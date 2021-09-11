Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Android Processors Google

Pixel 6 Tensor chip might feature a different configuration than current flagship Android SoCs

Anam Hamid
By
1
Pixel 6 Tensor chip might feature a different configuration than current flagship Android SoCs
Google's 2021 flagship smartphone lineup will be fueled by the in-house Tensor chip. The Mountain View company hasn't revealed much about the processor, except that it will prioritize using artificial intelligence and machine learning over computing resources. The highest-end model, called the Pixel 6 Pro, has seemingly popped up on benchmarking website Geekbench (via Clien).

The listing is questionable for various reasons. Google is said to be developing the chip in collaboration with Samsung. Apparently, it will be manufactured using the South Korean company's 5nm process and per an earlier report, it will slot below Galaxy S21's Exynos 2100 in terms of specs. The Geekbench entry suggests otherwise.

Pixel 6 Tensor chip has two X1 cores


The Tensor chip allegedly has two Cortex X1 cores clocked at 2.8Ghz, two mid-tier cores running at 2.25Ghz, and four little cores with a frequency of 1.8GHz.

That sounds sketchy because the current Samsung and Qualcomm chips meant for flagship Android phones feature one primary core, three middle cores, and four high-efficiency cores.

Samsung and Qualcomm's forthcoming premium SoCs -- the Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 898 -- will most probably feature one Cortex X2 core. Per Arm, the Cortex-X2 is 16 percent faster than the X1.

For what it's worth, leaker Digital Chat Station has corroborated the information. He also claims that the chip will come with the Mali-G78 GPU.

Presumably to help pull this off, Google poached chip engineer Leon Chang from Qualcomm earlier this year (via leaker Roland Quandt).

The alleged Pixel 6 Pro variant that has surfaced on Geekbench has 12GB of RAM and it scored 414 and 2,074 in the single- and multi-core tests, respectively. For comparison, the Snapdragon 888 powered Galaxy Z Fold 3 got 1,113 and 3,538 in the same tests.

Assuming the information is legit, the performance will likely improve as Google and Samsung optimize the chip.

Google may unveil the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on October 19. The phones will offer a revamped design and new camera hardware and Google apparently has high hopes for them and sees them becoming one of the best flagship smartphone series of the year.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (41 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Global chip shortage affecting iPad Pro delivery dates
by Alan Friedman,  0
Global chip shortage affecting iPad Pro delivery dates
Dish asks the FCC for permission to test low-band spectrum for its nationwide 5G network
by Alan Friedman,  0
Dish asks the FCC for permission to test low-band spectrum for its nationwide 5G network
California leaking: Shocking iPhone 14 leak, but will it stop you buying iPhone 13?
by Martin Filipov,  10
California leaking: Shocking iPhone 14 leak, but will it stop you buying iPhone 13?
Samsung may have started working on new Galaxy Note flagship
by Anam Hamid,  8
Samsung may have started working on new Galaxy Note flagship
Apple event 2021: How to watch and what to expect
by Joshua Swingle,  10
Apple event 2021: How to watch and what to expect
Major update headed to Amazon's Kindles in the coming weeks
by Cosmin Vasile,  3
Major update headed to Amazon's Kindles in the coming weeks
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless