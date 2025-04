Base iPhone models likely to become more expensive than ever before

The iPhone 16 launched at the same prices as the iPhone 15 . | Video credit — Apple

One such solution might be to finally bump the barrier of entry into the flagship iOS experience. The $999 price threshold has remained untouched for so long that there is practically an entire generation now that only knows of the iPhone starting at less than a thousand Dollars. This change will be just as much a psychological shock as it will be a culture shock for tech enthusiasts.There will always be the iPhone 16e , and any successors that follow it, but the flagship iPhone experience is likely going to become more expensive this year. The price increase could be as little as $50 but crossing the 1,000 mark is going to induce a lot more sticker shock as Gurman puts it.That, coupled with the less than stellar hardware and software upgrades in recent times, may even put off some consumers from the Apple ecosystem entirely. Which is a shame because Apple is becoming a self-reliant powerhouse and has, or had, a bright future ahead of it.