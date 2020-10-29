Best iPhone 12 mini alternatives
Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 review | Screen size: 6 inches | Has 5G support
For a true stock Android experience – clean and fast – you may wish to consider Google's own Pixel 5 phone. Released on October 15, 2020, the Pixel 5 comes with Android 11, solid battery life and a 12-megapixel main camera, alongside a 16-megapixel ultra-wide one.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review | Screen size: 6.7 inches | Has 5G support
Although the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, it's actually one of the most compact phones to get right now. Unlike its bigger brother, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Z Flip folds just like classic flip phones once did, making it super pocketable.
Aside from its unique and eye-catching form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip is also packing 2020 flagship internals, such as 8GB of RAM, dual back cameras and 256GB of storage.
Samsung Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 review | Screen size: 6.2 inches | Has 5G support
Although nearly an inch larger than the iPhone 12 mini, the Galaxy S20 is still the smallest phone in the S20 line up. It's the perfect Samsung phone for those who are interested in a compact size and powerful internals. The S20 comes with an impressive 12GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage (which is also expandable via microSD), while the iPhone 12 mini only comes with 64GB of storage as the base option.
In our review of the Galaxy S20, we were especially impressed with its gorgeous design and vibrant, amazing-looking and smooth 120Hz AMOLED display.
OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T review | Screen size: 6.5 inches | Has 5G support
If you're okay with a larger phone, the OnePlus 8T is an impressive flagship to pick, with its 12GB of RAM and super fast charging speed. It comes with a 65W charger, with which the OnePlus 8T's battery can charge up from zero to 100% in just about 30 minutes.
The OnePlus 8T's 6.5-inch OLED display, on top of being a smooth 120Hz one, also excels in colors and brightness. The phone's performance is also top notch, and at at the time of its release, the 8T was the first non-Google smartphone to be running Android 11.
LG Velvet
LG Velvet review | Screen size: 6.8 inches | Has 5G support
Although the LG Velvet has the biggest display on this list, it's actually a very thin and light smartphone, and has quite the gorgeous design. Because its display is narrow and tall, the LG Velvet is easy to grip, though it is definitely for people who love a bigger phone.
Its OLED display is large and immersive, perfect for watching content, plus the phone uses its earpiece as a second speaker, resulting in loud and clear stereo sound. The LG Velvet also has some fun and unique accessories, such as a Cover Display, which can turn it into a dual-screen phone. This phone also has a headphone jack, unlike most other modern flagships, and unlike all other phones on this list.