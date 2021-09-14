iPhone 13: What's in the box?0
To learn more about the latest features and design changes of the new iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, please refer to our extensive Apple event coverage:
What we'll focus on here is something those new and shiny Apple smartphones all have in common – the packaging contents.
What's in the iPhone 13 box?
- iPhone
- USB Type-C to Lightning cable
- Documentation
- Apple sticker
What's not in the iPhone 13 box?
- Power adapter
- Headphones
- Lightning to headphone jack adapter
- Case
Indeed, continuing its trend of removing pack-in accessories, Apple is particularly committed to not including a charger with iPhones anymore, expecting users to already have an older one that they can use. Alternatively, Apple will be happy to sell users a new one, separately.
Why no charger is included with the iPhone 13?
Apple claims that not including chargers has reduced its carbon footprint. No charger means a smaller iPhone 13 retail box, so more boxes can be shipped at once. This reduces the overall shipments and, in turn, reduces the environmental impact from shipping the new iPhones.
In addition, Apple says that the act of millions of people reusing their older chargers helps reduce carbon emissions and lessens the mining and use of precious materials, as no new chargers need to be made and shipped over and over, every year.