The best iPhone 13 fast chargers
The maximum supported wattage for fast charging, for example, is the same as that of the iPhone 12—20W. According to Apple, the 20W fast charging in the iPhone is good enough to provide a 50% charge in about 30 minutes.
Apple 20W USB-C power adapter
Apple makes its own 20W fast charger, which is a great choice in terms of compatibility. And if you are planning on using any of the wireless chargers offered by Apple, the 20 USB-C Power Adapter is guaranteed to work perfectly with them.
Anker PowerPort III with foldable plug
If you are looking to get the best quality for the least amount of money, look no further than Anker’s PowerPort III. It is a 20W adapter and has a tiny footprint that gets even tinier with the included foldable plug. You will barely feel it when on the road or your daily commute.
Spigen ArcStation Pro
Spigen’s ArcStation Pro is a 20W Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger. These types of chargers offer much more efficient power consumption and therefore stay significantly cooler while being used.
More efficient charging means less electricity used to juice up your iPhone and longer life for the power adapter itself. A win-win situation.
Anker Nano Pro
The Nano Pro is the latest 20W fast charger from Anker. It comes with a protection system called ActiveShield, which intelligently monitors temperature and manages power to protect your iPhone from overheating or charging excessively.
The Nano Pro also comes with a worry-free 18-month warranty.
Belkin GaN wall charger
Belkin’s GaN wall charger is perfect if you find yourself tight on space. It is longer than the rest of the options in this list, but it compensates that with being thin.
Belkin has added their own form of protection to this fast charger, which will keep your iPhone safe from overcurrent and overvoltage damage.
Car fast chargers
Anker PowerDrive III Duo
The PowerDrive III Duo from Anker is one of the best options if you often travel with another person or have more than one device to keep charged. Each of the ports is capable of 18W charging, which unfortunately is not the maximum that the iPhone can handle, but is plenty nonetheless.
Belkin dual USB-C car charger
Belkin’s dual USB-C car charger has the same capabilities as that of Anker’s PowerDrive III Duo but at a lower price. Which brand you trust more remains purely a matter of personal preference. Both options are good.
Belkin USB-C car charger
If you usually travel on your own and have only your iPhone to charge, then the regular USB-C car charger from Belkin is what you are looking for. It offers 20W power delivery and—of course—is quite a bit cheaper than the dual USB-C one mentioned above.
Charging cables
AmazonBasics nylon braided USB-C to Lightning cable
Cables sometimes end up being surprisingly expensive when you start looking for a new one. This one from AmazonBasics is affordable, double-braided, and is MFi certified, which means guaranteed compatibility with your iPhone.
Anker Powerline Plus II
The Powerline Plus II is Anker’s best offer when it comes to charging cables. It boasts incredible durability and supports speeds that are much higher than the ones the iPhone can handle, which means you can also use it to charge other devices.
Anker is so confident in the durability of the Powerline Plus II that they offer a lifetime guarantee with it.
Belkin Boost Charge USB-C cable
The Belkin Boost Charge is just another similar option to the Anker Powerline Plus II that is slightly longer and slightly pricier.