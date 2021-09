iPhone 13: What's in the box?

What's in the iPhone 13 box?





iPhone

USB Type-C to Lightning cable

Documentation

Apple sticker

What's not in the iPhone 13 box?

Power adapter

Headphones

Lightning to headphone jack adapter

Case





Why no charger is included with the iPhone 13?

Apple claims that not including chargers has reduced its carbon footprint. No charger means a smaller iPhone 13 retail box, so more boxes can be shipped at once. This reduces the overall shipments and, in turn, reduces the environmental impact from shipping the new iPhones.



In addition, Apple says that the act of millions of people reusing their older chargers helps reduce carbon emissions and lessens the mining and use of precious materials, as no new chargers need to be made and shipped over and over, every year.

