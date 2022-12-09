Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Spread the holiday cheer with an ultra-affordable Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung while you can

If you haven't "discovered" Samsung's latest high-end foldables, it's probably time to get out from that rock you've been living under and think about taking advantage of one of the greatest ever Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals.

This is obviously available for a limited time only as part of an extensive Discover Samsung Winter campaign, allowing bargain hunters to pay as little as $399.99 for quite possibly the most appealing foldable device out there in a 256GB storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage (Free Memory Upgrade), $60 Instant Discount + Up to $600 Trade-In Credit, $50 Store Credit Included
$660 off (62%) Gift
$399 99
$1059 99
Buy at Samsung

As you might expect, the key requirement to be able to save a whopping 660 bucks is an "eligible" trade-in. Unfortunately, the only product that will get you a "maximum" $600 discount appears to be last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 (when traded in "good" condition), although Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max is surprisingly valued at an even higher $650.

On top of that, you're looking at a free memory upgrade here bringing the 256 gig Z Flip 4 down to the same price as an entry-level 128GB variant, as well as a complimentary $50 credit you'll need to use on "accessories" like Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watches, Galaxy Tabs, cases, adapters, or cables before completing your order or forfeit any right to.

All in all therefore, you could say Z Flip 3 traders stand to save a grand total of $710 (if they hurry), while buyers interested in a more straightforward deal will have to cough up $900 instead of $1,060 for an unlocked 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 with no strings attached whatsoever and gratis $50 store credit included.

The Z Flip 4 probably needs no introduction for many of our loyal readers, but if you want us to offer a few key reasons why this bad boy is worth considering at its latest discounts, those include a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a significantly larger battery than that of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and a much more compact body than the substantially costlier Galaxy Z Fold 4.

