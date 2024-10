One bad software update after another: Apple’s recent lack of quality control is disappointing

iPhone 16

Apple Intelligence was announced to a pretty mixed reception. While some, like me, looked forward to AI on iPhone, many others immediately wondered how they could opt out of it. Privacy concerns were also raised, especially because of Apple’s partnership with OpenAI for its GPT AI models.But perhaps the biggest talking point was the fact that the new iPhone 16 models would not be launching alongside Apple Intelligence. In fact, Apple’s AI features won’t even finish rolling out completely until some undetermined time next year. This, coupled with Apple Intelligence being available on iPhone 15 Pro , meant that thewas a very unconvincing upgrade.