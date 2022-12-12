Mind-blowing Samsung deal slashes 620 bucks off 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 with no strings

any





Believe it or not, that positively insane deal has just been added to the official Discover Samsung Winter lineup for an extremely limited time. A 512GB Z Fold 4 is normally available for a whopping $1,919.99 in an unlocked variant with no upfront carrier activation, device trade-in, number port-in, or any other special conditions, which means you're looking at saving an unprecedented $620 here if you hurry.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, $320 Instant Savings + Up to $900 Enhanced Trade-In Credit (Up to $750 on Cracked Device), Extra $300 Discount with No Trade-In $1220 off (64%) $699 99 $1919 99 Buy at Samsung





Also if you hurry, you can knock the already heavily discounted $1,299.99 price all the way down to a measly $699.99 with the right trade-in. Although you will need to give Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in "good" condition in order to qualify for the maximum $900 "enhanced" trade-in, other phones are also eligible for higher credit values than ever before, ranging from $725 for an original Galaxy Fold to $500 for a Note 10+ and $375 for an S10 Plus.





That's all in good working and cosmetic condition, of course, but incredibly enough, even a cracked Galaxy Fold or Z Fold 3 can get you $475 and $750 respectively towards a Z Fold 4 purchase IF YOU HURRY.





As objectively awesome as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is, we can totally understand why some of you might find it difficult to swallow an expense of (at least) $1,800 onphone, especially around the holidays. But what if you could get this bad boy in time for Christmas for only $1,299.99... with 512 gigs of internal storage space... and absolutely no strings attached?