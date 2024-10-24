Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Is the Vision Pro done? Apple reportedly plans to stop production by year-end

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Wearables
Apple Vision Pro headset displayed over a table with its charging case next to it.
Since its launch, Apple's first mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro, hasn't exactly been a sales hit. The steep $3,500 price tag and a lack of compelling content have reportedly slowed down sales. Now, rumors suggest that Apple might stop production by the end of the year.

Apple may halt production of the Vision Pro by the end of the year


According to a report from tech media outlet The Information (subscription required), Apple has sharply cut back on production of the Vision Pro headset and might halt production of the current model entirely by the end of 2024.

The report, which quotes several sources "directly involved" in producing components for the headset, claims that Apple started reducing production in early summer. This suggests that the company already has enough Vision Pro units in stock to meet demand until the device's expected end of life next year.

Suppliers have reportedly already produced enough components for 500,000 to 600,000 Vision Pro units. Some factories even halted production as early as May, responding to Apple's lower sales expectations. Warehouses are now reportedly packed with tens of thousands of unused parts.

Additionally, Apple has reportedly informed Luxshare, the Chinese company responsible for assembling the Vision Pro, that it may need to significantly cut production by November. Currently, Luxshare is producing about 1,000 units of the headset each day, which is half of the peak production rate.

Apple has also reportedly put a hold on the development of the second-generation Vision Pro for at least a year to shift its focus toward a more affordable version. The report suggests the company has instructed suppliers to gear up for the production of four million low-cost headsets over the product's entire lifespan – half the original target set for the Vision Pro. This suggests that Apple has even lower sales expectations for the cheaper model.

Recommended Stories
Video Thumbnail
Wonder what using the Vision Pro looks like? Then take a peek at our demo! | Video credit – PhoneArena

Even though development on the second-generation Vision Pro appears to be on pause, there are hints that Apple might still roll out a minor update with limited tweaks to the current model, like a chip upgrade. This would help the company make use of the large stock of leftover components in its supply chain.

It seems reasonable for Apple to halt production of the pricey Vision Pro and pivot toward developing a more affordable AR/VR headset, especially if it aims to compete with Meta and other players in the market. I think focusing on lower-end headsets, smart glasses, and AirPods with cameras could be a clever strategy. However, their success will hinge on pricing, functionality, and overall user experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless