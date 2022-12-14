Hurry up and get Samsung's last best winter deals on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, Z Fold 4, and more
Yes, ladies and gents, we're afraid it's that time of the year again. The time to scour the web, ravage the big-box store shelves, and overcrowd the shopping malls in a desperate attempt to both save a few bucks at the last minute on the holiday season's most sought-after items and actually find said items in stock.
Or you can save all that hassle (in addition to a whole lot of money) by rushing into Samsung's official US e-store and get all the nice, thoughtful, and affordable gifts you need for the entire family before the company's latest big Discover sale wraps up.
Tick tock goes the clock!
The aptly named Discover Samsung Winter 2022 event has kicked off last Tuesday, bringing with it a regularly updated slate of limited-time daily and "flash" deals on some of the most popular Galaxy devices out there, as well as a whole bunch of more "permanent" offers on... nearly everything the company sells.
But because all good things must come to an end and Samsung obviously can't promise delivery by December 24 forever, we now find ourselves in the position of recommending the top last-last-minute Galaxy winter promotions you absolutely, truly, madly, deeply need to consider before they go away tomorrow, December 15, and likely never come back... until next year at least.
Like in so many other cases and on so many other lists, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and S22 Ultra (in no particular order) are the undeniable headliners here, fetching as little as $900 and $650 respectively with the right trade-in and a whopping 512 gigs of internal storage space each.
If the former foldable powerhouse still feels too rich for your blood, perhaps a complimentary standing cover with pen can sweeten the deal and make you give up all your prejudice towards this rapidly growing product category.
Alternatively, of course, you could always "settle" for a slightly humbler and way more compact Galaxy Z Flip 4 currently starting at $399.99 (in a 256GB storage configuration) or go with a "conventional" S22 or S22 Plus at crazy low (trade-in) prices of their own.
It's not too late to please the whole family
Whether you want to surprise your better half with an ultra-high-end tablet or think a Galaxy Watch 5 would be an elegant way of suggesting to your mom or dad they need to take better care of their body and overall wellness, Samsung has you covered with some absolutely humongous discounts... and a few strings attached.
Compared to last Tuesday, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro no longer appears to be discounted without a trade-in, but on the decidedly bright side of things for cash-strapped smartwatch buyers, the non-Pro model is now on sale at special prices sans any special requirements or restrictions of any sort.
The same goes for the state-of-the-art Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which were not marked down six days ago, now starting at $179.99 instead of a $229.99 list price with an additional single wireless charger (separately worth $59.99) also included.
Last but certainly not least, Samsung's premium iPad Pro-rivaling Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra are still available at the same "old" (and pretty much impossible to beat) prices of $100, $250, and $350 respectively. Once again, you will have to trade in something... good to score the highest possible discounts, but said discounts are arguably high enough to justify all the effort.
