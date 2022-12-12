Mind-blowing Samsung deal slashes 620 bucks off 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 with no strings

Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

As objectively awesome as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is, we can totally understand why some of you might find it difficult to swallow an expense of (at least) $1,800 on any phone, especially around the holidays. But what if you could get this bad boy in time for Christmas for only $1,299.99... with 512 gigs of internal storage space... and absolutely no strings attached?

Believe it or not, that positively insane deal has just been added to the official Discover Samsung Winter lineup for an extremely limited time. A 512GB Z Fold 4 is normally available for a whopping $1,919.99 in an unlocked variant with no upfront carrier activation, device trade-in, number port-in, or any other special conditions, which means you're looking at saving an unprecedented $620 here if you hurry.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, $320 Instant Savings + Up to $900 Enhanced Trade-In Credit (Up to $750 on Cracked Device), Extra $300 Discount with No Trade-In
$1220 off (64%)
$699 99
$1919 99
Buy at Samsung

Also if you hurry, you can knock the already heavily discounted $1,299.99 price all the way down to a measly $699.99 with the right trade-in. Although you will need to give Samsung a Galaxy Z Fold 3 in "good" condition in order to qualify for the maximum $900 "enhanced" trade-in, other phones are also eligible for higher credit values than ever before, ranging from $725 for an original Galaxy Fold to $500 for a Note 10+ and $375 for an S10 Plus.

That's all in good working and cosmetic condition, of course, but incredibly enough, even a cracked Galaxy Fold or Z Fold 3 can get you $475 and $750 respectively towards a Z Fold 4 purchase IF YOU HURRY. 

We probably can't stress enough just how unbelievably great this new "flash deal" is whether you have something to trade in or not, so we're... simply not going to do that. Instead, we'll leave you with this link to our in-depth Galaxy Z Fold 4 review and this one to our Z Fold 4 vs Z Fold 3 comparison to understand what engineering jewel you can currently buy at up to a phenomenal $1,220 discount.
