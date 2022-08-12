According to Samsung, its foldables will beat the S series in terms of sales by 2025
Unless you have been living under a rock, you should know that Samsung has just released its newest Z series foldable lineup. You can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 by following the links below:
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in particular have redefined the smartphone market and have introduced foldables into the mainstream. What was once a niche and, frankly, experimental form factor now promises to change the way we use our mobile devices altogether. And Samsung is confident that foldables will be successful in this venture. In fact, Samsung believes that foldables will become the smartphone standard by 2025.
According to Samsung Electronics mobile head Roh Tae-moon, "by 2025, foldable items will take up more than 50 percent of Samsung‘s total premium smartphone shipment". This means they will overtake Samsung's S series (including the Plus and Ultra versions), Samsung's current flagship lineup. This information was first published by The Korean Herald on its website, and has since subsequently been covered by Android Authority in a dedicated article.
Over the last couple of years, foldables have been garnering greater commercial success and Samsung has established itself as the undisputed market leader in the segment. The Flip and the Fold have come a long way in terms of hardware, with each subsequent generation further refining the design and enhancing the foldable experience.
Samsung has also put in a lot of effort into making the Flip and the Fold more accessible by reducing the prices of the Z series over the years, offering special promotions to incentivize users to buy a foldable, and making repairs less costly.
For the most part, Samsung has been successful in its quest to make the Fold and the Flip a commercial success. The problem is that this is a typical example of the "big fish, small pond" phenomenon. Outside of China, Samsung is virtually unchallenged in the relatively small foldable segment of the smartphone market. This has led to a stagnation in terms of innovation, with each generation of the Fold and Flip bringing only incremental changes.
This will not be enough. If foldables are to ever become the new smartphone standard, more manufacturers need to enter the fray and work on producing them. To suggest, at present, that foldables will become the industry standard, is to suggest that Samsung will become the industry standard. This seems a little far-fetched at best - Apple might have something to say about that.
