Behold the iPhone 13, Apple's next bestseller camera





New iPhone 13 design, display, and colors, who 'dis?

Notch shrinkage, thicc as thieves





Colors: Pink, Blue, Starlight, Midnight, (RED)

Display: Ceramic Shield, up to 1200 nits brightness for HDR content





As rumored, Apple has shrunk the notch by roughly 25% by moving the earpiece up top, and miniaturizing the Face ID kit components further. The back has gotten a diagonal camera lens setup on account of the larger sensors which are seemingly inherited directly from last year's 12 Pro/Max models.





Both front and back design changes are immediately noticeable, making the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12 differences very visible. Rest assured, everyone on the club table and on the street will know you are rocking the latest iPhone model when you get the 13.





Apple kept the rich palette of the color scheme, too, as the iPhone 13 is available in pink, blue, midnight, starlight, and Product (RED), something for everyone's taste but the most somber of business people.









The iPhone 13 display is perhaps its most unexpected upgrade. With a typical brightness of 800 nits, it can go up to 1200 nits for high dynamic range content and earn its certification with aplomb.





Will my iPhone 12 case fit the iPhone 13?





No.