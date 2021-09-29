Hi and Goodbye iPhone 13 Mini: iPhone 14 Max to replace Apple’s biggest small mistake - but why?

The reports don't lie, folks!



So, that's what went wrong. Apple didn't seem to be able to read the market correctly, which is surprising. Perhaps the iPhone 12 mini was an emotional piece for Apple; maybe it was a pure experiment, or it was just… a mistake.Regardless, I'm glad it exists. I'm even more glad the 13 mini made it to production, given the poor iPhone 12 mini sales. Apple is famous for supporting its iPhones for as long as 5-6 years with software updates, so if you want to rock a mini iPhone, the 13 mini might last you for a while, even if in five years the smallest smartphone has a 7-inch display - perhaps a foldable one.With all that being said, it's a pity to say goodbye to the cutest iPhone, but it's exciting to prepare to welcome the new iPhone 14, Max. Big screens are "all the rage", I guess. Rage on!