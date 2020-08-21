Order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View

Order Samsung Galaxy Note20

View
5G

Top analyst says Apple will use cheaper iPhone battery technology to offset cost of adding 5G

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 21, 2020, 1:47 PM
Top analyst says Apple will use cheaper iPhone battery technology to offset cost of adding 5G
Last year Apple surprised many by beefing up the capacities of the batteries used with the iPhone 11 line. For example, the top-of-the-line iPhone 11 Pro Max lasts up to 5 hours more than the 2018's iPhone XS Max according to Apple. As a result, even power users can make it through the day with enough juice left to stream some of their favorite content at night. While some iPhone users are looking forward to seeing their handset run faster over 5G, they are also concerned about the battery life of the new models. 5G connectivity consumes more battery life than a 4G LTE connection.

To keep iPhone prices from rising in the 5G era, Apple is changing up the battery technology in the new models


Rumors about the battery capacity of the four expected 2020 iPhone 12 models have not given anyone comfort since it would appear that Apple is going to be downsizing the batteries used to power up this year's phones. Apple could be counting on the improvement in energy consumption expected with the 76% hike in the number of transistors (to 15 billion) that will be employed by the new 5nm A14 Bionic chipset. However, a new report issued by TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo contains some interesting news.


Kuo, whose office should have a flashing neon sign on the door that says, "When it comes to Apple I see all and know all," told clients in a report today that the tech giant is making changes to the iPhone's battery technology. According to AppleInsider, Kuo's missive says that Apple will cut costs by using cheaper and less technologically complex battery technology for the 2020 iPhone 12 series, the 2021 iPhone 12S series, and the AirPods 3. More precisely, Kuo says that Apple could cut 40% to 50% off of the average unit cost of the batteries needed for this year's handsets. This would be accomplished by reducing the number of rigid-flex battery board layers and squeezing active cell components into a smaller area. For 2021's iPhone 12S family, Kuo expects Apple to replace the rigid-flex boards with a "flexible architecture" that would result in a 30% to 40% decline in battery unit costs.

The analyst says that Apple is making the change in order to help cover the additional costs of building 5G support into the iPhone. Upgrading an iPhone to receive sub-6GHz 5G signals costs Apple an extra $75 to $85 per unit Kuo says; adding the components necessary for the device to connect with super zippy mmWave 5G spectrum tacks on an additional $125 to $135 to the costs of building the product. The overall effect of changing the battery technology money-wise will be to keep pricing stable as the iPhone moves into the 5G era.

Based on regulatory filings, the iPhone 12 could sport a 2227mAh battery (compared to 3110mAh for the iPhone 11), the iPhone 12 Max could be endowed with a 2775mAh battery (compared to 3190mAh for the iPhone 11 Pro), and the iPhone 12 Pro Max could be powered by a 3687mAh battery (compared to the 3969mAh battery in the iPhone 11 Pro Max). It now appears that Apple will not include a 120Hz refresh rate on the 2020 iPhones as originally rumored. This could have been done to keep the batteries from prematurely draining on the new phones since updating the screen 120 times a second consumes plenty of battery power.

Apple will also drop the second-generation battery technology it employs on the wireless Bluetooth AirPods, according to Kuo. He says that the current AirPods battery system, which relies on a printed circuit board (PCB), will be replaced by a system-in-package (SiP) design starting with the third-gen AirPods. SiP uses a number of integrated circuits placed inside one or more chips to replace entire systems. The next generation of AirPods is expected to drop in the first half of next year. The new battery system will drop the average unit cost of the wearable in-ear accessory by 25% to 35% starting in the second half of this year.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Max
Apple iPhone 12 Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 vs Note 20 Ultra vs S20 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro: Camera comparison
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 review: plastic jewelry
Popular stories
The sharpest and most reliable Google Pixel 5 renders are here to clear up all the confusion

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Apple's failure to approve updated Telegram app gives Android users first crack at new feature
Popular stories
Unique Note 20 Ultra specs and features, from Victus drop test to wireless DeX

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless