Accessories Apple

The best iPhone 13 fast chargers

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The best iPhone 13 fast chargers
The iPhone 13 series is out and it’s brought along a few upgrades, like a smaller notch, ProMotion displays, and—most importantly—a better camera system. However, some things remain the same.

The maximum supported wattage for fast charging, for example, is the same as that of the iPhone 12—20W. According to Apple, the 20W fast charging in the iPhone is good enough to provide a 50% charge in about 30 minutes.

So, if you need a new fast charger for your iPhone 13, we have created a list of the ones we think are your best options. Pricing, durability, and compatibility have all been taken into account while picking these charging devices.

iPhone 13 best fast chargers

Apple 20W USB-C power adapter


Apple makes its own 20W fast charger, which is a great choice in terms of compatibility. And if you are planning on using any of the wireless chargers offered by Apple, the 20 USB-C Power Adapter is guaranteed to work perfectly with them.


Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter

Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug


If you are looking to get the best quality for the least amount of money, look no further than Anker’s PowerPort III. It is a 20W adapter and has a tiny footprint that gets even tinier with the included foldable plug. You will barely feel it when on the road or your daily commute.


Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug

Buy at Amazon

Spigen ArcStation Pro


Spigen’s ArcStation Pro is a 20W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger. These types of chargers offer much more efficient power consumption and therefore stay significantly cooler while being used.

More efficient charging means less electricity used to juice up your iPhone and longer life for the power adapter itself. A win-win situation.


Spigen ArcStation Pro

Buy at Amazon

Anker Nano Pro


The Nano Pro is the latest 20W fast charger from Anker. It comes with a protection system called ActiveShield, which intelligently monitors temperature and manages power to protect your iPhone from overheating or charging excessively.

Just like the ArcStation Pro from Spigen, Anker’s Nano Pro is also a GaN charger, which is what allows its small size and low power consumption.

The Nano Pro also comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty.


Anker Nano Pro

Buy at Amazon

Belkin GaN wall charger


Belkin’s GaN wall charger is perfect if you find yourself tight on space. It is longer than the rest of the options in this list, but it compensates that with being thin.

Belkin has added their own form of protection to this fast charger, which will keep your iPhone safe from overcurrent and overvoltage damage.


Belkin GaN wall charger

Buy at Amazon

Car fast chargers

Anker PowerDrive III Duo


The PowerDrive III Duo from Anker is one of the best options if you often travel with another person or have more than one device to keep charged. Each of the ports is capable of 18W charging, which unfortunately is not the maximum that the iPhone can handle, but is plenty nonetheless.


Anker PowerDrive III Duo

Buy at Amazon

Belkin dual USB-C car charger


Belkin’s dual USB-C car charger has the same capabilities as that of Anker’s PowerDrive III Duo but at a lower price. Which brand you trust more remains purely a matter of personal preference. Both options are good.


Belkin dual USB-C car charger

Buy at Amazon

Belkin USB-C car charger


If you usually travel on your own and have only your iPhone to charge, then the regular USB-C car charger from Belkin is what you are looking for. It offers 20W power delivery and—of course—is quite a bit cheaper than the dual USB-C one mentioned above.


Belkin USB-C car charger

Buy at Amazon

Charging cables

AmazonBasics nylon braided USB-C to Lightning cable


Cables sometimes end up being surprisingly expensive when you start looking for a new one. This one from AmazonBasics is affordable, double-braided, and is MFi certified, which means guaranteed compatibility with your iPhone.


AmazonBasics nylon braided USB-C to Lightning cable

Buy at Amazon

Anker Powerline Plus II


The Powerline Plus II is Anker’s best offer when it comes to charging cables. It boasts incredible durability and supports speeds that are much higher than the ones the iPhone can handle, which means you can also use it to charge other devices.

Anker is so confident in the durability of the Powerline Plus II that they offer a lifetime guarantee with it.


Anker Powerline Plus II

Buy at Amazon

Belkin Boost Charge USB-C cable


The Belkin Boost Charge is just another similar option to the Anker Powerline Plus II that is slightly longer and slightly pricier.


Belkin Boost Charge USB-C cable

Buy at Amazon

