iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?

the new iPhone

special

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to get new 48MP primary cameras





Dejavu

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: Apple users to miss out on the best Android camera (again)





Plain and simple.

zoom rat race

zoom-er



And while we'll discuss the Pixel 6 Pro's DSLR-like camera capabilities in a future story, for now, I can just tell you that my holiday photos look much better than your holiday photos! All thanks to the Pixel's 48MP periscope zoom camera. Humble brag?!



Why iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max aren't getting a periscope zoom camera



While technically, there's no reason iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can't incorporate a Pixel 6 Pro-like periscope zoom shooter, there's practical reasoning behind Apple's decision to omit this camera and it's all so Apple .



In a nutshell, giving the iPhone 14 Pro series a new 48MP primary camera, a brand new periscope lens for long-range zoom, and a better ultra-wide-angle shooter sounds absolutely incredible, and this might certainly put iPhone 14 Pro ahead of the Pixel 6 Pro and even Galaxy S22 Ultra when it comes to overall camera package (considering Apple's big lead in video quality).



However! all of this might lead to an uninspiring iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max camera feat in 2023, and that's definitely something that Apple's trying to avoid. As I hinted in the beginning, the primary differentiating factor between phones nowadays seems to be the camera. And while we'll discuss the Pixel 6 Pro's DSLR-like camera capabilities in a future story, for now, I can just tell you that my holiday photos look much better than your holiday photos! All thanks to the Pixel's 48MP periscope zoom camera.While technically, there's no reason iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can't incorporate a Pixel 6 Pro-like periscope zoom shooter, there's practical reasoning behind Apple's decision to omit this camera and it's allIn a nutshell, giving the iPhone 14 Pro series a new 48MP primary camera, a brand new periscope lens for long-range zoom, and a better ultra-wide-angle shooter sounds absolutely incredible, and this might certainly put iPhone 14 Pro ahead of the Pixel 6 Pro and even Galaxy S22 Ultra when it comes to overall camera package (considering Apple's big lead in video quality).all of this might lead to an uninspiring iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max camera feat in 2023, and that's definitely something that Apple's trying to avoid. As I hinted in the beginning, the primary differentiating factor between phones nowadays seems to be the camera.











That's part of the reason Cupertino dropped the "S" iPhone upgrade, especially in the face of increasingly progressive Android phones that challenged Apple to step up its game and deliver quicker hardware upgrades.



Yes, that's why Apple likes to spread out its exciting new features and why insiders are now telling us that it will indeed be the iPhone 15 Pro that gets a periscope zoom lens. I plan to discuss exactly what this camera might look like and whether Apple will potentially need to equip the iPhone 15 Pro with four rear cameras instead of three in a future story. Stay tuned!



iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max: No periscope zoom lens - no buy?

reasonable at the business and marketing level, I'm still somewhat disappointed by that outcome.



iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with the first front redesign since iPhone X in 2017. We are expecting a double punch-hole display, and even if that doesn't look ideal, you can't deny it's better than the notch and also rather unique - it'll give future iPhones some character. That's part of the reason Cupertino dropped the "S" iPhone upgrade, especially in the face of increasingly progressive Android phones that challenged Apple to step up its game and deliver quicker hardware upgrades.Yes, that's why Apple likes to spread out its exciting new features and why insiders are now telling us that it will indeed be the iPhone 15 Pro that gets a periscope zoom lens. I plan to discuss exactly what this camera might look like and whether Apple will potentially need to equip the iPhone 15 Pro with four rear cameras instead of three in a future story.Even if Apple's reasons for saving the periscope zoom camera upgrade for the iPhone 15 Pro are...at the business and marketing level, I'm still somewhat disappointed by that outcome.iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with the first front redesign since iPhone X in 2017. We are expecting a double punch-hole display, and even if that doesn't look ideal, you can't deny it's better than the notch and also rather unique - it'll give future iPhones some character.



Furthermore, as reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo finally readying a hardware upgrade for the iPhone's front-facing camera, which hasn't been touched since iPhone 11. The 12MP selfie shooter started showing its age in the recent year, especially when compared to phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra,



Additionally, iPhones already take the absolute best videos on any phone. They also happen to be very reliable for portrait photos, low-light photography and videography, and even Cinematic video, which can be useful if used correctly.



Sure, the ultra-wide-angle camera of the iPhone needs tweaking to perform better in low light, and I'd argue Apple needs to dial back the sharpening and saturation in daylight photos, but as a whole, the iPhone is probably the most reliable phone camera available today.



What I'm trying to say is that, at this point, the periscope zoom lens for long-range reach feels like the missing part of a beautiful iPhone jigsaw puzzle. It's not a gimmicky depth-sensing camera or a dedicated macro shooter. Furthermore, as reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported , Apple'sreadying a hardware upgrade for the iPhone's front-facing camera, which hasn't been touched since iPhone 11. The 12MP selfie shooter started showing its age in the recent year, especially when compared to phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra,Additionally, iPhones already take the absolute best videos on any phone. They also happen to be very reliable for portrait photos, low-light photography and videography, and even Cinematic video, which can be useful if used correctly.Sure, the ultra-wide-angle camera of the iPhone needs tweaking to perform better in low light, and I'd argue Apple needs to dial back the sharpening and saturation in daylight photos, but as a whole, the iPhone is probably the most reliable phone camera available today.What I'm trying to say is that, at this point, the periscope zoom lens for long-range reach feels like the missing part of a beautiful iPhone jigsaw puzzle. It's not a gimmicky depth-sensing camera or a dedicated macro shooter.





A long-range zoom lens can change how you take photos and videos with your phone forever, which could be why I might skip iPhone 14 Pro and stick to my… iPhone 8, or get an iPhone 13 to go with my Pixel 6 Pro.



What about you? Would the omission of a periscope zoom camera affect your purchase decision or would the class leading video quality and battery life that's expected to make a return on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max be enough to convince you? Let me know!