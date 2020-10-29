iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Best iPhone 12 mini alternatives

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Oct 29, 2020, 7:01 AM
Best iPhone 12 mini alternatives
Arguably the most anticipated Apple iPhone this year was the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, which despite its compact size is just as powerful as the iPhone 12. And although the mini has a larger screen than the 2020 iPhone SE, it's actually the smaller phone due to its much thinner bezels. And, in true 2020 fashion, the iPhone 12 mini is a 5G phone.

But if you're looking for iPhone 12 mini alternatives on the Android side, there are several great ones. Let's take a look at other (mostly) compact 5G phones you may want to consider, before buying the iPhone 12 mini.

Google Pixel 5

Google Pixel 5 review | Screen size: 6 inches | Has 5G support

For a true stock Android experience – clean and fast – you may wish to consider Google's own Pixel 5 phone. Released on October 15, 2020, the Pixel 5 comes with Android 11, solid battery life and a 12-megapixel main camera, alongside a 16-megapixel ultra-wide one.

In our review we were particularly impressed with its lightweight design, excellent photography capabilities, even at night time thanks to Night Sight, and bright 6-inch OLED display.
$50
off

Google Pixel 5 - $50 off at Best Buy

$649
$699
Buy at BestBuy


Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip review | Screen size: 6.7 inches | Has 5G support

Although the Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display, it's actually one of the most compact phones to get right now. Unlike its bigger brother, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Z Flip folds just like classic flip phones once did, making it super pocketable.

Aside from its unique and eye-catching form factor, the Galaxy Z Flip is also packing 2020 flagship internals, such as 8GB of RAM, dual back cameras and 256GB of storage.



Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 review | Screen size: 6.2 inches | Has 5G support

Although nearly an inch larger than the iPhone 12 mini, the Galaxy S20 is still the smallest phone in the S20 line up. It's the perfect Samsung phone for those who are interested in a compact size and powerful internals. The S20 comes with an impressive 12GB of RAM and 128GB of base storage (which is also expandable via microSD), while the iPhone 12 mini only comes with 64GB of storage as the base option.

In our review of the Galaxy S20, we were especially impressed with its gorgeous design and vibrant, amazing-looking and smooth 120Hz AMOLED display.
-$350
off

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, 128GB, Pink, Unlocked, Brand New

$649 99
$999 99
Buy at eBay


OnePlus 8T

OnePlus 8T review | Screen size: 6.5 inches | Has 5G support

If you're okay with a larger phone, the OnePlus 8T is an impressive flagship to pick, with its 12GB of RAM and super fast charging speed. It comes with a 65W charger, with which the OnePlus 8T's battery can charge up from zero to 100% in just about 30 minutes.

The OnePlus 8T's 6.5-inch OLED display, on top of being a smooth 120Hz one, also excels in colors and brightness. The phone's performance is also top notch, and at at the time of its release, the 8T was the first non-Google smartphone to be running Android 11.

OnePlus 8T - Snapdragon 865, 5G, 12GB RAM, 6.6" 120Hz AMOLED, Free OnePlus Buds

$749
Buy at B&H Photo

OnePlus 8T - Snapdragon 865, 5G, 12GB RAM, 6.6" 120Hz AMOLED

$749
Buy at OnePlus


LG Velvet

LG Velvet review | Screen size: 6.8 inches | Has 5G support

Although the LG Velvet has the biggest display on this list, it's actually a very thin and light smartphone, and has quite the gorgeous design. Because its display is narrow and tall, the LG Velvet is easy to grip, though it is definitely for people who love a bigger phone.

Its OLED display is large and immersive, perfect for watching content, plus the phone uses its earpiece as a second speaker, resulting in loud and clear stereo sound. The LG Velvet also has some fun and unique accessories, such as a Cover Display, which can turn it into a dual-screen phone. This phone also has a headphone jack, unlike most other modern flagships, and unlike all other phones on this list.


Related phones

iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs
$1299 Ebay
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2227 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.7
 Read Full Review
• Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 7 Reviews
• Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
8T
OnePlus 8T View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$749 Amazon $589 Ebay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Velvet
LG Velvet View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$945 Ebay $700 Cj
  • Display 6.8 inches 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

