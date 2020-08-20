Twitter tipster shares leaks and rumors on 5G Apple devices and Pixel 5

Twitter tipster Jon Prosser had some information to pass along today about several devices that consumers are eagerly awaiting and some that they might not know about. Prosser says that mass production of the Apple iPhone 12 line will begin next month. Apple has already announced that the release of the 2020 5G iPhone 12 line will be delayed. Back in July, the company's Chief Financial Officer, Luca Maestri, said, "As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later." We expect to see a staggered launch with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max released in early-to-mid October. The 6.1-inch iPhone Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max would start shipping one or two weeks later.

The 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate for the iPhone 12 Pro series seems less and less likely









Prosser also noted that the ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate that we've been expecting on the new models is looking less and less likely to surface on the new phones. Employed on the iPad Pro , the 120Hz refresh rate offers buttery smooth scrolling and game animation. Several Android phones offer a refresh rate of 90Hz to 120Hz compared to the old school 60Hz; at 120Hz, the screen is updated 120 times per second.









Prosser says that Apple will be unveiling a new iPad next month. Currently, we believe that Apple could unveil the first iPad Pro with 5G support at the same time as the iPhone 12 family. The slate would be powered by the 5nm Apple A14X Bionic. Prosser was also asked about the AirPower wireless charging pad that can charge an iPhone, an Apple Watch , and an AirPods wireless charging case simultaneously. The accessory was first announced on September 12th, 2017, and cancelled 562 days later . But after other firms were able to do what Apple couldn't, the gang at Cupertino decided to give the accessory another shot and now there is talk about Apple giving AirPower another chance. However, the tipster says that there is no sign yet that AirPower is being mass-produced.





Wrapping up his Apple-related news, Prosser says that the tech giant is working on game controllers, something that was touched on earlier this year, and a more affordable version of the Apple Watch. A separate tipster using the Twitter handle Komiya says that the latter will use the Series 3 design and would feature the S6 and W4 chips. This timepiece will reportedly be released next March with a price in the neighborhood of $199.







Some of the devices that the Twittersphere was interested in knowing about include the Apple Glass AR spectacles and the AirPods Studio headphones. The latter is rumored to launch at a price of $349 and include AirPods Pro features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. The latter allows the user to hear ambient noises so that he has an idea about what is going on around him. In some situations, it could stop a pedestrian from getting hit by a car.





