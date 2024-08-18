Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Gurman: Apple Intelligence “underwhelming” compared to Google’s Gemini

By
1comment
Gurman: Apple Intelligence “underwhelming” compared to Google’s Gemini
Apple Intelligence comes out for the average consumer this fall, and Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman thinks the company has a lot of catching up to do. Meanwhile, Apple is apparently looking to jump into robotics with an AI-powered iPad robot.

Apple Intelligence was a major talking point at Apple’s WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) this year. After so many years of laughably bad performance from Siri, the company seeks to overhaul the entire model with modern AI.

However, after seeing what Google has been up to with Gemini on Pixel 9, Gurman thinks Apple’s offering pales in comparison. The second iOS 18.1 beta is out and features no improvements to Apple’s AI features. This contrasts sharply with the impressive suite of features shown off for Gemini, including the ability to change a photo’s background.


Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence is a long overdue redesign of smart assistants on iPhone. | Video credit — Apple

This isn’t to say that Apple Intelligence has nothing going for it. I, personally, was glad to see Apple was doing anything at all. Siri has felt like it was abandoned years ago, progressively getting worse at carrying out the simplest tasks. Many iPhone users have practically been waiting for Apple Intelligence to give them the Siri they always dreamed of.

Much like the Apple Vision Pro, I doubt Apple would give up on a new category if its first offering isn’t the best out of the gate. The company is reportedly working on a Vision Pro 2, and will similarly continue to improve its AI model.

Gurman thinks Apple is lagging behind Google in AI by a factor of years. But, let’s be honest, there are lots of things iPhones have lagged behind in over the years. If Apple is confident enough to begin working on AI-powered robots, the company probably has grand plans for Apple Intelligence as well.

Recommended Stories
Let’s not forget the M-series chips which completely revolutionized Macs and left their Intel-powered counterparts in the dust.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile is pretty much asking people to remove one app from their phones
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
T-Mobile customers clinging to old phones will have no choice but to upgrade this month
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
This could be a wild month for T-Mobile with happy outcome for customers but not for employees
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile's new app requested data from a customer's phone every five seconds
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off
T-Mobile pleads with FCC to let it buy another company, arguing everyone will be better off

Latest News

WhatsApp working on a feature to block messages from unknown accounts
WhatsApp working on a feature to block messages from unknown accounts
Android Auto gets a touch of Siri with its new Google Assistant UI
Android Auto gets a touch of Siri with its new Google Assistant UI
Initial pre-sale success of the Google Pixel 9 Pro is indicative that smaller phones matter
Initial pre-sale success of the Google Pixel 9 Pro is indicative that smaller phones matter
Tensor G4 is not built for performance and might have inherited G3's worst problem
Tensor G4 is not built for performance and might have inherited G3's worst problem
Apple reportedly working on an iPad robot, and it’s not as expensive as you might think
Apple reportedly working on an iPad robot, and it’s not as expensive as you might think
Apple to continue spending billions on something that probably won’t improve its devices
Apple to continue spending billions on something that probably won’t improve its devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless