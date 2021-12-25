How my fun (but unpredictable) Pixel 6 Pro got me craving an iPhone 14 Pro

How my fun (but unpredictable) Pixel 6 Pro got me craving an iPhone 14 Pro1
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
I've been trying to imagine what this story should look like a dozen times. In fact, I really didn't want to have to write it, but here we are…
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the most ambitious smartphones Google's ever made. The company went all-in with top-of-the-line hardware, an intimate Android 12 experience, some truly unique software wizardry, and even competitive pricing. However, (unfortunately) what at first seemed like it was going to be a runaway success, turned out to be a rather frustrating flagship phone experience.
But! Like most things that seem too good to be true, I certainly came to a realization:
- It's not a coincidence the aforementioned saying exists
- Not all "amazing deals" will be the right choice for you, despite bringing incredible value on the surface
You probably saw it coming, but here comes the moment to talk about the elephant(s) in the room - the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's issues. Yes, elephants, and yes, issues, because there are about a dozen of them and counting…
Pixel 6 Pro: Display flickering
In a nutshell, this would happen when your Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro is turned off, and (for some weird reason) you decide to start clicking the power button instead of holding it down (to turn the phone on). Is it a flaw? Yes, definitely. Is it an actual problem that people will encounter in their daily use? Absolutely not.
However, I did encounter a weird display flickering issue, where the phone would display blinking lines of static noise. I have no idea if the low battery and the fact that I was watching a youtube video had anything to do with the bug. Fortunately, so far I haven’t managed to replicate the issue. Fingers crossed it’s gone for good.
- Was I able to replicate the issue: Yes, before the December update
- How likely is it that you'll encounter the issue: Unlikely after the December update
Pixel 6 Pro: Slow and inconsistent fingerprint sensor
It’s not rocket science. Even mid-range phones have quicker and more reliable under-display fingerprint readers! It’s not a cutting-edge under-display camera, or a tricky folding mechanism, which is hard to figure out…
Now, the company said the Pixel 6's fingerprint reader is slower due to it being "more secure", but I don't buy that. Also, Google's issued an update that's supposed to improve the performance of the fingerprint reader, but while the update has made the sensor on my Pixel 6 Pro slightly faster, it’s still rather inconsistent and unresponsive at times, as it was before the December update.
Furthermore, my cousin’s Pixel 6 (not Pro) doesn’t even let him register his fingerprint. That’s prior and post the December update. He’ll try resetting the phone, as this is believed to resolve the issue, but remember - Google promised to fix this with the December update…
I have not experienced or been able to replicate this problem myself, but we've heard reports about Pixel 6 units that would randomly dial phone numbers. Apparently, this issue has been resolved following a software update, so we can let Google off on this one.
- Was I able to replicate the issue: Yes
- How likely is it that you'll encounter the issue: Highly likely, even after updates
Pixel 6 Pro: Ghost-dialing contacts
- Was I able to replicate the issue: No
- How likely is it that you'll encounter the issue: Unlikely
Pixel 6 Pro: Painfully slow charging speeds
- Was I able to replicate the issue: Unfortunately, yes - every day
- How likely is it that you'll encounter the issue: Extremely likely
Pixel 6 Pro: Inconsistent battery life and poor stand-by performance
While most of the other Pixel 6 issues are easy to see and recognize, this one is much more ambiguous, and it seems to vary from user to user. Therefore I'll address it from my point of view, as someone who's used the phone for about two months.
For the record, if you take a look at our full review, you’ll see that Peter’s experience with the Pixel 6 Pro’s endurance is actually satisfying, even compared to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. This only shows that battery life will depend on your personal use, which happens to be especially true for Google’s latest and greatest flagship.
But back to my personal impressions. First of all, stand-by time on the Pixel 6 Pro is simply not great. The phone tends to lose a significant amount of charge without being used, whether that's overnight or during the day. I can't put my finger on what's causing this. I tried toggling Adaptive Battery on and off, but it doesn't seem to make a big difference.
The same applies to battery life as a whole. On some days, the Pixel 6 will give me 6 hours of screen-on-time. However, sometimes this would go down to just over 3 hours with less than 15% battery left, which is… hilarious.
However, I was away for a few days (I took my P30 Pro and iPhone with me) and started using the Pixel 6 Pro again today, so the really poor battery life after my first day back from holiday could mean the phone needs to "warm up" and adapt to my use (again). Either way, the Pixel 6 Pro is unreliable when it comes to battery life, no matter whether my SIM is in it or not.
I’m already rocking the massive December update, which promises to fix some of the battery life concerns, but I’ll need to use the phone for longer, before I’m ready to tell you whether that’s made any difference. I doubt it will take the B- battery life on my Pixel 6 Pro to A+, but let’s hope for the best!
- Was I able to replicate the issue: Unfortunately, yes
- How likely is it that you'll encounter the issue: Very likely, but it might depend on personal use
Pixel 6 Pro: Ironically dysfunctional "Adaptive Brightness"
- Was I able to replicate the issue: Yes…
- How likely is it that you'll encounter the issue: Very likely, but (apparently) it should get better on its own, especially after the December update
Pixel 6 Pro: It's not all bad, and (sometimes) it's not you... it's me
On a more personal note
Both Apple and Samsung offer compact-ish flagships. In fact, Samsung's Galaxy S22 is getting even smaller than the S21 and iPhone 13. Meanwhile, the Pixel 6 is almost as big and bulky as the 6 Pro, which means even if I had bought the "smaller" Pixel, it wouldn't have made a big difference when it comes to size. That's one less selling point in my book.
Of course, it's not all bad. Some of my favorite Pixel 6 Pro features include:
- The mostly brilliant camera system (surprise!)
- Loud and clear stereo speakers
- Incredible haptics/vibration motor
- Overall excellent display
- Intuitive, customizable, and feature-rich Android 12 (which doesn't bore me like iOS does)
However, is this enough to rescue the Pixel 6 Pro, which is meant to compete with Samsung's discounted S21 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro, or even Samsung's S22? Unfortunately, I don't think so. At least not for 95% of the people. Not yet.
Google’s December feature drop update promising over 80 (!!!) bug fixes, including for some of the issues we've just discussed, has now arrived. However, the fact that any phone would need 80 bug fixes in the first place, doesn’t speak well for its reliability.
Moreover, as I said earlier, the update hasn’t fixed probably the most major issue where some Pixel 6 units won’t let you enrol your fingerprint. So, how am I supposed to believe it will tackle the rest of the Pixel’s problems? Maybe we need another major update?
In the end: Pixel 6 Pro might not be Android’s iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro equivalent
Which is why I simply can't wait for Apple's iPhone 14 Pro! Hold on, let me explain...
It's what Apple does best and so far much better than any other company out there. And if your work involves having a reliable laptop-smartphone combo, Apple seems to be the one to go with.
But why am I waiting for the iPhone 14 Pro instead of getting the iPhone 13 Pro? Although unlike the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max nail the basics of a great smartphone, this simply wasn't enough for me to justify spending 1,150 EUR on a phone that looks pretty much the same as the iPhone X (at least from the front, which is what matters).
Another thing I'm craving is the new camera system on the iPhone 14 Pro series. Rumour has it that Apple’s cooking up a new 48MP main camera, which hopefully will bring the iPhone 14 Pro closer to taking DSLR-like photos. Currently, iPhone photos look too oversharpened and over-processed for my taste.
It's also believed that the iPhone 14 Pro Max might get a periscope zoom camera, but this rumor isn't quite surefire. What I’m positive about is that the 48MP primary camera could be used to aid zoom thanks to available resolution and room for sensor-cropping, similar to SuperRes zoom on Pixel phones.
However, MagSafe isn't there only for the sake of enabling wireless charging. It has the potential to open a dozen doors for accessories that you wouldn't even have thought of. You can already attach magnetic wallets, battery packs, and cases to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but a high-quality magnetic camera grip is the accessory I'm looking forward to!
However, MagSafe isn't there only for the sake of enabling wireless charging. It has the potential to open a dozen doors for accessories that you wouldn't even have thought of. You can already attach magnetic wallets, battery packs, and cases to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but a high-quality magnetic camera grip is the accessory I'm looking forward to!
If all the stars align for Apple, and especially if Google doesn't make the Pixel 6 Pro a more usable flagship phone with updates, I might be jumping on the iPhone 14 Pro like a moth to a flame…
Let's see who wins me over!