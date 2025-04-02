Motorola's new Edge 60 Fusion looks luxe but won't break the bank
Motorola is once again proving that stylish, budget-friendly phones are its thing with the latest addition to its Edge Fusion lineup. If you are after a phone that looks great without draining your wallet, then keep reading about the new Edge 60 Fusion.
Right off the bat, the design gets a noticeable upgrade from the previous generation. For one, the Edge 60 Fusion features a quad-curved edge display with Pantone Validated colors.
The 6.7-inch screen boasts a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. The display is shielded by Gorilla Glass 7i, which promises twice the protection against drops and scratches compared to earlier versions.
With the new model, Motorola is once again blending style with durability, using materials like a soft vegan coating and canvas-inspired finishes. The result? Well, it is a phone that is lightweight yet tough, with a design that should feel just as good as it looks.
Motorola again teamed up with the Pantone Color Institute to offer three colors:
Along with all these, the Edge 60 Fusion also boasts Water Touch technology, ensuring the touchscreen remains responsive, even when wet, which I think is definitely a cool feature.
That third-looking lens? It is actually a 3-in-1 light sensor, which automatically fine-tunes exposure and color while reducing flicker, making sure your photos always come out looking great. Up front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera.
As expected in 2025, AI plays a big role here, too. The Edge 60 Fusion includes several AI-powered photography features, including:
Under the hood, Motorola is making a switch this time, opting for either the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 or 7300, depending on the region – a departure from the Snapdragon-powered previous generation. In Europe the phone comes with the Dimensity 7300 inside. It is paired with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and comes with storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB.
When it comes to battery life, the Edge 60 Fusion gets a solid upgrade. Again, depending on the market, it will pack either a 5,200mAh (in Europe) or an even bigger 5,500mAh battery – both an improvement over its predecessor. Charging remains just as speedy, with 68W wired fast charging, promising a full day of use on a single charge.
On the software front, the phone runs Android 15 right out of the box. As expected from Motorola, it should receive two years of major software updates and three years of security patches.
Now, if you are considering other options beyond the new Edge 60 Fusion, you might want to check out alternatives from Motorola, Samsung or Google.Other phones from the Edge family could be a great fit for you, too. Or if you want something even more budget friendly, you can check out the new Moto G (2025).
It comes with a big and bright display. | Image credit – Motorola
- Zephyr
- Slipstream
- Amazonite
Actually, there is also a fourth color option called Mykonos Blue, but it will be exclusive to India.
The Moto Edge 60 Fusion in Zephyr, Slipstream and Amazonite. | Image credit – Motorola
Moreover, the company says that the Edge 60 Fusion is built to last, meeting military standards (MIL-STD 810H) for resilience in extreme conditions – whether you are battling freezing temperatures or sweating through hot summer days.
The phone has a pretty high protection. | Image credit – Motorola
Plus, it has both IP68 and IP69 certifications, similar to the flagship OnePlus 13, offering the highest water protection available. Motorola says you can take the phone underwater up to 1.5 meters for 30 minute. However, keep in mind these ratings are based on controled lab tests, so it is still wise not to push your luck.
The design of the back camera setup has been changed. | Image credit – Motorola
Now, let's talk about cameras. At first glance, you might think Motorola has added a third camera to the back, but nope – it is still a dual-camera setup like its predecessor, the Edge 50 Fusion. You get:
- 50 MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)
- 13 MP ultra-wide camera
- Photo Enhancement Engine: This helps you capture perfect shots by combining multiple settings from various shooting modes to give you the highest quality image.
- Adaptive Stabilization: This adjusts stabilization levels on the fly to ensure the best possible result in any scenario.
- Action Shot: Automatically tweaks shutter speeds to capture crisp details, regardless of the light or noise level.
And speaking of AI, the Edge 60 Fusion is the first Motorola device to come with Moto AI features right out of the box. You get tools like:
- Pay Attention: This feature helps you record, transcribe, and summarize audio to make note-taking easier.
- Remember This: Captures live moments or on-screen information when prompted.
- Magic Canvas: Generates AI-created images from text prompts.
The Edge 60 Fusion is set to launch in the coming weeks across Europe, Latin America, Asia and Oceania. Pricing will vary by region, but it falls into the budget-friendly range. In Europe the new phone costs:
- 8 GB of RAM with 256 GB storage: 329 euro
- 12 GB of RAM with 256 GB storage: 399 euro
Competitors
You could also look into Samsung’s newly released Galaxy A36 or A56, which come at a similar price but have the advantage of longer software support – Samsung promises six years of OS updates. And if you are after better cameras and want to experience Google's latest AI features, the new Pixel 9a is worth considering as well.
