iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini colors: all the available colors and which color should you get?

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 15, 2020, 7:52 AM
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini colors: all the available colors and which color should you get?
The newly-released iPhone 12 series is shaping to be a success with the ultra-fast A14 Bionic, great OLED screens, and attractive 5G connectivity, even further future-proofing the iPhones. You might have decided to go for the base iPhone 12 model, a 6.1-inch fast and responsive smartphone, or you might want the compact 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, but you may be wondering which color you should go for. If that’s the case, read on as this article will attempt to help you with your decision.

The smartphone’s color is a possibility for you to express yourself… or it can simply bring you joy or excitement. So, here are all the available iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini color options.

iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini available colors:
  • White
  • Black
  • Blue
  • Green
  • Product RED

Now, let’s discuss those color options a bit more.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in White


The iPhone 12 and 12 Mini in white look youthful and bright, and this color will look good with anything. Additionally, it won’t attract fingerprint smudges and combined with the silver Apple logo on the back of the phone, looks premium and stylish. If you want something simple, yet with a feel of elegance, you may like this color option. On the front, the bezels are still black, so you will mostly not see the white color if you’re looking at the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini from the front.

Black iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini


Black never gets old, does it? Well, the iPhone 12 in black is another simple, elegant, and sleek option, mostly for the more conservative Apple users out there. It nicely blends in with the camera bump and looks premium, yet unintrusive. However, keep in mind that the black glossy finish of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini’s glass back will most likely attract fingerprints like nobody’s business, so you may need to clean it more often than any of the other color options if you want to keep it looking pristine.

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 in Green


The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in green look cheerful and give off a youthful and fun vibe. The light green is fresh and looks attractive. If you’re the type of person who likes their tech to be a bit risky-looking and definitely not classical, you will most likely enjoy this iPhone 12 color option. Additionally, the camera bump is also painted in a light green color to blend in with the rest of the phone. Keep in mind that this green may not be the same green color as seen on the iPhone 11, as it appears to be lighter and more subdued.

iPhone 12 and 12 mini in Blue


The dark Navy-like Blue color on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini is a nice addition to this years’ iPhone 12 color options. It looks solid and interesting, while at the same time manages to not look too vibrant or attract too much attention. This is a great balance color for those of you, who would want a color they won’t get sick of too quickly, but that is not black or white. The dark blue looks good with almost anything and is definitely a trendy-looking iPhone 12 color option.

Product RED iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini


iPhone 12 Product RED. A classical but daring choice. The bright red color will attract attention, it gives off a daredevil vibe: it’s fresh and it’s bold. You will most likely enjoy this color option if you like some spice for your tech. At the same time, if you chose to go for the Product RED, as you most probably already know, you will be contributing a portion of your purchase to the global fund against Covid-19.

Conclusion


Which color you should get, of course, depends on your personal preference, your style, the way you think about your smartphone, whether it’s a tool or also an accessory, and many other factors. Nevertheless, colors do matter in the decision-making of an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini purchase.

Tell us in the comments below which do you think the best iPhone 12 color is and why!

