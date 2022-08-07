iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month.
The Cupertino giant usually reveals new iPhones on either the first or second Tuesday of September. An earlier rumor had said that we would see the phones on September 13, and this meshed well with Labour Day theories.
Legend has it that Apple doesn't like to have a three-day weekend precede a launch event and this year Labor Day is on September 5 in the US. This hypothesis might be proven wrong this year as leaker Max Weinbach has heard from his sources that the iPhone 14 will be revealed on September 6 and the phones will go on sale on September 16.
Tipster reveals iPhone 14 launch date
The iPhone 13 series was announced on Tuesday, September 14, preorders began on September 17, and the phones hit the shelves ten days after the announcement on September 14.
Whether the release dates will be staggered remains to be seen, but shouldn't be ruled out, considering that the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max were said to have been affected by display and camera lens issues and the brewing standoff between Taiwan and China could also cause a delay.
The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are highly likely to have a new front design and an always-on display mode, the new A16 Bionic chip and faster RAM, and a new main camera sensor. These upgrades could help them outshine the current best phones.
The regular models are looking like incremental upgrades and may offer a better selfie camera and more base RAM than their 2021 counterparts.
The new phones will be revealed alongside the Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE, and Watch Pro.
07 Aug, 2022iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
04 Aug, 2022iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows
03 Aug, 2022Series of leaks reveal host of iPhone 14 secrets including color options & reverse wireless charging
02 Aug, 2022New leak says iPhone 14 Pro won't be the only one getting a performance uplift
31 Jul, 2022Average iPhone 14 and Apple 2022 watch family prices seemingly set to rise
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: