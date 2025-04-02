Motorola's new Edge 60 Fusion looks luxe but won't break the bank



With the new model, Motorola is once again blending style with durability, using materials like a soft vegan coating and canvas-inspired finishes. The result? Well, it is a phone that is lightweight yet tough, with a design that should feel just as good as it looks.



Motorola again teamed up with the Pantone Color Institute to offer three colors:



Zephyr

Slipstream

Amazonite

Actually, there is also a fourth color option called Mykonos Blue, but it will be exclusive to India.





The Moto Edge 60 Fusion in Zephyr, Slipstream and Amazonite. | Image credit – Motorola





Moreover, the company says that the Edge 60 Fusion is built to last, meeting military standards (MIL-STD 810H) for resilience in extreme conditions – whether you are battling freezing temperatures or sweating through hot summer days.









Plus, it has both IP68 and IP69 certifications, similar to the flagship OnePlus 13 , offering the highest water protection available. Motorola says you can take the phone underwater up to 1.5 meters for 30 minute. However, keep in mind these ratings are based on controled lab tests, so it is still wise not to push your luck.



Along with all these, the Edge 60 Fusion also boasts Water Touch technology, ensuring the touchscreen remains responsive, even when wet, which I think is definitely a cool feature.









Now, let's talk about cameras. At first glance, you might think Motorola has added a third camera to the back, but nope – it is still a dual-camera setup like its predecessor, the Edge 50 Fusion. You get:



50 MP main camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

13 MP ultra-wide camera



That third-looking lens? It is actually a 3-in-1 light sensor, which automatically fine-tunes exposure and color while reducing flicker, making sure your photos always come out looking great. Up front, there is a 32 MP selfie camera.



As expected in 2025, AI plays a big role here, too. The Edge 60 Fusion includes several AI-powered photography features, including:



Photo Enhancement Engine: This helps you capture perfect shots by combining multiple settings from various shooting modes to give you the highest quality image.

This helps you capture perfect shots by combining multiple settings from various shooting modes to give you the highest quality image. Adaptive Stabilization: This adjusts stabilization levels on the fly to ensure the best possible result in any scenario.

This adjusts stabilization levels on the fly to ensure the best possible result in any scenario. Action Shot: Automatically tweaks shutter speeds to capture crisp details, regardless of the light or noise level.



And speaking of AI, the Edge 60 Fusion is the first Motorola device to come with Moto AI features right out of the box. You get tools like:



Pay Attention: This feature helps you record, transcribe, and summarize audio to make note-taking easier.

This feature helps you record, transcribe, and summarize audio to make note-taking easier. Remember This: Captures live moments or on-screen information when prompted.

Captures live moments or on-screen information when prompted. Magic Canvas: Generates AI-created images from text prompts.



Under the hood, Motorola is making a switch this time, opting for either the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 or 7300, depending on the region – a departure from the Snapdragon-powered previous generation. In Europe the phone comes with the Dimensity 7300 inside. It is paired with either 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM and comes with storage options of 256 GB or 512 GB.



When it comes to battery life, the Edge 60 Fusion gets a solid upgrade. Again, depending on the market, it will pack either a 5,200mAh (in Europe) or an even bigger 5,500mAh battery – both an improvement over its predecessor. Charging remains just as speedy, with 68W wired fast charging, promising a full day of use on a single charge.







On the software front, the phone runs On the software front, the phone runs Android 15 right out of the box. As expected from Motorola, it should receive two years of major software updates and three years of security patches.