Your iPhone 16 will deliver what Apple advertised in 2026

Using a base model iPhone 16
This year we saw an underwhelming iPhone 16 launch but no one could have predicted just how badly Apple would fumble things on the software side. We’ve already seen one bad software update after another from Apple these past few months but now it turns out your iPhone 16 won’t deliver on its promises till 2026.

The biggest selling points for the iPhone 16 were the camera control button and Apple Intelligence. And with all the attention Apple gave the latter I’d say it was the biggest upgrade in the company’s eyes. However, when the iPhone 16 came out there was no Apple Intelligence to be found.

It turned out that Apple’s AI tools would be released in phases until some time next year. One of the most impressive changes Apple touted at its expos — a completely revamped Siri — would be the last major update. But Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman now reveals that this revamped Siri will only be announced in 2025 and will actually come out in 2026, presumably after the iPhone 17 has launched.

All the Apple Intelligence features we were promised. | Video credit — Apple

Now that is just ridiculous. So people paid for the iPhone 16 but won’t get what Apple has been boasting about until after the iPhone 17 has been out for months?

Instead, upcoming iOS updates will let users make do with ChatGPT and Gemini. Siri might get some upgrades next year according to Gurman but the majority of what was shown off is now slated for 2026. This includes Siri’s ability to directly interface with apps on your phone. At least being able to draw information from user data and on-screen elements might be a thing next year — though running on basic AI — Gurman claims.

This news truly cements the iPhone 16 as one of the most broken launches Apple has ever done. Other regions like the EU and China are still left without Apple Intelligence. The iPhone in the EU has also picked up exclusive perks not available anywhere else due to the DMA (Digital Markets Act).

With news of an iPhone 17 Air on the horizon it’d be much smarter to entirely skip the iPhone 16 altogether.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

