How my fun (but unpredictable) Pixel 6 Pro got me craving an iPhone 14 Pro

I've been trying to imagine what this story should look like a dozen times. In fact, I really didn't want to have to write it, but here we are…

In the end: Pixel 6 Pro might not be Android’s iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro equivalent





Which is why I simply can't wait for Apple's iPhone 14 Pro! Hold on, let me explain...

Moreover, as I said earlier, the update hasn’t fixed probably the most major issue where some Pixel 6 units won’t let you enrol your fingerprint. So, how am I supposed to believe it will tackle the rest of the Pixel’s problems? Maybe we need another major update?Suppose you're looking for a reliable device right now, which nails the basics of a great phone, like a reliable and secure unlocking method, consistent battery life, swift charging, and automatic brightness that you don't need to adjust manually - in that case, the Pixel 6 Pro isn’t the phone for you. Not unless Google fixes it… properly.I've always favored Android over iPhone, simply because I've always gotten bored with every iPhone I've used in just a few months. However, I've also switched to using a Mac as my main computer of choice, and I've come to the conclusion that Apple's ecosystem and customer service are things that shouldn't be underestimated.