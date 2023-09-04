Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

iPhone 15 is almost here: How and when to watch Apple's event livestream?

Apple
iPhone 15 is almost here: How and when to watch Apple's event livestream?
Apple's gearing up for its second event of the year, happening next Tuesday under the name Wonderlust. Excitement is building as we look forward to the new iPhone 15 series, the latest Apple Watch series, and Mac computers. We can't wait to see which rumors pan out and which ones fizzle, and naturally, we're eager to witness the full unveiling of the iPhone 15 Series in all its glory.

If you're excited to check out what Apple's got in store and be among the first to see the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max or the new Apple Watch 9 Series, you might be wondering how and when to tune into the Wonderlust event. Well, you're in the right spot. In the following paragraphs, we'll share the available options for livestreaming Apple's second event in 2023.

How and when to watch the Apple event online?


The event will be live from Apple Park, and you can catch it on the official Apple Events page, Apple's YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app, which is accessible on macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and tvOS.

The event streaming on YouTube and Apple's website is free, so all you really need is a stable internet connection and some free time to enjoy the event from wherever you are.

Apple's "Wonderlust" event kicks off on Tuesday, September 12th, at 10 AM PT. So, if you are in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, or any other place in the Pacific Time zone you will have plenty of time to sleep, get a cup of coffee, or why not even have some work done until the event starts. If you're in a different time zone, take a look at the table below to find out the precise start time for the event in your location.

Time zones and locationsStarting time of the event
Eastern Time (ET): New York, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, etc.1 PM
Central Time Zone (CTZ): Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, etc. 12 PM
Mountain Time Zone (MTZ): Albuquerque, Calgary, Phoenix, etc.11 AM
Universal Coordinated Time (UTC): London, Dublin, Lisbon, etc.5 PM
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra3 AM on September 13th
Central European Time (CET): Paris, Berlin, Rome, Madrid, etc.6 PM

If, by chance, you missed the event and prefer to watch it instead of reading through our articles (which I honestly would not recommend since it would be like choosing to climb a mountain when there's a perfectly good escalator right next to you), you can be fairly certain that you'll have the opportunity to do so after the event on Apple's official website and YouTube channel. The company typically archives almost all its past events from recent years.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless