Pixel 6 Tensor chip might feature a different configuration than current flagship Android SoCs

Google may unveil the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on The alleged Pixel 6 Pro variant that has surfaced on Geekbench has 12GB of RAM and it scored 414 and 2,074 in the single- and multi-core tests, respectively. For comparison, the Snapdragon 888 powered Galaxy Z Fold 3 got 1,113 and 3,538 in the same tests.Assuming the information is legit, the performance will likely improve as Google and Samsung optimize the chip.Google may unveil the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on October 19 . The phones will offer a revamped design and new camera hardware and Google apparently has high hopes for them and sees them becoming one of the best flagship smartphone series of the year