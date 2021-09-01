Google seem very optimistic about Pixel 6 sales

Google thinks it'll benefit from being a US-based smartphone brand

According to Nikkei , Google recently told suppliers in meetings that it sees huge growth opportunities in the global smartphone market because it’s the only US manufacturer creating Android devices.



Samsung is based in South Korea and most other players come from China.



Nevertheless, it’s clear from previous Pixel launches that being a US-based company alone isn’t a guarantee of success. Google needs to prove itself with the Pixel 6 series and future products.

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro: what to expect

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are scheduled to be released on Friday, October 28, if the latest



According to, Google recently told suppliers in meetings that it sees huge growth opportunities in the global smartphone market because it’s the only US manufacturer creating Android devices.Samsung is based in South Korea and most other players come from China. Motorola is the only other US brand that creates Android smartphones, though it’s owned by China-headquartered Lenovo.Nevertheless, it’s clear from previous Pixel launches that being a US-based company alone isn’t a guarantee of success. Google needs to prove itself with the Pixel 6 series and future products.The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are scheduled to be released on Friday, October 28, if the latest Pixel 6 launch date information is to be believed. Pre-orders will reportedly start on Tuesday, October 19, which could also be the date of the official announcement event.





The Pixel 6 Pro is set to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, slim bezels, and a centered punch hole. A drastically upgraded rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter, 48-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide is reportedly part of the package too.



The standard Pixel 6, on the other hand, boasts a smaller 6.4-inch screen with slightly thicker bezels. The upgraded rear camera setup remains, though the telephoto camera hasn’t made the cut.



As mentioned above, both smartphones will ship with Android 12 straight out of the box. However, the most exciting part is Google’s rumored software promise — five years of OS upgrades and security updates. Current-gen Pixel smartphones are only guaranteed to receive three OS upgrades, so the move would be a major vote of confidence for the new Tensor chipset. Aside from the custom Tensor chipset , said to sit somewhere between the Snapdragon 865 and 888 in terms of performance, the Pixel 6 duo will arrive pre-installed with Android 12 and Google’s new Material You UI design language.The Pixel 6 Pro is set to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, slim bezels, and a centered punch hole. A drastically upgraded rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter, 48-megapixel telephoto, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide is reportedly part of the package too.The standard Pixel 6, on the other hand, boasts a smaller 6.4-inch screen with slightly thicker bezels. The upgraded rear camera setup remains, though the telephoto camera hasn’t made the cut.As mentioned above, both smartphones will ship with Android 12 straight out of the box. However, the most exciting part is Google’s rumored software promise — five years of OS upgrades and security updates. Current-gen Pixel smartphones are only guaranteed to receive three OS upgrades, so the move would be a major vote of confidence for the new Tensor chipset.

Either way, it’s clear that Google doesn’t expect its Pixel 6 line to become an overnight success on the scale of Apple’s iPhone or Samsung’s Galaxy S series. But if it’s consistent with future releases, there could be a lot of room for growth.