Pixel 6 Tensor chip might feature a different configuration than current flagship Android SoCs

Pixel 6 Tensor chip might feature a different configuration than current flagship Android SoCs1
The listing is questionable for various reasons. Google is said to be developing the chip in collaboration with Samsung. Apparently, it will be manufactured using the South Korean company's 5nm process and per an earlier report, it will slot below Galaxy S21's Exynos 2100 in terms of specs. The Geekbench entry suggests otherwise.
Pixel 6 Tensor chip has two X1 cores
The Tensor chip allegedly has two Cortex X1 cores clocked at 2.8Ghz, two mid-tier cores running at 2.25Ghz, and four little cores with a frequency of 1.8GHz.
Samsung and Qualcomm's forthcoming premium SoCs -- the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 898 -- will most probably feature one Cortex X2 core. Per Arm, the Cortex-X2 is 16 percent faster than the X1.
For what it's worth, leaker Digital Chat Station has corroborated the information. He also claims that the chip will come with the Mali-G78 GPU.
The alleged Pixel 6 Pro variant that has surfaced on Geekbench has 12GB of RAM and it scored 414 and 2,074 in the single- and multi-core tests, respectively. For comparison, the Snapdragon 888 powered Galaxy Z Fold 3 got 1,113 and 3,538 in the same tests.
Assuming the information is legit, the performance will likely improve as Google and Samsung optimize the chip.
Google may unveil the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on October 19. The phones will offer a revamped design and new camera hardware and Google apparently has high hopes for them and sees them becoming one of the best flagship smartphone series of the year.
