Honor's Magic V5 sales are soaring in Europe, and it's a big warning sign for Samsung and Apple

-Adam Cao, President of HONOR Western Europe.



The Honor Magic V5 is super thin while still maintaining durability and an IP58 and IP59 rating for dust and water resistance. The foldable sports a reliable 5,820 mAh silicon-carbon battery and a new AI Falcon Camera System. The camera features a 64 MP Ultra Sensing Periscope Telephoto lens as well.





Would you consider buying a foldable like the Honor Magic V5? Yes, thin and stylish foldables are the future Maybe, if prices come down No, I still prefer traditional smartphones Only if Apple makes a foldable Yes, thin and stylish foldables are the future 60% Maybe, if prices come down 0% No, I still prefer traditional smartphones 20% Only if Apple makes a foldable 20%



