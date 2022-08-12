 According to Samsung, its foldables will beat the S series in terms of sales by 2025 - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

According to Samsung, its foldables will beat the S series in terms of sales by 2025

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
According to Samsung, its foldables will beat the S series in terms of sales by 2025
Unless you have been living under a rock, you should know that Samsung has just released its newest Z series foldable lineup. You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 by following the links below:

The 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be yours for free at Samsung with our PhoneArena bonuses

The brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade and free case. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $100 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $900, too, not to mention the bundle deals.
$200 off (19%) Gift
$860
$1059 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to $1410 off!

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a $200 exclusive PhoneArena preorder bonus, free 256GB-to-512GB memory upgrade, and free S Pen cover. You can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 and slash the price by up to $1,000.
$410 off (21%) Gift
$1510
$1919 99
Pre-order at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in particular have redefined the smartphone market and have introduced foldables into the mainstream. What was once a niche and, frankly, experimental form factor now promises to change the way we use our mobile devices altogether. And Samsung is confident that foldables will be successful in this venture. In fact, Samsung believes that foldables will become the smartphone standard by 2025.

According to Samsung Electronics mobile head Roh Tae-moon, "by 2025, foldable items will take up more than 50 percent of Samsung‘s total premium smartphone shipment". This means they will overtake Samsung's S series (including the Plus and Ultra versions), Samsung's current flagship lineup. This information was first published by The Korean Herald on its website, and has since subsequently been covered by Android Authority in a dedicated article. 

Over the last couple of years, foldables have been garnering greater commercial success and Samsung has established itself as the undisputed market leader in the segment. The Flip and the Fold have come a long way in terms of hardware, with each subsequent generation further refining the design and enhancing the foldable experience. 

Samsung has also put in a lot of effort into making the Flip and the Fold more accessible by reducing the prices of the Z series over the years, offering special promotions to incentivize users to buy a foldable, and making repairs less costly. 

For the most part, Samsung has been successful in its quest to make the Fold and the Flip a commercial success. The problem is that this is a typical example of the "big fish, small pond" phenomenon. Outside of China, Samsung is virtually unchallenged in the relatively small foldable segment of the smartphone market. This has led to a stagnation in terms of innovation, with each generation of the Fold and Flip bringing only incremental changes. 

This will not be enough. If foldables are to ever become the new smartphone standard, more manufacturers need to enter the fray and work on producing them. To suggest, at present, that foldables will become the industry standard, is to suggest that Samsung will become the industry standard. This seems a little far-fetched at best - Apple might have something to say about that. 

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Galaxy Z Fold 4: New Folds, old Faults - Samsung’s idea of the future leading to a dead end road?
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Rich company problems: Apple has stopped buying a company every month because of the economy
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 gets full specs, prices, and more images ahead of Unpacked launch
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
Twitter had a serious security flaw; over 5 million accounts might have been exposed
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

Popular stories

iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Losing faith in Google: Bug sends my Pixel 6 Pro into “hardware coma”; Pixel 6A security issues
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
Apple is doing something different with iPhone 14 production that it never did before
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
New video breaks down iPhone 14 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max design differences
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
The 'ultimate' Unpacked leak shows every upcoming Samsung device in ultra-high-res glory
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless