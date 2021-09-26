Majorly overhauled iPhones coming next year, foldable iPhone will be released in a few years: Gurman





The iPhone 13 boasts a marginally faster chip , some not exactly groundbreaking camera features like larger sensors, Cinematic video mode, and filters system, smoother 120Hz screens (Pros only), longer battery life, and a smaller notch.





Completely redesigned iPhone 14 expected next year





Next year is when we can expect more "significant" and "dramatic" changes, per Gurman. He doesn't dive into the details, but thanks to past leaks, we have an idea of what to expect.





Apple allegedly doesn't plan to release a 5.4 -inches mini model next year, and the lineup will apparently consist of two 6.1-inches variants and two 6.7-inches versions. The entry-level model will likely retain a 60Hz screen









The Pro models might switch out the stainless steel frame for titanium built and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumored to feature circular buttons on the side.





The camera bump could adopt a flatter look and the higher-end models may feature a 48MP sensor.





Although the European Union wants all phone manufacturers to adopt a uniform charging standard, the iPhone 14 will allegedly stick with a Lightning port, and subsequent generations will likely go portless and offer wireless charging instead of shifting to USB-C. The 2022 models will allegedly be fueled by a 4nm chip.





Gurman also claims Apple is working on a foldable device and we may see it in a few years. Per a separate report, it will be released in 2024.