Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

View
Accessories iOS Apple Android Tablets Google Wearables 5G

Twitter tipster shares leaks and rumors on 5G Apple devices and Pixel 5

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Aug 20, 2020, 4:04 PM
Twitter tipster shares leaks and rumors on 5G Apple devices and Pixel 5
Twitter tipster Jon Prosser had some information to pass along today about several devices that consumers are eagerly awaiting and some that they might not know about. Prosser says that mass production of the Apple iPhone 12 line will begin next month. Apple has already announced that the release of the 2020 5G iPhone 12 line will be delayed. Back in July, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Luca Maestri, said, "As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later." We expect to see a staggered launch with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max released in early-to-mid October. The 6.1-inch iPhone Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max would start shipping one or two weeks later.

The 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate for the iPhone 12 Pro series seems less and less likely


Prosser also noted that the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate that we've been expecting on the new models is looking less and less likely to surface on the new phones. Employed on the iPad Pro, the 120Hz refresh rate offers buttery smooth scrolling and game animation. Several Android phones offer a refresh rate of 90Hz to 120Hz compared to the old school 60Hz; at 120Hz, the screen is updated 120 times per second.


Prosser says that Apple will be unveiling a new iPad next month. Currently, we believe that Apple could unveil the first iPad Pro with 5G support at the same time as the iPhone 12 family. The slate would be powered by the 5nm Apple A14X Bionic. Prosser was also asked about the AirPower wireless charging pad that can charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch, and an AirPods wireless charging case simultaneously. The accessory was first announced on September 12th, 2017, and cancelled 562 days later. But after other firms were able to do what Apple couldn't, the gang at Cupertino decided to give the accessory another shot and now there is talk about Apple giving AirPower another chance. However, the tipster says that there is no sign yet that AirPower is being mass-produced.

Wrapping up his Apple-related news, Prosser says that the tech giant is working on game controllers, something that was touched on earlier this year, and a more affordable version of the Apple Watch. A separate tipster using the Twitter handle Komiya says that the latter will use the Series 3 design and would feature the S6 and W4 chips. This timepiece will reportedly be released next March with a price in the neighborhood of $199. 

Some of the devices that the Twittersphere was interested in knowing about include the Apple Glass AR spectacles and the AirPods Studio headphones. The latter is rumored to launch at a price of $349 and include AirPods Pro features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. The latter allows the user to hear ambient noises so that he has an idea about what is going on around him. In some situations, it could stop a pedestrian from getting hit by a car.

Besides discussing the aforementioned Apple products, Prosser had some bad news for those who were hoping to snag a Pixel 5 XL this year. Even with rumors about a 6.7-inch Pixel handset, the tipster says that Google will not be offering a larger-screened Pixel handset. Perhaps this shouldn't have come as much as a surprise considering that Google did not produce a Pixel 4a XL. Originally, we expected that the lack of an XL variant was limited to the mid-range iteration, but it seems that this is a broader move by Google to streamline the Pixel line.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Max
Apple iPhone 12 Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
    2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs
  • Display 5.7 inches
    2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS Android

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Review
Popular stories
Dear phone makers, STOP putting macro cameras on phones
Popular stories
Where to buy the Pixel 4a: deals and price at the Google Store, Best Buy and Verizon
Popular stories
Here's when the Google Pixel 5 & Pixel 4a (5G) could be announced

Popular stories

Popular stories
Newest Google Pixel 5 leak reveals very small battery for 5G flagship
Popular stories
After Apple, Google kicks out the Fortnite app, too, and gets sued by Epic
Popular stories
Samsung allegedly says fog inside the Galaxy Note 20's camera is normal
Popular stories
Samsung reportedly drops feature from 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) because it can't top Apple's version
Popular stories
Apple's failure to approve updated Telegram app gives Android users first crack at new feature
Popular stories
Reliable leaker 'confirms' Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G release date

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless