iOS Apple

Majorly overhauled iPhones coming next year, foldable iPhone will be released in a few years: Gurman

Anam Hamid
By
6
Majorly overhauled iPhones coming next year, foldable iPhone will be released in a few years: Gurman
The iPhone 13 range is a minor upgrade over the iPhone 12, and that's a sign that Apple has been working hard behind the scenes on 2022's iPhone 14, says Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Sunday Power On newsletter.

The iPhone 13 boasts a marginally faster chip, some not exactly groundbreaking camera features like larger sensors, Cinematic video mode, and filters system, smoother 120Hz screens (Pros only), longer battery life, and a smaller notch. 

Most of the upgrades will likely come from owners of older iPhones and this will help make the iPhone 13 one of the most popular smartphones of 2021.

Completely redesigned iPhone 14 expected next year


Next year is when we can expect more "significant" and "dramatic" changes, per Gurman. He doesn't dive into the details, but thanks to past leaks, we have an idea of what to expect.

Apple allegedly doesn't plan to release a 5.4-inches mini model next year, and the lineup will apparently consist of two 6.1-inches variants and two 6.7-inches versions. The entry-level model will likely retain a 60Hz screen.

Apple will reportedly retire the notch in favor of a holepunch cutout and is also trying to move Face ID sensors beneath the screen. Under-display Touch ID is not expected. 

The Pro models might switch out the stainless steel frame for titanium built and the iPhone 14 Pro Max is rumored to feature circular buttons on the side. 

The camera bump could adopt a flatter look and the higher-end models may feature a 48MP sensor. 

Although the European Union wants all phone manufacturers to adopt a uniform charging standard, the iPhone 14 will allegedly stick with a Lightning port, and subsequent generations will likely go portless and offer wireless charging instead of shifting to USB-C. The 2022 models will allegedly be fueled by a 4nm chip.

Gurman also claims Apple is working on a foldable device and we may see it in a few years. Per a separate report, it will be released in 2024. 

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (3 updates)

