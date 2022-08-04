 iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows - PhoneArena
iPhone 14 Pro i-cutout takes up a lot of space, leaked screen protector image shows

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will most likely ditch the notch that debuted on the iPhone X in 2017. Rumors, leaked schematics, alleged dummy units, and display panel images all suggest that Apple's next premium phones will have pill-shaped and hole cutouts for the Face ID tech and the front camera. A freshly leaked iPhone 14 Pro screen protector image also backs up those leaks.

iPhone 14 Pro screen protector makes you wonder why the notch is being retired


The image has been posted by esteemed industry insider Ice Universe and apparently shows an iPhone 14 Pro protector with pill-shaped and pinhole cutouts and very thin bezels.

As previous leaks had indicated, the new setup still takes a considerable amount of space. Apparently, Apple has not reduced the size of Face ID and front camera components and has instead just removed the dead area surrounding the notch to achieve this new design. The hole cutout allegedly has the same diameter as the iPhone 13 Pro's front camera opening.

Presumably, to better accommodate the new design, Apple will equip the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with slightly bigger displays - 6.12-inch and 6.69-inch, respectively - compared to those on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max - 6.06-inch and 6.68-inch. Additionally, the phones may also have a taller aspect ratio and differently curved edges.

The Pro models, as well as the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-iPhone 14 Max, may also feature a better front camera with autofocus, a six-part lens instead of the current five-part lens, and a larger f/1.9 aperture compared to the existing f/2.2 aperture. This should let the phones churn out sharper and detailed images.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will allegedly be fueled by the new A16 Bionic chip and may flaunt a new 48MP camera, which could help them become the best camera phones of the year. The bigger new sensor will likely result in a larger camera bump and the phones themselves are also rumored to get thicker and wider. 

The standard models will stick with last year's design, chip, and main camera sensor. The new phones will cost the same as the models they will replace. Apple will probably announce the iPhone 14 in September alongside the Apple Watch Series 8.
