iPhone 14 Pro: The 7-year wait for a 72MP camera system - 8K video, Pixel-binning, Super Res Zoom

Why did it take Apple seven years to move away from 12MP sensors?





The change is really necessary and comes with a purpose. The tech and implementation are ready/good enough.

Why is Apple finally switching to a 48MP camera on the iPhone 14 Pro?









8K video recording







So, when 8K TVs are still expensive, and even pros don’t record in 8K, why is Apple on board for it? Future-proofing. Although 8K isn’t exactly necessary now , this might change in the next few years.



However, the truth is that Apple has another very important reason to switch to a 48MP, 8K camera, and that’s the company’s upcoming



Apple’s powerful processors are far superior to what Qualcomm or Samsung’s Exynos chips can do, and this includes rendering video, so I expect 8K from the iPhone 14 Pro to look far superior to what Samsung or Xiaomi have been able to offer up until now. I exclude the



Pixel-binned photos with more detail

The iPhone 14 Pro likely won’t take 48MP photos by default. That's right. Instead, Apple will probably use a trick called “pixel-binning,” where multiple pixels are combined into one bigger pixel. Pixels are generally super small, so combining four into one allows for more light intake, and light is crucial for small camera sensors.



So, essentially, the iPhone 14 Pro will likely still take 12MP shots by default, although it’s safe to assume Apple will let you shoot in 48MP if you want to. The thing is that these photos usually come with little detail gains and often with significant dynamic range loss, which is why Android manufacturers that have been utilizing pixel-binning, avoid using them by default.



SuperRes Zoom alternative via sensor cropping



Take a look at the samples above, shot by



To understand sensor-cropping, we need to take a look at Google's Pixel, which has been utilizing what the company calls Super Res Zoom for a while now. This clever software algorithm uses multi-frame capture techniques to extract extra detail from an image. Super Res Zoom on Pixels without a dedicated zoom camera is still completely digital, but without the expected loss in quality.

Take a look at the samples above, shot by Grant Likes Tech. Although the Pixel 6 doesn't have a separate camera for optical zoom, just like the iPhone 13, Google's phone destroys Apple's flagship when it comes to magnification. That's all thanks to Super Res Zoom.

For the record, Huawei's P50 Pro flagship takes this game to a new level. It uses a 64MP zoom camera that's fixed at 3.5x optical zoom. However, the sensor-cropping from the full 64 megapixels, merged with the 16MP shots that the phone gives you by default, often manages to achieve incredible detail even at 10x.





Take a look at our Huawei P50 Pro review , if you want to see this incredible camera system in action.



What can the iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP camera tell us about Apple’s future plans?

Apple AR/VR headset

As I touched upon in the 8K video section, it's almost certain that the 8K videos recorded on the iPhone 14 Pro will be used for Apple's AR/VR headset. However, the other key hint that tells us 8K is related to Apple's AR/VR plans is timing.





If everything goes to plan, iPhone 14 series will be released in September 2022, while the company's first-ever AR/VR headset is said to debut as early as 2023. According to rumors, this one was actually supposed to arrive in late 2022, which would have made perfect sense, but apparently, Cupertino is facing some production challenges.



A periscope zoom camera on iPhone 15 Pro?

Of course, when one of the iPhone’s cameras is rumored to get a big upgrade, it only makes sense to ask, “what about the other two?!”. According to usually reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s planning to bring a periscope zoom camera to the



This comes as no surprise, as the iPhone 13 Pro already received an upgrade from a 2x zoom lens to a 3x one, so it’s very likely that the iPhone 14 Pro will stick to the same zoom lens. That being said, I don’t expect Apple to add a fourth camera to the iPhone 15 Pro series.



What’s more likely to happen is that the company will settle for a 3.5-4x optical zoom lens with a short focusing distance, which will still be used for Portrait Mode photography - this is important to Apple, as it’s become a staple of the iPhone camera.



The 3.5x zoom lens from the Huawei P50 Pro and the 4x camera from Google’s Pixel 6 Pro prove that if optimized and used correctly, such a camera can be great for portraits, as well as for long-range zoom - at least given that Apple manages to pull off the same Super Res Zoom magic that Google and Huawei are so good at.



What about the ultra-wide-angle camera on iPhone 14 Pro?

The ultra-wide-angle shooter on most current phones is often by far the weakest link in their entire camera system. Unfortunately, the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro aren’t an exception. I’m personally not a big fan of ultra-wide-angle cameras, to begin with, but I do think that if companies use them, they should do it right and invest more time and resources to make them good in all lighting conditions.



I mean... The iPhone 14 Pro can’t fix everything, right? What is Apple going to do with the iPhone 15 Pro - make it fly?



iPhone 14 Pro punch-hole selfie camera with Face ID

And finally, let's pay some attention to the selfie shooter on the new iPhone 14 Pro. Apple’s been using and abusing the same 12MP camera sensor on three consecutive iPhones now, and this one simply must go. When it first debuted on the iPhone 11 series, the 12MP True Depth camera produced great photos and the best videos on any phone. But that was 2019.





Now, phones like the Pixel 6 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra take extremely competitive photos and videos that often rival and surpass the iPhone 13 Pro. For example, HDR in video was an area completely dominated by Apple’s flagship. That’s no longer the case, as the Pixel 6 Pro is able to balance highlights and shadows just as well, if not better.



It’s interesting to see Apple’s plan for the selfie camera, because this one will now need to be housed in a much smaller cutout, instead of the big notch we currently have. So, is there a chance it'll actually get... worse ?





I hope not.