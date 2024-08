Gurman: Apple Intelligence “underwhelming” compared to Google’s Gemini

Worldwide Developers Conference

This isn’t to say that Apple Intelligence has nothing going for it. I, personally, was glad to see Apple was doing anything at all. Siri has felt like it was abandoned years ago, progressively getting worse at carrying out the simplest tasks. Many iPhone users have practically been waiting for Apple Intelligence to give them the Siri they always dreamed of.Much like the Apple Vision Pro , I doubt Apple would give up on a new category if its first offering isn’t the best out of the gate. The company is reportedly working on a Vision Pro 2 , and will similarly continue to improve its AI model.Gurman thinks Apple is lagging behind Google in AI by a factor of years. But, let’s be honest, there are lots of things iPhones have lagged behind in over the years. If Apple is confident enough to begin working on AI-powered robots, the company probably has grand plans for Apple Intelligence as well.Let’s not forget the M-series chips which completely revolutionized Macs and left their Intel-powered counterparts in the dust.