are removed.





Wood has backed up this leak too and has added that the always-on mode feature will not be enabled by default but users will be able to enable it by going to Display & Brightness settings.

iPhone 14 design





Wood has shot down rumors that had said the iPhone 14 Pro might be made out of titanium alloy and says it will stick with stainless steel.





Wood also says that the new pill-shaped and hole cutout setup that will replace the notch looks 'weird.' He also claims that the phone will have stronger MagSafe magnets which should help accessories adhere to it better. He also says that the phone's wireless charging coil will be capable of reverse wireless charging but the feature might be disabled at launch.





He also asserts that the iPhone 14 Pro will support maximum charging speeds of 30W, but it will drop down to 27-25W after the first phase of the charging cycle.





The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max will apparently be available in the colors Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White, and Red, and the Pros will come in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold, and Graphite. Basically, iPhone 14's Pink hue will be replaced with a Purple colorway, whereas the Pro's Sierra Blue will be retired for a Purple shade.





According to earlier reports, the Pros will also get a new camera . They may also feature a new RAM standard





The regular models will stick with the notch and last year's A15 Bionic, but are still likely to The regular models will stick with the notch and last year's A15 Bionic, but are still likely to perform better than their 2021 counterparts , thanks to more base RAM, a new modem, and some internal changes.





Apple will presumably reveal the iPhone 14 family next month alongside new watch models.