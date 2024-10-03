One bad software update after another: Apple’s recent lack of quality control is disappointing
Apple has been on a bit of a bad streak lately when it comes to software updates. This is especially worth bringing up because 2024 was the year for which the company, and its user base, had really high hopes. All major Apple products were supposed to outshine the competition, so what went wrong?
Apple Unintelligence
Sounds very promising, when can we use it? | Video credit — Apple
Apple Intelligence was announced to a pretty mixed reception. While some, like me, looked forward to AI on iPhone, many others immediately wondered how they could opt out of it. Privacy concerns were also raised, especially because of Apple’s partnership with OpenAI for its GPT AI models.
But perhaps the biggest talking point was the fact that the new iPhone 16 models would not be launching alongside Apple Intelligence. In fact, Apple’s AI features won’t even finish rolling out completely until some undetermined time next year. This, coupled with Apple Intelligence being available on iPhone 15 Pro, meant that the iPhone 16 was a very unconvincing upgrade.
