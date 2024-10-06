Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Up Next:
There are three certainties in life: death, taxes and a new iPhone every year, but we might just be about to see that change. Mark Gurman — Bloomberg’s Apple insider — says that the company is undergoing a shift in how it approaches product releases.
Apple has recently had one bad software update after another, which led me to ponder what was going on in Cupertino. It turns out, Apple has noticed it as well. The iPadOS 18 fiasco in particular was likely a big wake up call. But there have been many other examples of less than perfect launches from the company recently.
Apple has recently had one bad software update after another, which led me to ponder what was going on in Cupertino. It turns out, Apple has noticed it as well. The iPadOS 18 fiasco in particular was likely a big wake up call. But there have been many other examples of less than perfect launches from the company recently.
Gurman brings up the rollout of Apple Intelligence, which is still waiting to be released to the general public. Though the company claimed iPhone 16 was built from the ground up for its AI features, the new phones didn’t launch with said AI features. In fact, Apple Intelligence won’t finish rolling out completely until some time next year.
Still waiting, Apple. | Video credit — Apple
This, according to Gurman, is a major reason the company is reconsidering its strategy. However, there’s a second side to this story as well: Apple is just too big.
But all of this means that keeping up with the software updates and hardware revisions has begun to take a toll on Apple. Delayed features, broken software, less than stellar hardware upgrades, all of it has been a result of Apple trying to stick to its annual strategy according to Gurman.
So, what’s Apple looking to do now? Apparently it wants to shift to a mindset of releasing products when they’re ready to be released instead of when the calendar demands it.
Yes, Apple is one of the richest corporations in the world. It is perhaps too big to fail, no doubt helped along by Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing. Apple is even looking to jump into new categories of products. Though the Apple car failed, the company is allegedly now working on an iPad robot as well as a new operating system.
But all of this means that keeping up with the software updates and hardware revisions has begun to take a toll on Apple. Delayed features, broken software, less than stellar hardware upgrades, all of it has been a result of Apple trying to stick to its annual strategy according to Gurman.
So, what’s Apple looking to do now? Apparently it wants to shift to a mindset of releasing products when they’re ready to be released instead of when the calendar demands it.
Recommended Stories
Unusual? Perhaps. Sorely needed? Absolutely. Though Gurman thinks the company will stick to annual iPhone launches for now, I hope Apple takes its own advice to heart and really makes a stellar iPhone 17.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: