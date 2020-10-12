Get the New Galaxy S20+ 5G from $550

Complete your iPhone 12 mini protection suite with these screen protectors

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Oct 12, 2020, 8:09 AM
Complete your iPhone 12 mini protection suite with these screen protectors
The iPhone 12 mini is one of the hottest gadgets of the year and we’re mere hours away from its official unveiling. It will be the best modern compact smartphone out there, and will undoubtedly please fans of small phones. We still don’t know if this phone will be the cheapest 4G only version among the new lineup, although reports point in that direction. If you’re a sucker for compact phones and want to know how this “mini” compares to the other devices in the iPhone 12 lineup, as well as the latest compact phone from Apple - the iPhone SE (2020), check the links below.

Let’s say you really want this phone and can’t wait to get it. The wait will soon be over but meanwhile, you can spend some time choosing a case and a screen protector for your new iPhone 12 mini. We’ve already covered some really cool iPhone 12 mini cases and now it’s time to complete the protection suite with a list of iPhone 12 mini screen protectors.

iPhone 12 mini screen protectors you can pre-order right now


Totallee iPhone 12 mini screen protector


The Totallee iPhone 12 mini screen protector is made of durable tempered glass. It is an edge-to-edge solution that covers the entire front of your iPhone 12 mini for maximum protection from scratches, scuffs, and shatters. This screen protector is only 0.02" thin and is designed to work with a wide range of iPhone 12 mini cases.


ESR Tempered glass iPhone 12 mini screen protector


If you want a more affordable option that doesn’t compromise durability, you can check this ESR tempered glass screen protector. It is designed to withstand up to 5 kg of pressure for serious protection, and also features an installation frame and cleaning kit in the package. You get three glass slates that are specially designed for the iPhone 12 mini. The price is really good too.

UniqueMe iPhone 12 mini screen protector


There’s an even better deal from UniqueMe. The company’s pack of 4 iPhone 12 mini screen protectors comes at an insane price but still offers everything you need to keep your new compact phone safe. This screen protector is only 0.03 mm thick, case-friendly, and offers a 99.99% transparency so you won’t even notice it’s there. There’s also an oleophobic coating to battle those smudges and fingerprints.

