The best iPhone 13 fast chargers

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

iPhone 13 best fast chargers

Apple 20W USB-C power adapter









Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug

If you are looking to get the best quality for the least amount of money, look no further than Anker’s PowerPort III. It is a 20W adapter and has a tiny footprint that gets even tinier with the included foldable plug. You will barely feel it when on the road or your daily commute.









Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug Buy at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro

Spigen’s ArcStation Pro is a 20W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger. These types of chargers offer much more efficient power consumption and therefore stay significantly cooler while being used.



More efficient charging means less electricity used to juice up your iPhone and longer life for the power adapter itself. A win-win situation. Spigen’s ArcStation Pro is a 20W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger. These types of chargers offer much more efficient power consumption and therefore stay significantly cooler while being used.More efficient charging means less electricity used to juice up your iPhone and longer life for the power adapter itself. A win-win situation.









Spigen ArcStation Pro Buy at Amazon

Anker Nano Pro

The Nano Pro is the latest 20W fast charger from Anker. It comes with a protection system called ActiveShield, which intelligently monitors temperature and manages power to protect your iPhone from overheating or charging excessively.



Just like the ArcStation Pro from Spigen, Anker’s Nano Pro is also a GaN charger, which is what allows its small size and low power consumption.



The Nano Pro also comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty. The Nano Pro is the latest 20W fast charger from Anker. It comes with a protection system called ActiveShield, which intelligently monitors temperature and manages power to protect your iPhone from overheating or charging excessively.Just like the ArcStation Pro from Spigen, Anker’s Nano Pro is also a GaN charger, which is what allows its small size and low power consumption.The Nano Pro also comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty.









Anker Nano Pro Buy at Amazon

Belkin GaN wall charger

Belkin’s GaN wall charger is perfect if you find yourself tight on space. It is longer than the rest of the options in this list, but it compensates that with being thin.



Belkin has added their own form of protection to this fast charger, which will keep your iPhone safe from overcurrent and overvoltage damage. Belkin’s GaN wall charger is perfect if you find yourself tight on space. It is longer than the rest of the options in this list, but it compensates that with being thin.Belkin has added their own form of protection to this fast charger, which will keep your iPhone safe from overcurrent and overvoltage damage.









Belkin GaN wall charger Buy at Amazon

Car fast chargers Anker PowerDrive III Duo

The PowerDrive III Duo from Anker is one of the best options if you often travel with another person or have more than one device to keep charged. Each of the ports is capable of 18W charging, which unfortunately is not the maximum that the iPhone can handle, but is plenty nonetheless. The PowerDrive III Duo from Anker is one of the best options if you often travel with another person or have more than one device to keep charged. Each of the ports is capable of 18W charging, which unfortunately is not the maximum that the iPhone can handle, but is plenty nonetheless.









Anker PowerDrive III Duo Buy at Amazon

Belkin dual USB-C car charger

Belkin’s dual USB-C car charger has the same capabilities as that of Anker’s PowerDrive III Duo but at a lower price. Which brand you trust more remains purely a matter of personal preference. Both options are good. Belkin’s dual USB-C car charger has the same capabilities as that of Anker’s PowerDrive III Duo but at a lower price. Which brand you trust more remains purely a matter of personal preference. Both options are good.









Belkin dual USB-C car charger Buy at Amazon

Belkin USB-C car charger

If you usually travel on your own and have only your iPhone to charge, then the regular USB-C car charger from Belkin is what you are looking for. It offers 20W power delivery and—of course—is quite a bit cheaper than the dual USB-C one mentioned above. If you usually travel on your own and have only your iPhone to charge, then the regular USB-C car charger from Belkin is what you are looking for. It offers 20W power delivery and—of course—is quite a bit cheaper than the dual USB-C one mentioned above.









Belkin USB-C car charger Buy at Amazon

Charging cables AmazonBasics nylon braided USB-C to Lightning cable

Cables sometimes end up being surprisingly expensive when you start looking for a new one. This one from AmazonBasics is affordable, double-braided, and is MFi certified, which means guaranteed compatibility with your iPhone. Cables sometimes end up being surprisingly expensive when you start looking for a new one. This one from AmazonBasics is affordable, double-braided, and is MFi certified, which means guaranteed compatibility with your iPhone.









AmazonBasics nylon braided USB-C to Lightning cable Buy at Amazon

Anker Powerline Plus II

The Powerline Plus II is Anker’s best offer when it comes to charging cables. It boasts incredible durability and supports speeds that are much higher than the ones the iPhone can handle, which means you can also use it to charge other devices.



Anker is so confident in the durability of the Powerline Plus II that they offer a lifetime guarantee with it. The Powerline Plus II is Anker’s best offer when it comes to charging cables. It boasts incredible durability and supports speeds that are much higher than the ones the iPhone can handle, which means you can also use it to charge other devices.Anker is so confident in the durability of the Powerline Plus II that they offer a lifetime guarantee with it.









Anker Powerline Plus II Buy at Amazon

Belkin Boost Charge USB-C cable

The Belkin Boost Charge is just another similar option to the Anker Powerline Plus II that is slightly longer and slightly pricier. The Belkin Boost Charge is just another similar option to the Anker Powerline Plus II that is slightly longer and slightly pricier.









New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up