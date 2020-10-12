Complete your iPhone 12 mini protection suite with these screen protectors
Let’s say you really want this phone and can’t wait to get it. The wait will soon be over but meanwhile, you can spend some time choosing a case and a screen protector for your new iPhone 12 mini. We’ve already covered some really cool iPhone 12 mini cases and now it’s time to complete the protection suite with a list of iPhone 12 mini screen protectors.
iPhone 12 mini screen protectors you can pre-order right now
- Totallee iPhone 12 mini tempered glass screen protector
- ESR Tempered glass iPhone 12 mini screen protector
- UniqueMe iPhone 12 mini screen protector
Totallee iPhone 12 mini screen protector
The Totallee iPhone 12 mini screen protector is made of durable tempered glass. It is an edge-to-edge solution that covers the entire front of your iPhone 12 mini for maximum protection from scratches, scuffs, and shatters. This screen protector is only 0.02" thin and is designed to work with a wide range of iPhone 12 mini cases.
ESR Tempered glass iPhone 12 mini screen protector
If you want a more affordable option that doesn’t compromise durability, you can check this ESR tempered glass screen protector. It is designed to withstand up to 5 kg of pressure for serious protection, and also features an installation frame and cleaning kit in the package. You get three glass slates that are specially designed for the iPhone 12 mini. The price is really good too.
UniqueMe iPhone 12 mini screen protector
There’s an even better deal from UniqueMe. The company’s pack of 4 iPhone 12 mini screen protectors comes at an insane price but still offers everything you need to keep your new compact phone safe. This screen protector is only 0.03 mm thick, case-friendly, and offers a 99.99% transparency so you won’t even notice it’s there. There’s also an oleophobic coating to battle those smudges and fingerprints.