iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Whether you plan on upgrading or you simply couldn't care less about the new iPhone, the wheels keep turning over at Cupertino, as well as China and India, where your iPhone is actually made.
And perfectly in line with current Android trends, this year, Apple's gearing up for another set of camera-focused iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models.
While there's nothing exactly groundbreaking about a camera resolution leap in the Android world, this will be a long-awaited change for Apple and its users.
As we've already discussed in several news stories and opinion pieces, this year's iPhone 14 Pro is getting the first camera resolution upgrade since iPhone 6S (2015), when Apple jumped from an 8MP camera to a 12MP camera, mainly so the iPhone 6S could record 4K videos.
I discuss the above-mentioned iPhone 14 Pro features and their future implications in this story, so head over there if you'd like to find out more!
But now to the topic of today's story, which is that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max aren't getting long-range zoom cameras. Plain and simple.
For those who aren't familiar, periscope zoom cameras (in modern phones) arrived in 2019 with the Huawei P30 Pro (which I still keep in my drawer). Ever since then, Android phone-makers have found themselves in a bit of a zoom rat race. That's why you might hear or read about manufacturers bragging about achievements such as "10x optical zoom", "hybrid zoom", "SuperRes zoom", "moonshot" and more.
And while we'll discuss the Pixel 6 Pro's DSLR-like camera capabilities in a future story, for now, I can just tell you that my holiday photos look much better than your holiday photos! All thanks to the Pixel's 48MP periscope zoom camera. Humble brag?!
While technically, there's no reason iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can't incorporate a Pixel 6 Pro-like periscope zoom shooter, there's practical reasoning behind Apple's decision to omit this camera and it's all soApple.
In a nutshell, giving the iPhone 14 Pro series a new 48MP primary camera, a brand new periscope lens for long-range zoom, and a better ultra-wide-angle shooter sounds absolutely incredible, and this might certainly put iPhone 14 Pro ahead of the Pixel 6 Pro and even Galaxy S22 Ultra when it comes to overall camera package (considering Apple's big lead in video quality).
However! all of this might lead to an uninspiring iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max camera feat in 2023, and that's definitely something that Apple's trying to avoid. As I hinted in the beginning, the primary differentiating factor between phones nowadays seems to be the camera.
That's part of the reason Cupertino dropped the "S" iPhone upgrade, especially in the face of increasingly progressive Android phones that challenged Apple to step up its game and deliver quicker hardware upgrades.
Yes, that's why Apple likes to spread out its exciting new features and why insiders are now telling us that it will indeed be the iPhone 15 Pro that gets a periscope zoom lens. I plan to discuss exactly what this camera might look like and whether Apple will potentially need to equip the iPhone 15 Pro with four rear cameras instead of three in a future story. Stay tuned!
Even if Apple's reasons for saving the periscope zoom camera upgrade for the iPhone 15 Pro are... reasonable at the business and marketing level, I'm still somewhat disappointed by that outcome.
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with the first front redesign since iPhone X in 2017. We are expecting a double punch-hole display, and even if that doesn't look ideal, you can't deny it's better than the notch and also rather unique - it'll give future iPhones some character.
Furthermore, as reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported, Apple's finally readying a hardware upgrade for the iPhone's front-facing camera, which hasn't been touched since iPhone 11. The 12MP selfie shooter started showing its age in the recent year, especially when compared to phones like the Galaxy S21 Ultra and S22 Ultra,
Sure, the ultra-wide-angle camera of the iPhone needs tweaking to perform better in low light, and I'd argue Apple needs to dial back the sharpening and saturation in daylight photos, but as a whole, the iPhone is probably the most reliable phone camera available today.
What I'm trying to say is that, at this point, the periscope zoom lens for long-range reach feels like the missing part of a beautiful iPhone jigsaw puzzle. It's not a gimmicky depth-sensing camera or a dedicated macro shooter.
What about you? Would the omission of a periscope zoom camera affect your purchase decision or would the class leading video quality and battery life that's expected to make a return on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max be enough to convince you? Let me know!
