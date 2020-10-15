Is 64GB enough for iPhone 12 or 12 mini? Is it worth getting a 128 or 256GB model instead?

Get the 64GB iPhone 12 or 12 mini

Get the 128GB iPhone 12 or 12 mini

Get the 256GB iPhone 12 or 12 mini





if you're certain that the lesser options won't be enough for your needs, or you simply never want to bother managing your storage. This storage option is also recommended to get if you plan on using your iPhone 12 or 12 mini for many years to come.