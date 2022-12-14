Hurry up and get Samsung's last best winter deals on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, and more

that

Or you can save all that hassle (in addition to a whole lot of money) by rushing into Samsung 's official US e-store and get all the nice, thoughtful, and affordable gifts you need for the entire family before the company's latest big Discover sale wraps up.

Tick tock goes the clock!





Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, $120 Instant Discount + Up to $900 Trade-In Credit + Free Standing Cover with Pen $1110 off (55%) Gift $899 99 $2009 98 Buy at Samsung





Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage (Free Memory Upgrade), $50 Instant Discount + Up to $400 Enhanced Trade-In Credit $450 off (53%) $399 99 $849 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage (Free Memory Upgrade), $50 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Enhanced Trade-In Credit $550 off (52%) $499 99 $1049 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, $150 Instant Discount + Up to $600 Enhanced Trade-In Credit $750 off (54%) $649 99 $1399 99 Buy at Samsung





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage (Free Memory Upgrade), $60 Instant Discount + Up to $600 Trade-In Credit, $50 Store Credit Included $660 off (62%) Gift $399 99 $1059 99 Buy at Samsung





But because all good things must come to an end and Samsung obviously can't promise delivery by December 24 forever, we now find ourselves in the position of recommending the top last-last-minute Galaxy winter promotions you absolutely, truly, madly, deeply need to consider before they go away tomorrow, December 15, and likely never come back... until next year at least.





If the former foldable powerhouse still feels too rich for your blood, perhaps a complimentary standing cover with pen can sweeten the deal and make you give up all your prejudice towards this rapidly growing product category





Alternatively, of course, you could always "settle" for a slightly humbler and way more compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 currently starting at $399.99 (in a 256GB storage configuration) or go with a "conventional" S22 or S22 Plus at crazy low (trade-in) prices of their own.

It's not too late to please the whole family





Whether you want to surprise your better half with an ultra-high-end tablet or think a Galaxy Watch 5 would be an elegant way of suggesting to your mom or dad they need to take better care of their body and overall wellness, Samsung has you covered with some absolutely humongous discounts... and a few strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) Bluetooth, GPS, Multiple Colors, Additional Trade-In Discounts Available $40 off (14%) $239 99 $279 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Multiple Colors, Additional Trade-In Discounts Available $60 off (17%) $299 99 $359 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Multiple Colors, Wireless Charger Included, Additional Trade-In Discounts Available $50 off (22%) Gift $179 99 $229 99 Buy at Samsung





Compared to last Tuesday, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro no longer appears to be discounted without a trade-in, but on the decidedly bright side of things for cash-strapped smartwatch buyers, the non-Pro model is now on sale at special prices sans any special requirements or restrictions of any sort.





The same goes for the state-of-the-art The same goes for the state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 Pro , which were not marked down six days ago, now starting at $179.99 instead of a $229.99 list price with an additional single wireless charger (separately worth $59.99) also included.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, $100 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Trade-In Credit $600 off (86%) $99 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, $150 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Trade-In Credit $650 off (72%) $249 99 $899 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, $250 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Trade-In Credit $750 off (68%) $349 99 $1099 99 Buy at Samsung





Yes, ladies and gents, we're afraid it'stime of the year again. The time to scour the web, ravage the big-box store shelves, and overcrowd the shopping malls in a desperate attempt to both save a few bucks at the last minute on the holiday season's most sought-after itemsactually find said items in stock.