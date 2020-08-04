Google Pixel 4a (Unlocked/128 GB)

iOS Apple 5G

Any last hopes that the iPhone 12 would have a 120Hz screen have been killed

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Aug 04, 2020, 11:54 AM
The new iPad Pro models flaunt a 120Hz refresh rate and Apple calls this tech ProMotion. Per reports, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max were also going to get 120Hz screens but Apple later revised the decision.

Still, rumors were floating around that the beefier models do have the hardware to support a high refresh rate, and Apple's decision hinges on battery life. Recently, Apple confirmed that the iPhone 12 is running a little late and this led to speculations that perhaps the company would use this time to work on 120Hz screens, amongst other things. Per display industry insider Ross Young, that's certainly not the case.

Earlier, the consensus was that Apple doesn't want to jeopardize the battery life of the new iPhones by including 120Hz screens, as it will also take a hit from 5G connectivity. Rumors were flying around that the Cupertino giant will equip its new phones with bigger batteries to take care of the issue. Well, that didn't materialize either, as a recent leak shows the new models will actually pack smaller batteries than last year's models.

According to YouTuber Filip Koroy of EverythingApplePro and XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach, the problem lies with the implementation on the iPhone 12 Pro. Koroy had earlier hinted that the iPhone 12 Pro Max might ship with a ProMotion display.

Per Young, that's not technically possible. He has refuted earlier claims which said the iPhone 12 models can theoretically support a refresh rate of 120Hz and it's up to Apple to enable the feature. 



Of course, a 60Hz display is not the end of the world, even though some fans might take offense at the fact that even some mid-tier phones now flaunt a 90Hz screen. Apple is usually not the one to implement new technologies prematurely and we do think eliminating the feature might be a better idea than a buggy implementation.

