Huge Discover Samsung Winter event kicks off with last-minute Z Fold 4 and S22 Ultra Christmas deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Stop us if you've heard this one before: now might be your last chance to order Samsung's best phones (and more) at hefty discounts in time for Christmas.
We absolutely realize how it must feel reading basically the same phrase for the... umpteenth time this (extended) holiday season, but we guarantee you're truly looking at the final opportunity to buy the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, Tab S8, Tab S8 Ultra, Watch 5, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro directly from their manufacturers at a killer price and be completely certain you'll receive your deeply discounted product of choice by December 24.
The last Discover Samsung event of the year is scheduled to run for a full week, mind you, ending on December 15, but in addition to a bunch of hot winter deals that will last the entire period (or until inventories run out), several even hotter offers are set to drop every day and expire after 24 hours.
Maximize your Galaxy Z Fold 4 Christmas savings right now!
Samsung's biggest, baddest, most sophisticated, and costliest mobile device yet is once again scoring the highest discount of the bunch, dropping as low as $899 with a qualifying trade-in... and a free memory upgrade... and $150 credit included.
Yes, that means you can pay as "little" as nine Benjamins for a 512GB Z Fold 4 storage configuration and get 150 additional bucks to spend on "accessories" like protective covers, cables, adapters, true wireless earbuds, smartwatches, and even tablets and laptops... if you hurry.
Keep in mind that this is a 24-hour-only promotion, but because the campaign will continue way beyond that mark, similar if slightly smaller discounts are likely to remain available through December 15.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4, meanwhile, is on sale at up to a gigantic $660 discount of its own... under the right conditions, which obviously include a trade-in in addition to a free storage upgrade.
Galaxy S22 family discounts galore
If you still can't afford a Z Fold 4 or simply want a more "conventional" Android flagship for Christmas, Samsung is throwing free memory upgrades at all digital hoarders on relatively tight budgets across the S22 lineup.
On top of that, the Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra are also marked down by up to $150 with no strings attached... and, of course, more if you have something (good) to trade in.
All in all, you're looking at saving as much as 250 bucks on a Galaxy S22 Ultra beast with 512 gigs of internal storage space and no trade-in or other special requirements, which is... not quite the greatest deal of this holiday season but still pretty good if you've waited with your Christmas shopping until now.
Deep Tab S8 series price cuts and free mid-rangers
If you're in the market for an ultra-high-end Android tablet, Samsung is looking to make your choice extremely difficult (in the best way) by slashing up to an incredible 85 percent off the list price of the "vanilla" Galaxy Tab S8, a very solid 72 percent off the Tab S8 Plus, and a comparatively modest 24 percent off a special bundle consisting of the Tab S8 Ultra and Tab S6 Lite.
Of course, you can take your Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra + Tab S6 Lite discount to a whole other level with an eligible trade-in, and if you'd rather pair the mid-end slate with a Tab S8 or Tab S8 Plus, the combined prices are also nicely reduced for the duration of this Discover Samsung Winter sale.
These are your special Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Buds offers available today
The best way to save big on Samsung's best smartwatches and wireless earbuds through December 15 is by far to purchase the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro and Buds 2 Pro together in a two-for-one package currently discounted by a total of 125 bucks.
Alternatively, you can save $150 off the slightly older Galaxy Buds 2 and an accompanying Duo Charger with a Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic purchase... or get the premium Buds 2 Pro by themselves and receive a complimentary $60-worth wireless charger (again).
Finally, the $50 and $70 solo Galaxy Watch 5 Pro discounts on Bluetooth-only and LTE-enabled variants respectively are also not entirely new or very special, but it's still nice to get one last chance to take advantage of them before Santa comes to town.
Things that are NOT allowed: