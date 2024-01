iPhone users should be drooling over these game-changing Galaxy S24 Ultra features

Galaxy S24

I’d like to start with a feature Samsung glossed over while revealing theseries on stage, but one that’s easily the most impressive upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra - the new Corning Gorilla Glass Armor.Corning’s latest and greatest glass (for now) exclusive to thepromises to be tougher than ever and all that jazz we hear every year except, this time, it also boasts a new type of anti-reflective coating, and let me tell you… it’s not a marketing trick or a gimmick!While the display on theisn’t necessarily brighter than other displays on the market, the magical new anti-reflective coating actually makes it way easier to view outdoors, and whenever there are light reflections around you (basically anytime you’re indoors). As you can tell by the pictures, the differences when comparing the S24 Ultra’s screen to the ones of other flagship phones like the iPhone 15 Pro and Pixel 8 Pro is pretty obvious.

But the real software treat/threat in the Galaxy S24 series comes in the form of AI features. Sure, you can argue Samsung borrowed Google’s entire AI algorithm and slabbed the Galaxy branding on top of it but does it matter? The point is that the Galaxy S24 is probably the smartest phone money can buy right now, and Apple needs to catch up to Samsung (and Google) ASAP.



I’d put the Galaxy S24’s new AI features into two categories - “nice-to-haves” and “potentially super useful”. Photo editing features like the ability to use generative AI to erase and replace parts of your image, and Circle to search are nice to have, but I’m more excited about the Galaxy S24’s ability to automatically translate my WhatsApp texts from one language into another and live translate calls. I’d love to see this on my iPhone.







More Galaxy S24 features that should make iPhone 15 users jealous - Apple should bring them to iPhone 16





Another (literal) area of the Galaxy S24 series of phones that the iPhone can be jealous of is the cooling area in Samsung’s new flagships. According to Samsung, the S24 has a 1.5x bigger vapor chamber than the S23; the S24+ has a 1.6x bigger VC than the S23+, and the S24 Ultra has a 1.9x bigger VC than the S23 Ultra (Sammobile). iPhones are notorious for having bad/non-existent active cooling solutions, which has been known to cause throttling of Apple’s otherwise class-leading chips, resulting in some performance issues and overheating

A high-res 50MP 5x periscope zoom camera is another notable upgrade to the Galaxy S24 Ultra , allowing Samsung’s premium flagship to crop into the middle of the sensor, achieving a 10x lossless quality zoom for photos. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 12MP 5x camera, which holds it back in 10x zoom. Without a doubt, Apple will indeed add a higher res zoom camera to the iPhone eventually, but my guess is that they’ll (strategically) wait to do that with the iPhone 17 Pro - since the iPhone 16 Pro is already expected to upgrade the from a 12MP to a 48MP ultra-wide-angle sensor (as well as a new, larger 48MP primary sensor)

Another area (which isn’t talked about enough) where the new Galaxy S24 phones excel over the iPhone 15 series is colors. Although the main selection of colors for the S24 series is rather boring and actually almost identical to that of the iPhone 14 /15, Samsung offers exclusive color variants through its website. This year, my personal favorite is the Tangerine Titanium Galaxy S24 Ultra - not quite my desired orange shade for a phone but nevertheless… orange (#GiveMeAnOrangeiPhone)

Last but not least, Reverse Wireless Charging is very much present in this year’s S24 series, and very much absent from the iPhone 15 series. Although I’m usually a fan of consistency, I’d love it if Apple breaks the cycle, brining RWC to the iPhone 16 , which would allow me to charge my AirPods on the back of my iPhone (whenever I don’t have access to a cable/charger, and my AirPods are dead)

Next-gen Galaxy S24 Ultra glass/display, potentially game-changing AI features, and attention to detail challenge iPhone 15 and iPhone 16: Will Apple respond accordingly?

Finally, I’d like to wrap this up with a slightly more different perspective on the most impressive new features in the Galaxy S24 series.



It’s up to you to decide how much credit to give Samsung about the most impressive new features on the Galaxy S24 series, but I must point out that the Gorilla Glass Armor, which makes the S24 Ultra’s display so much easier to view is indeed courtesy of Corning, and will likely show up in many Android flagships to come out in 2024 (and beyond).



However, Corning's decision to debut this special glass with the S24 Ultra clearly shows that the company favors the most influential Android phone-maker, and that's… fair enough.



Moving on, many of the AI features on the Galaxy S24 series are powered by the same algorithms found in the Pixel 8 Pro, thanks to the strong partnership between Samsung and Google. Again, the Galaxy S24 phones have exclusive access to these features, meaning no other Android phone (other than the Pixel 8) is getting them - at least for now.



One thing is for sure - as an iPhone user, I’m impressed and jealous of the above-mentioned Galaxy features, and I’d love to see them on the iPhone 16 . In fact, I feel like this might be the first time in years when a new Samsung flagship has left me with a positive initial impression.



One thing is for sure - as an iPhone user, I'm impressed and jealous of the above-mentioned Galaxy features, and I'd love to see them on the iPhone 16. In fact, I feel like this might be the first time in years when a new Samsung flagship has left me with a positive initial impression.

But don't be fooled! The Galaxy S24 series is far from perfect, and we'll talk about some of the bizarre drawbacks of Samsung's new flagships in a future story.





Quality of life improvements of this sort are rare in phones nowadays simply because smartphones are close to reaching their peak. Therefore, it’s awesome to see that Corning is able to make a serious leap and difference with such a simple but effective upgrade to its glass formula.It’s also fascinating to see how a simple solution can be the key to solving a real problem, while making super-bright displays look less impressive. For example, the OnePlus 12 claims to be able to hit 4000 nits of peak brightness in HDR but this might be less relevant if 2600 nits on thelook better and brighter thanks to the screen being much less reflective. We’ll have to test that and get back to you.The other area where Samsung (in collaboration with Google) over-delivered is AI and software support. For starters, thenow promises a total of 7 years of OS updates, and while iPhone users (who get 5-6 major iOS updates) don’t have much to be jealous of, I’d say the fact that Samsung has actually made an official commitment is what I (as an iPhone user) would love to see from Apple.Famously, Tim Cook & Co never promise how many years of support to expect when buying a new iPhone, and while that’s far from a dealbreaker, letting people know what to expect would make it easier to estimate the potential lifespan of your device, and make selling/buying used/refurbished iPhones a bit easier and more straightforward.