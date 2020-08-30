Buy the all new Galaxy Note20 5G

iOS Apple Camera 5G

Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 30, 2020, 6:10 PM
Here is how iPhone 12 camera will allegedly outdo iPhone 11 without upping megapixels
In the recent past, most of the discussion about the upcoming iPhone 12 has centered on its alleged display capabilities, processor, and battery size. A big part of the iPhone's appeal is its camera and if a new leak is to go by, Apple has no plans to increase the megapixel count this year.

This refutes an earlier report that claimed the highest-end model would jump to a 64MP sensor. Per tipster Komiya, this wouldn't happen even next year. Instead, the iPhone 12's successor will likely ship with a 48MP primary camera. It's too soon to comment on next year's model and a lot can change between now and then.



So, coming back to the iPhone 12, the leaker claims it will have bigger 12MP sensors. This would allow the phone to capture pictures with more light, more details, and less noise. It will also result in better low-light performance.

iPhone 12 alleged camera specs



According to previous reports, the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a triple camera system with a LiDAR scanner, like the one on the iPad Pro 2020. The sensor helps judge distances accurately and this leads to better augmented reality and portrait mode.

The Pro models are also expected to boast improved Smart HDR functionality for better low-light photography. They are also expected to feature 3x optical zoom, which will be an improvement over iPhone 11's 2x zoom capability. 

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max will likely come with a dual-camera system and no LiDAR scanner.

Autofocus is also tipped to improve greatly and the beefier models could also get a new image stabilization technology to counteract camera shake. All four models will reportedly have a 7-element wide-angle lens, which should result in less distortion and fewer aberrations.

And, of course, we can also expect better processing because of the new and improved A14 Bionic.

The iPhone 12 will apparently be able to shoot 4K videos at 120fps and 4K slow-motion clips at 240fps.

