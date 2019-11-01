iPhone 12 could be the most dramatic iPhone redesign in years
Apple isn't exactly in a rush when it comes to redesigning products. The company has had a rather methodical and calculated approach in shaping the look and feel of its products over the years. So much so, in fact, that it's often drawn criticisms over this, with many feeling like Apple is playing too much on the safe side.
Let's take the iPhone, for example. Arguably the most dramatic change of the way Apple phones look came with the iPhone X and its tall notched display. But other than that, all iPhones feel as though they were cast in the same mould as the iPhone 6, which was introduced in 2014. The rounded edges, the bulbous frame, the contoured (2.5D) screen glass – all staples of the iPhone design that have barely changed over the past 5 years.
This may change, however, with the introduction of the 2020 iPhone models, through which Apple is rumored to be reviving a classic design from the decade prior—that of the iPhone 4.
The iPhone X may have changed the face of Apple phones forever, but the iPhone 12 might change the way they feel, too
The soft, round shape that Apple phones have had since the very beginning—save for the iPhone 4 and iPhone 5—makes sense in the grand scheme of things, as it is designed to fit well in any palm and facilitates the prolonged use of the device. That shape has worked so well, in fact, that we'd be hard-pressed to find many phones nowadays that don't have rounded edges.
Based on the rumors that the next iPhone models may channel this boxier aesthetic, we've created some concept renders to illustrate this shift in product design. And we've got to say—even leaving the topic of consistency across different product lines aside—this design looks really cool.
It's still very early on, so we can't promise that the 2020 iPhones will look exactly like that, but going from rumors—and seeing as how the new design would fit right in alongside the iPad and MacBook lines—we'd say there's a fair chance.
iPhone 12 may not spell the end of the notch, but it will be smaller
According to a recent rumor, Apple may be experimenting with an iPhone prototype that has no notch, but thicker bezels. The idea is that the company will be able to miniaturize the TrueDepth Face ID camera, earpiece, and front-facing camera so that they could fit in the top bezel of the phone. Of course, this would result in thicker bezels all around, but may be a good trade-off, should it ever come to pass.
Another more widely-spread rumor claims that the iPhone 12 won't be the true all-screen phone that we've been waiting for, but will instead shrink the notch down considerably, all the while retaining the full capabilities of Face ID.
There's this so-called "3-year product refresh cycle" that Apple seems to be operating on (for the most part, at least). That is, when a big change is introduced, it is then iterated on and polished for three generations until another refresh comes in. This pattern has lead many to believe, us included, that the iPhone 12 will bring something new in terms of design. Whether the change will be as big as removing the notch, remains to be seen.
iPhone 12 may be Apple's first quad-camera phone
Apple has been investing heavily in AR in recent years. With ARKit established as a capable platform for mobile augmented reality, and with work on the Apple Glasses reportedly moving along at a healthy pace, we weren't the least bit surprised when reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that the iPhone 12 will feature a ToF (Time-of-Flight) camera on its back.
In short, a Time-of-Flight (or ToF) camera can measure depth much more accurately than a regular one, so it can be a perfect choice for augmented reality uses. A ToF camera uses infrared light to map the immediate surroundings. It works in conjunction with an IR sensor that emits a light signal, which then bounces off of the subject and returns to the sensor. The phone then calculates the time it took the signal to bounce back into the sensor, thus creating a more accurate depth map of the scene than a regular camera could.
If Apple puts a ToF camera on the iPhone 12, we can't be sure that it would have its dedicated bump like the other three lenses—as it will likely be smaller—but for the sake of symmetry we went with the quad-camera design you see above.
The return of Rose Gold alongside a new Midnight color?
Space Gray and Silver are absolute staples of Apple's product design, but what about other colors? Well, with the iPhone 11 Pro we got an interesting new addition in the form of Midnight Green, which we quite liked, though that didn't stop us from yearning for more options. Not even new ones, necessarily.
Rose Gold was arguably one of the most popular iPhone colors back in the day, but we haven't seen one since the iPhone 7. The iPhone XS and 11 Pro introduced New Gold, which is supposed to bridge the gap between regular Gold and Rose Gold, but it is neither. We'd like to see a new iPhone that flaunts the rosy shade of some of its predecessors, even if it is in a more understated manner than before.
As far as Midnight colors go, we'd be stoked about a Midnight Blue version! We think a dark blue-gray shade would really suit the style of the iPhone, so we played around with the idea until we reached what we think is a very good-looking result.
Disclaimer: The images featured in this article are concept design renders of the iPhone 12. They are based on preliminary available information about the device, and may not be representative of its final design. Feel free to use them, as long as you credit PhoneArena by including a link to this article.
50 Comments
1. dubaiboy78
Posts: 457; Member since: Sep 19, 2014
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 6:25 AM 43
19. Brewski
Posts: 722; Member since: Jun 05, 2012
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 11:11 AM 26
51. foreverNOOB
Posts: 177; Member since: Jul 07, 2017
posted on yesterday, 11:48 AM 1
41. AnTuTu
Posts: 1621; Member since: Oct 14, 2012
posted on Nov 03, 2019, 12:56 AM 6
2. Cat97
Posts: 1970; Member since: Mar 02, 2017
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 6:26 AM 34
3. User123456789
Posts: 1093; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 6:27 AM 9
4. Rafishant
Posts: 402; Member since: Oct 13, 2015
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 6:29 AM 26
34. CreeDiddy
Posts: 2271; Member since: Nov 04, 2011
posted on Nov 02, 2019, 11:39 AM 0
40. vgking9699
Posts: 205; Member since: Mar 01, 2019
posted on Nov 03, 2019, 12:42 AM 1
5. shield
Posts: 863; Member since: Sep 12, 2015
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 6:32 AM 18
18. whatev
Posts: 2396; Member since: Oct 28, 2015
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 11:08 AM 6
25. Alcyone
Posts: 537; Member since: May 10, 2018
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 1:16 PM 2
30. tedkord
Posts: 17454; Member since: Jun 17, 2009
posted on Nov 02, 2019, 10:37 AM 4
6. CreeDiddy
Posts: 2271; Member since: Nov 04, 2011
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 7:00 AM 2
13. No_Sammy_No_Gimmicks
Posts: 154; Member since: Jun 10, 2015
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 8:24 AM 3
26. CreeDiddy
Posts: 2271; Member since: Nov 04, 2011
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 1:45 PM 1
7. droidboy
Posts: 72; Member since: Nov 25, 2012
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 7:22 AM 12
9. ahmadkun
Posts: 652; Member since: May 02, 2016
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 7:49 AM 7
10. Wazupmrg
Posts: 196; Member since: Apr 10, 2017
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 7:55 AM 9
12. No_Sammy_No_Gimmicks
Posts: 154; Member since: Jun 10, 2015
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 8:20 AM 0
15. No_Sammy_No_Gimmicks
Posts: 154; Member since: Jun 10, 2015
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 8:33 AM 0
14. bucknassty
Posts: 1369; Member since: Mar 24, 2017
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 8:25 AM 2
17. monoke
Posts: 1187; Member since: Mar 14, 2015
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 10:54 AM 5
20. darkkjedii
Posts: 31529; Member since: Feb 05, 2011
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 12:18 PM 1
22. norbie.k
Posts: 22; Member since: Jan 16, 2017
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 12:40 PM 0
23. VariableCheapskate
Posts: 186; Member since: May 29, 2019
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 12:58 PM 3
24. Zappo
Posts: 18; Member since: Oct 04, 2016
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 1:09 PM 3
31. tedkord
Posts: 17454; Member since: Jun 17, 2009
posted on Nov 02, 2019, 10:41 AM 2
48. Vokilam
Posts: 1346; Member since: Mar 15, 2018
posted on 2 days ago, 3:39 PM 0
27. CDexterWard
Posts: 97; Member since: Feb 05, 2018
posted on Nov 01, 2019, 4:15 PM 0
* Some comments have been hidden, because they don't meet the discussions rules.
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):