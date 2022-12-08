Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Huge Discover Samsung Winter event kicks off with last-minute Z Fold 4 and S22 Ultra Christmas deals

Samsung Android Deals
Huge Discover Samsung Winter event kicks off with last-minute Z Fold 4 and S22 Ultra Christmas deals
Stop us if you've heard this one before: now might be your last chance to order Samsung's best phones (and more) at hefty discounts in time for Christmas. 

We absolutely realize how it must feel reading basically the same phrase for the... umpteenth time this (extended) holiday season, but we guarantee you're truly looking at the final opportunity to buy the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Tab S8 Ultra, Watch 5, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro directly from their manufacturers at a killer price and be completely certain you'll receive your deeply discounted product of choice by December 24.

The last Discover Samsung event of the year is scheduled to run for a full week, mind you, ending on December 15, but in addition to a bunch of hot winter deals that will last the entire period (or until inventories run out), several even hotter offers are set to drop every day and expire after 24 hours.

Maximize your Galaxy Z Fold 4 Christmas savings right now!


Samsung's biggest, baddest, most sophisticated, and costliest mobile device yet is once again scoring the highest discount of the bunch, dropping as low as $899 with a qualifying trade-in... and a free memory upgrade... and $150 credit included.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, $150 Samsung Credit Included, Up to $900 Trade-In Credit
$1020 off (53%) Gift
$899 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Yes, that means you can pay as "little" as nine Benjamins for a 512GB Z Fold 4 storage configuration and get 150 additional bucks to spend on "accessories" like protective covers, cables, adapters, true wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and even tablets and laptops... if you hurry.

Keep in mind that this is a 24-hour-only promotion, but because the campaign will continue way beyond that mark, similar if slightly smaller discounts are likely to remain available through December 15.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage (Free Memory Upgrade), $60 Instant Discount + Up to $600 Trade-In Credit
$660 off (62%)
$399 99
$1059 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy Z Flip 4, meanwhile, is on sale at up to a gigantic $660 discount of its own... under the right conditions, which obviously include a trade-in in addition to a free storage upgrade. 

Galaxy S22 family discounts galore


If you still can't afford a Z Fold 4 or simply want a more "conventional" Android flagship for Christmas, Samsung is throwing free memory upgrades at all digital hoarders on relatively tight budgets across the S22 lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S22

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage (Free Memory Upgrade), $50 Instant Discount + Up to $400 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$450 off (53%)
$399 99
$849 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22+

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage (Free Memory Upgrade), $50 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$550 off (52%)
$499 99
$1049 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, $150 Instant Discount + Up to $600 Enhanced Trade-In Credit
$750 off (54%)
$649 99
$1399 99
Buy at Samsung

On top of that, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra are also marked down by up to $150 with no strings attached... and, of course, more if you have something (good) to trade in.

All in all, you're looking at saving as much as 250 bucks on a Galaxy S22 Ultra beast with 512 gigs of internal storage space and no trade-in or other special requirements, which is... not quite the greatest deal of this holiday season but still pretty good if you've waited with your Christmas shopping until now.

Deep Tab S8 series price cuts and free mid-rangers


If you're in the market for an ultra-high-end Android tablet, Samsung is looking to make your choice extremely difficult (in the best way) by slashing up to an incredible 85 percent off the list price of the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S8, a very solid 72 percent off the Tab S8 Plus, and a comparatively modest 24 percent off a special bundle consisting of the Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S6 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, $100 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Trade-In Credit
$600 off (86%)
$99 99
$699 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, $150 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Trade-In Credit
$650 off (72%)
$249 99
$899 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, $250 Instant Discount + Up to $500 Trade-In Credit
$750 off (68%)
$349 99
$1099 99
Buy at Samsung

Of course, you can take your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra + Tab S6 Lite discount to a whole other level with an eligible trade-in, and if you'd rather pair the mid-end slate with a Tab S8 or Tab S8 Plus, the combined prices are also nicely reduced for the duration of this Discover Samsung Winter sale.

These are your special Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds offers available today


The best way to save big on Samsung's best smartwatches and wireless earbuds through December 15 is by far to purchase the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro and Buds 2 Pro together in a two-for-one package currently discounted by a total of 125 bucks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

45mm, Bluetooth, GPS, Multiple Colors, Additional Trade-In Discounts Available
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

45mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Multiple Colors, Additional Trade-In Discounts Available
$70 off (14%)
$429 99
$499 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Multiple Colors, Wireless Charger Included, Additional Trade-In Discounts Available
Gift
$229 99
Buy at Samsung

Alternatively, you can save $150 off the slightly older Galaxy Buds 2 and an accompanying Duo Charger with a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic purchase... or get the premium Buds 2 Pro by themselves and receive a complimentary $60-worth wireless charger (again).

Finally, the $50 and $70 solo Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounts on Bluetooth-only and LTE-enabled variants respectively are also not entirely new or very special, but it's still nice to get one last chance to take advantage of them before Santa comes to town.
