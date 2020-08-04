Any last hopes that the iPhone 12 would have a 120Hz screen have been killed



Still, rumors were floating around that the beefier models do have the hardware to support a high refresh rate, and Apple's decision hinges on battery life. Recently, Apple confirmed that the Still, rumors were floating around that the beefier models do have the hardware to support a high refresh rate, and Apple's decision hinges on battery life. Recently, Apple confirmed that the iPhone 12 is running a little late and this led to speculations that perhaps the company would use this time to work on 120Hz screens, amongst other things. Per display industry insider Ross Young , that's certainly not the case.



Earlier, the consensus was that Apple doesn't want to jeopardize the battery life of the new iPhones by including 120Hz screens, as it will also take a hit from Earlier, the consensus was that Apple doesn't want to jeopardize the battery life of the new iPhones by including 120Hz screens, as it will also take a hit from 5G connectivity. Rumors were flying around that the Cupertino giant will equip its new phones with bigger batteries to take care of the issue. Well, that didn't materialize either, as a recent leak shows the new models will actually pack smaller batteries than last year's models



According to YouTuber Filip Koroy of EverythingApplePro and XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach, the problem lies with the implementation on the iPhone 12 Pro. Koroy had earlier hinted that the iPhone 12 Pro Max might ship with a ProMotion display.



Per Young, that's not technically possible. He has refuted earlier claims which said the iPhone 12 models can theoretically support a refresh rate of 120Hz and it's up to Apple to enable the feature.





Our sources indicate no 120Hz hardware on new iPhones. You need 120Hz driver ICs. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) August 4, 2020





Of course, a 60Hz display is not the end of the world, even though some fans might take offense at the fact that even some mid-tier phones now flaunt a 90Hz screen. Apple is usually not the one to implement new technologies prematurely and we do think eliminating the feature might be a better idea than a buggy implementation.