iPhone users should be drooling over these game-changing Galaxy S24 Ultra features

More Galaxy S24 features that should make iPhone 15 users jealous - Apple should bring them to iPhone 16





Another (literal) area of the Galaxy S24 series of phones that the iPhone can be jealous of is the cooling area in Samsung’s new flagships. According to Samsung, the S24 has a 1.5x bigger vapor chamber than the S23; the S24+ has a 1.6x bigger VC than the S23+, and the S24 Ultra has a 1.9x bigger VC than the S23 Ultra (Sammobile). iPhones are notorious for having bad/non-existent active cooling solutions, which has been known to cause throttling of Apple’s otherwise class-leading chips, resulting in some performance issues and overheating

A high-res 50MP 5x periscope zoom camera is another notable upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra , allowing Samsung’s premium flagship to crop into the middle of the sensor, achieving a 10x lossless quality zoom for photos. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 12MP 5x camera, which holds it back in 10x zoom. Without a doubt, Apple will indeed add a higher res zoom camera to the iPhone eventually, but my guess is that they’ll (strategically) wait to do that with the iPhone 17 Pro - since the iPhone 16 Pro is already expected to upgrade the from a 12MP to a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor (as well as a new, larger 48MP primary sensor)

Another area (which isn’t talked about enough) where the new Galaxy S24 phones excel over the iPhone 15 series is colors. Although the main selection of colors for the S24 series is rather boring and actually almost identical to that of the iPhone 14 /15, Samsung offers exclusive color variants through its website. This year, my personal favorite is the Tangerine Titanium Galaxy S24 Ultra - not quite my desired orange shade for a phone but nevertheless… orange (#GiveMeAnOrangeiPhone)

Last but not least, Reverse Wireless Charging is very much present in this year’s S24 series, and very much absent from the iPhone 15 series. Although I’m usually a fan of consistency, I’d love it if Apple breaks the cycle, brining RWC to the iPhone 16 , which would allow me to charge my AirPods on the back of my iPhone (whenever I don’t have access to a cable/charger, and my AirPods are dead)

Next-gen Galaxy S24 Ultra glass/display, potentially game-changing AI features, and attention to detail challenge iPhone 15 and iPhone 16: Will Apple respond accordingly?





But the real software treat/threat in theseries comes in the form of AI features. Sure, you can argue Samsung borrowed Google’s entire AI algorithm and slabbed the Galaxy branding on top of it but does it matter? The point is that theis probably the smartest phone money can buy right now, and Apple needs to catch up to Samsung (and Google) ASAP.I’d put the Galaxy S24’s new AI features into two categories - “nice-to-haves” and “potentially super useful”. Photo editing features like the ability to use generative AI to erase and replace parts of your image, and Circle to search are nice to have, but I’m more excited about the Galaxy S24’s ability to automatically translate my WhatsApp texts from one language into another and live translate calls. I’d love to see this on my iPhone.