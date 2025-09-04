Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Honor's Magic V5 sales are soaring in Europe, and it's a big warning sign for Samsung and Apple

The world's thinnest foldable, the Honor V5, was announced a couple of months ago in China and then launched outside of China on August 28. Now, the company reports that it's been recording impressive early sales performance for the Magic V5 smartphone across Western Europe.

Honor says that based on sales data from all its channels, the sales in just the first week after the launch were 75% higher than what the company saw with the foldable's predecessor, the Honor Magic V3. 

Reportedly, both e-commerce platforms and Honor channel partners report there is a significant growth since the phone was introduced. Last year, Honor became the fastest-growing book-type foldable maker in Europe. Its market share tripled to 34%, according to a Counterpoint Research report. 

The HONOR Magic V5, with industry-leading slimness and revolutionary AI features, is truly a game changer. We are delighted to see that customers across Western Europe are excited to get their hands on our latest foldable smartphone 

-Adam Cao, President of HONOR Western Europe.

Cao also says that these initial sales reflect also a strong market interest for AI-powered foldable smartphones. 

The Honor Magic V5 is super thin while still maintaining durability and an IP58 and IP59 rating for dust and water resistance. The foldable sports a reliable 5,820 mAh silicon-carbon battery and a new AI Falcon Camera System. The camera features a 64 MP Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto lens as well. 

Would you consider buying a foldable like the Honor Magic V5?

The Magic V5 sports a 7.95-inch inner display and a 6.43-inch cover screen, both supporting stylus input. You can run up to three apps simultaneously thanks to Multi-Flex mode. 

The phone can be yours starting at £1,699.99 (16GB + 512GB) in the UK and €1,999 (16GB+512GB) in Europe.

In my opinion, there’s a growing popularity for foldable phones as well, especially thin and refined ones. It’s not just Honor, Samsung has also been enjoying some nice popularity with its recently revealed Galaxy Z Fold 7 phone. All in all, the foldable market seems to be catching people’s attention, finally, and I think this is great. In the meantime, Apple is yet to announce a foldable iPhone, which is something I’m eager to see (probably, next year).

Iskra Petrova
