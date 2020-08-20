Twitter tipster shares leaks and rumors on 5G Apple devices and Pixel 5
Twitter tipster Jon Prosser had some information to pass along today about several devices that consumers are eagerly awaiting and some that they might not know about. Prosser says that mass production of the Apple iPhone 12 line will begin next month. Apple has already announced that the release of the 2020 5G iPhone 12 line will be delayed. Back in July, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Luca Maestri, said, "As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later." We expect to see a staggered launch with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max released in early-to-mid October. The 6.1-inch iPhone Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max would start shipping one or two weeks later.
The 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate for the iPhone 12 Pro series seems less and less likely
Wrapping up his Apple-related news, Prosser says that the tech giant is working on game controllers, something that was touched on earlier this year, and a more affordable version of the Apple Watch. A separate tipster using the Twitter handle Komiya says that the latter will use the Series 3 design and would feature the S6 and W4 chips. This timepiece will reportedly be released next March with a price in the neighborhood of $199.
Some of the devices that the Twittersphere was interested in knowing about include the Apple Glass AR spectacles and the AirPods Studio headphones. The latter is rumored to launch at a price of $349 and include AirPods Pro features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. The latter allows the user to hear ambient noises so that he has an idea about what is going on around him. In some situations, it could stop a pedestrian from getting hit by a car.
Besides discussing the aforementioned Apple products, Prosser had some bad news for those who were hoping to snag a Pixel 5 XL this year. Even with rumors about a 6.7-inch Pixel handset, the tipster says that Google will not be offering a larger-screened Pixel handset. Perhaps this shouldn't have come as much as a surprise considering that Google did not produce a Pixel 4a XL. Originally, we expected that the lack of an XL variant was limited to the mid-range iteration, but it seems that this is a broader move by Google to streamline the Pixel line.